Meet Angie Cuturic: Everything we know about Ryan Dunn's girlfriend

Angie Cuturic is an American actress best known for her roles in Haggard (2003) and Minghags (2009). In addition, she is widely recognized as the late Ryan Dunn’s girlfriend. A renowned stunt performer, television personality, actor and comedian, Dunn starred in the reality show Jackass. Sadly, he died in a car accident in 2011. So, what happened to Cuturic after her boyfriend’s sudden death?

Cuturic and Ryan started dating in 2002 and even planned to marry before his death. However, after Ryan’s death, Angie has managed to live a private lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life under wraps. This is what we know about the ex-celebrity girlfriend so far.

Angie Cuturic's profile summary and bio

Full name Angie Cuturic Nickname Angie Gender Female Year of birth 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Late spouse Ryan Dunn Famous for Being an ex-celebrity wife Profession Actress Net worth $2.1 million

How old is Angie Cuturic?

Angie Cuturic (aged 53 as of 2023) was born in 1970 in the United States of America. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Angie Cuturic’s height

The on-screen star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Angie features brown hair and eyes.

How much is Angie Cuturic’s net worth?

Various sources pen Cuturic’s net worth at $2.1 million in 2023. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Angie Cuturic’s profiles

Cuturic is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who was Ryan Dunn?

With a career spanning over a decade, the late American stunt performer had starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Invader (1997)

(1997) CKY3 (2001)

(2001) Criminal Mischief (2002)

(2002) MTV Cribs (2002)

(2002) Client 3815 (2004)

(2004) Homewrecker (2005)

The Dudesons (2006)

(2006) Blonde Ambition (2007)

(2007) Crank Yankers (2007)

(2007) Bamimation (2008)

(2008) Street Dreams (2009)

(2009) Living Will (2011)

(2011) Proving Ground (2011)

(2011) Booted (2012)

(2012) Earth Rocker (2013)

Ryan Dunn’s age

Dunn (aged 34 at the time of death) was born on 11 June 1977 in Medina, Ohio, USA. Before moving to West Chester, Pennsylvania, he grew up in Williamsville, New York. Regarding his education, Ryan attended West Chester East High School.

What happened to Ryan Dunn?

Ryan died on 20 June 2011 after his Porsche 911 GT3 veered off the road and struck a tree. Before the drunk-driving crash that resulted in his death, Dunn had been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ryan Dunn’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dunn had an estimated net worth of $6 million at his death. He had amassed this wealth from his successful 14-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Angie Cuturic gained notoriety for being the late Ryan Dunn’s girlfriend. The duo had been dating for nine years before Dunn’s untimely death.

