Is Ian Gallagher gay, an ally, or just acting? Everything to know

Ian Gallagher is a character in the hit series Shameless, based on a contentious Chicago family named the Gallaghers. In Shameless, Ian Gallagher is gay, leaving many fans wondering if the real-life actor Cameron Monaghan is too. Discover more about the character and actor's life.

Cameron Monaghan has played the role of Ian Gallagher since the series began and became a beloved TV figure that fans were constantly rooting for. Explore what is known about the actor behind the well-received character.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Riley Monaghan Date of birth August 16, 1993 Age 30 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Santa Monica, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Male Height 182 cm Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Brown Parents Diane Monaghan (father unknown) Profession Actor, model, and musician Education Addison Mizner School Native language English Net worth Between $5 million and $7 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Cameron is heterosexual and is reported to be in a relationship with Lauren Searle, an Australian-American artist and model. According to Suggest, Lauren has worked for Heroes Model and Vision Los Angeles. The actor previously dated model Peyton List from 2017 to 2019. Cameron was also linked to co-star Ruby Modine in 2016 and 2017 and Sadie Newman In 2015.

How old is Cameron Monaghan?

Cameron Monaghan (age 30 years as of 2023) was born on August 16, 1993. The role he plays, named Ian Gallagher, in the show was 15 years of age when it was released on January 9, 2011.

Is Ian Gallagher gay?

Cameron's character on Shameless realises he is gay by the time he is in his early teens, and it is made evident during the show's pilot episode. Throughout the show's first four to five seasons, Ian is in relationships with mainly older men.

What condition does Ian Gallagher have?

Ian Gallagher’s bipolar disorder is a focal point regarding the character's struggles, with portrayals of depression mania along with experiences within therapy and with medication.

Ian is not the only family member with the disorder in the family, as his estranged mother, Monica Gallagher, is also diagnosed with bipolar. Various critics have publicly supported the show's realistic depiction of the disorder.

Who does Ian Gallagher end up with?

Ian Gallagher’s dating history over the show's 11 seasons sees everything from brief flings to on-and-off serious relationships. He had memorable albeit short relationships with Kash and Lloyd, two married men. Both flings ended poorly due to complications from their commitments.

He also had brief encounters with Karen Jackson, Ned Lishman, and Cole. He had more serious relationships with Mandy Milkovich, Caleb, and Trevor, but his most prominent love interest was his eventual husband, Mickey Milkovich.

Is Ian and Mickey in love?

Mickey Milkovich has been a constantly recurring love interest for Ian in the series. Despite an on-and-off relationship spanning over the years, they reunite when Ian is sent to two years in prison and ends up unexpectedly sharing a cell with Mickey.

Season 10 sees them still happily in love and married in the season finale, much to the delight of the show's fans, who notably rooted for the former couple.

Cameron Monaghan's TV shows

The actor who plays Ian has starred in various notable roles over the years, with IMDb stating some of his parts include:

Paradise Highway (2022)

Julius Caesar Live! (2022)

Shameless (2011-2021)

Gotham (2015-2019)

Anthem of a Teenage Prophet (2018)

Cameron Monaghan's net worth

The actor's net worth is reported differently on various online sources. It is commonly reported as between $5 million and $7 million.

The hotly debated question of 'Is Ian Gallagher gay' in real life has been a frequently-asked question surrounding the actor. Cameron's various relationships with women show that he is unrelated to his on-screen character regarding his sexuality.

