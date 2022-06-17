Who is Ruby Modine? Age, parents, dating history, height, movies, net worth

The choice of a career one takes is sometimes influenced by their background, among other factors. That is the case for one Ruby Modine. But who is she? Ruby is an American actress, dancer and singer. She is the daughter of famous actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera. So what is her net worth? Did her parents influence the choice of her career?

How old is Ruby Modine? The celebrated actress was born on July 31, 1990 and she is 31 years as of 2022. She is famous for playing Sierra Morton in Shameless and co-starring in the 2017 slasher film Happy Death Day and its sequel as Lori Spengler.

Ruby Modine's profiles

Name Ruby Modine Real names Ruby Wylder Rivera Modine Date of Birth July 31, 1990 Age 31 years (As of 2022) Place Of Birth Loma Linda, California, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Zodiac Sign Leo Professions Dancer, Actress, Singer Religion Christianity Languages Spanish, English Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height 178 cm/ 5 Feet 10 Inches Weight 60 KG/ 132 lbs Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Dark Brown Figure Measurements 34-25-34 Father Matthew Modine (Actor) Mother Caridad Rivera Brother Boman Modine (Assistant director) Ex-Boyfriend Cameron Monaghan Skills Tap Dancing, Hip-hip, Ballet Complexion Fair Net worth $10 million Twitter @RubyModineUA Official Website RUBY WYLDER RIVERA MODINE Instagram @rubymodine YouTube Channel Ruby Modine

Early life

Modine, whose full name is Ruby Wylder Rivera Modine, was born in Los Angeles, California, and brought up in New York City with her brother. She is the daughter of actor Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera, a make-up and wardrobe stylist from Puerto Rico. In addition, she has a brother named Boman, the assistant director for films.

How old is Matthew Modine?

Ruby's father was born on March 22, 1959, in California. Therefore, he is 63 years as of 2022. He is an American actor and filmmaker who rose to prominence through his role as U.S. Marine Private/Sergeant J.T. Joker Davis in Full Metal Jacket.

Ruby Modine's parents have played a central role in shaping her career, guiding her to becoming the celebrity she is. She looks up to her father as a mentor in the entertainment industry.

Ruby Modine's height and body measurements

The celebrity actress stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches. She weighs approximately 60 kg. Her other body measurements are 34-25-34.

Ruby Modine's dating history

Ruby is currently single and seems to be focusing on her career. She was in a relationship with act0or Cameron Monaghan from 2016 to 2017. They met on set during the shooting of Shameless.

Ruby Modine's career

She made her debut in acting through the short movie Somebody in 2012. She was later cast as Sierra in the seventh season of Shameless. On November 8, 2016, she was cast to co-star in the slasher film Happy Death Day starring Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard. She has also featured in other movies, as seen more in this article.

Singing

Besides acting, she has performed as a singer in several movies she has been part of. Merry Xmas & Plastic Jesus are among them. Ruby has also lent her voice to a character in the movie Mia and the Migoo in 2008. Besides, she is the lead singer of the band Ruby Modine and the Disease.

In 2014, the actress released her song Trigger Finger on her YouTube channel, Ruby Modine. Afterwards, in 2015, she uploaded another single titled 1905. Although she was a ballerina when she was young, she is also trained in tap dancing and hip-hop. In addition, she has been taking Tango and Salsa classes.

Ruby Modine's movies and TV shows

2022: My Love Affair with Marriage as Nina

2022: Fear as Serena

2021: The Survivalist as Sarah

2021: On Our Way as Lily

2021: American Desert as Brandi Wells

2019: Satanic Panic as Judi Ross

2019: Happy Death Day 2U as Lori Spengler

2018: God Friended Me (1 episode) as Anna

2017: Happy Death Day as Lori Spengler

2017: Central Park as Sessa

2016: After School as Xandra

2016: Super Sex as Julie

2011: Shameless (16 episodes) as Sierra Morton

Ruby Modine's net worth

She has an incredible net worth estimated at $10 million. She derives her income from movies and numerous TV shows she features in. However, she is expected to be worth more soon, based on her acting and singing competence.

Above is everything you would love to know about Ruby Modine. She excels in acting and dancing and credits that to her able and supportive parents. She is so close to her family, and she once supported the movement that opposed the Trump Government's law that separated families.

