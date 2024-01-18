Jonathan Majors is an American actor who gained recognition for his Marvel character Kang the Conqueror. Some of his other notable works include The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019, Lovecraft Country (2020), and Da 5 Bloods (2020). Following his career success, fans have been curious about his family. So, who is Jonathan Majors' daughter?

Jonathan made headlines for good and troubling reasons, but fans want to learn more about his family. Does Jonathan Majors have children?

Who is Jonathan Majors' daughter?

Jonathan is a proud father of a daughter named Ella Majors, who reportedly lives in Atlanta with her mother. He first mentioned his daughter in 2020 in an interview with People Magazine, emphasising the importance of her education and understanding of history.

She has to understand that it’s actually not ‘black history’— it’s American history. The way it’s taught now, its honestly the Jim Crow system of separate but equal. We’ll give it one month, 12 pages in the history book…we’ll talk about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Park, MLK, then we’ll give you a little quiz about it. And that’s it.

How old is Jonathan Majors' daughter?

Ella (age nine years in 2024) was born in 2013 in the United States of America. The celebrity daughter was born before Jonathan attended Yale Drama School in 2016. She holds American nationality and belongs to a mixed ethnicity.

Ella was once frustrated about her hair

After George Floyd was killed, Ella was worried about her hair. Jonathan told W Magazine that he FaceTimed his daughter and said,

You have a crown. That’s why your hair goes up. Your hair, your crown, came from daddy, came from his mama, came from his father, came from his sister. Sometimes that crown can get you in trouble in this world, and it’s not right. And some people want to take that crown from you.

Ella looks up to her father

Jonathan is mindful when picking his roles, and he knows one day, Ella will come to watch the movies. In an interview with Insider, Jonathan said that,

I just want to make her proud and do things that she could look at and go, ‘Yeah, that’s the way that goes — I understand why he did that.

Ella loves reading books and shopping

In an interview with Mr. Porteer, Jonathan revealed that,

We like to shop together, read books. Roald Dahl, A Series Of Unfortunate Events. I have her memorize poetry – Mary Oliver. She has a whole section about dogs. And my girl has her own dog, a cockapoo.

Ella is not easily impressed

In a February 2023 interview with Ebony, Jonathan expressed how she motivates her daughter so that she can know her worth.

One of the most beautiful things we talk about is need versus want. I grew up very needy, meaning there are things I needed that I didn’t have. Fortunately for my kid, she’s not in that position. I worked very hard and continue to work hard—not just for the present, but for the future.

How old is Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan, whose real name is Jonathan Michael Majors (age 34 years in 2024), was born on September 7, 1989, in Lompoc, California, USA. They later moved to Dallas, Texas, with his mother and siblings when he was 5. He stands at a height of 6 feet and weighs around 75 kg.

Jonathan Majors' education

He attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. Majors later continued his education at the Yale School of Drama, earning a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Did Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors get married?

Meagan Good is an American actress famous for her roles in Think Like a Man (2012), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), and Think Like a Man Too (2014). Jonathan Majors and Meagan are not married, although they are still in the dating phase of their relationship. They were first romantically linked in May 2023 after they were spotted together on a movie date.

Film debut

Jonathan Majors made his film debut in the 2017 crime drama Hostiles, directed by Scott Cooper, where he played Corporal Henry Woodson. However, he rose to fame with The Last Black Man in San Francisco and then had starring roles in Captive State, White Boy Rick, and When We Rise.

Other films:

2018: White Boy Rick

2019: Gully

2019: Captive State

2019: Jungleland

2020: Da 5 Bloods

2018: Out of Blue

What is Jonathan Majors' net worth?

According to reports, the celebrated actor has a net worth estimated at $500,000. He derives his earnings from his successful acting career.

Above is all we know about Jonathan Majors' daughter Ella. Majors has kept his life private but has occasionally shared insights into his relationship with Ella. The actor has also been praised for his versatile acting skills and has become a rising star in the entertainment industry.

