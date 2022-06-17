Who is Ruby Modine? Age, parents, dating history, height, movies, net worth
The choice of a career one takes is sometimes influenced by their background, among other factors. That is the case for one Ruby Modine. But who is she? Ruby is an American actress, dancer and singer. She is the daughter of famous actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera. So what is her net worth? Did her parents influence the choice of her career?
How old is Ruby Modine? The celebrated actress was born on July 31, 1990 and she is 31 years as of 2022. She is famous for playing Sierra Morton in Shameless and co-starring in the 2017 slasher film Happy Death Day and its sequel as Lori Spengler.
Early life
Modine, whose full name is Ruby Wylder Rivera Modine, was born in Los Angeles, California, and brought up in New York City with her brother. She is the daughter of actor Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera, a make-up and wardrobe stylist from Puerto Rico. In addition, she has a brother named Boman, the assistant director for films.
How old is Matthew Modine?
Ruby's father was born on March 22, 1959, in California. Therefore, he is 63 years as of 2022. He is an American actor and filmmaker who rose to prominence through his role as U.S. Marine Private/Sergeant J.T. Joker Davis in Full Metal Jacket.
Ruby Modine's parents have played a central role in shaping her career, guiding her to becoming the celebrity she is. She looks up to her father as a mentor in the entertainment industry.
Ruby Modine's height and body measurements
The celebrity actress stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches. She weighs approximately 60 kg. Her other body measurements are 34-25-34.
Ruby Modine's dating history
Ruby is currently single and seems to be focusing on her career. She was in a relationship with act0or Cameron Monaghan from 2016 to 2017. They met on set during the shooting of Shameless.
Ruby Modine's career
She made her debut in acting through the short movie Somebody in 2012. She was later cast as Sierra in the seventh season of Shameless. On November 8, 2016, she was cast to co-star in the slasher film Happy Death Day starring Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard. She has also featured in other movies, as seen more in this article.
Singing
Besides acting, she has performed as a singer in several movies she has been part of. Merry Xmas & Plastic Jesus are among them. Ruby has also lent her voice to a character in the movie Mia and the Migoo in 2008. Besides, she is the lead singer of the band Ruby Modine and the Disease.
In 2014, the actress released her song Trigger Finger on her YouTube channel, Ruby Modine. Afterwards, in 2015, she uploaded another single titled 1905. Although she was a ballerina when she was young, she is also trained in tap dancing and hip-hop. In addition, she has been taking Tango and Salsa classes.
Ruby Modine's movies and TV shows
- 2022: My Love Affair with Marriage as Nina
- 2022: Fear as Serena
- 2021: The Survivalist as Sarah
- 2021: On Our Way as Lily
- 2021: American Desert as Brandi Wells
- 2019: Satanic Panic as Judi Ross
- 2019: Happy Death Day 2U as Lori Spengler
- 2018: God Friended Me (1 episode) as Anna
- 2017: Happy Death Day as Lori Spengler
- 2017: Central Park as Sessa
- 2016: After School as Xandra
- 2016: Super Sex as Julie
- 2011: Shameless (16 episodes) as Sierra Morton
Ruby Modine's net worth
She has an incredible net worth estimated at $10 million. She derives her income from movies and numerous TV shows she features in. However, she is expected to be worth more soon, based on her acting and singing competence.
Above is everything you would love to know about Ruby Modine. She excels in acting and dancing and credits that to her able and supportive parents. She is so close to her family, and she once supported the movement that opposed the Trump Government's law that separated families.
