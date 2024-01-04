Who is Joshua Jackson's daughter? Celebrity's parenting life

Joshua Carter Jackson is a Canadian actor best known for his prominent roles in various TV shows and movies, including Dawson's Creek, Fringe, The Affair and Fatal Attraction. Aside from his thriving acting career, Joshua’s personal life has been a major source of speculation among his fans. For instance, who is Joshua Jackson's daughter?

Joshua Jackson was married to Jodie Turner-Smith from 2019 to September 2023, and they had a daughter. Since their daughter was born, Jackson and Turner-Smith have managed to keep their little one out of the spotlight. But we have defied the odds and found interesting facts about Jodie and Joshua Jackson's daughter.

Who is Joshua Jackson's daughter?

The Canadian actor is a father of one child, a daughter named Juno Rose Diana Jackson, whom he reportedly shares with his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actress and model. Below are some facts you need to know about Jackson's daughter.

Born in April 2020

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson initially disclosed their pregnancy during a public appearance in Los Angeles in January 2020, with the actress showcasing her bump in a fitted dress.

Two months after that, on International Women's Day, Turner-Smith revealed they were expecting a daughter. In April 2020, representatives for Jackson and Turner-Smith confirmed the birth of their daughter, stating that both the mother and baby are joyful and in good health.

Kept away from the limelight

Since their daughter was born, Jackson and Turner-Smith have maintained their daughter’s privacy by refraining from posting pictures revealing her face on social media platforms. However, they frequently discuss their affection for her and share insights about parenting during interviews.

Hyper-verbal

During an interview with PEOPLE in October 2022, Jackson enthusiastically shared details about his two-year-old back then, vividly describing her personality at that stage. He said;

But the greatest piece of it right now is she's so hyper-verbal, and she's very, very opinionated. And I'm just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her.

Altered Joshua Jackson's approach to both work and life

During an interview with MR PORTER magazine published in July 2021, Jackson delved into fatherhood, highlighting how it transformed his perspective in every conceivable manner. He said;

It is 100 per cent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year. For me to feel good about what I'm doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.

A teacher of many lessons

In a March 2023 interview with ELLE UK, Turner-Smith openly discussed the experience of raising a biracial daughter, emphasizing that her child will navigate a unique path, being both Black and White, distinct from her parents' experiences. She said;

She is going to have a completely different experience in the world than I did, because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl. It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother, and throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world.

In addition, she said her daughter has helped her heal her feelings about colourism.

Now that I've got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it is the universe teaching me lessons. I've been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colourism.

Accompanies her mom on work-related travels

In a December 2022 Bustle interview, Turner-Smith openly discussed the juggle between her career and motherhood. She said;

Right now my daughter still comes with me most of the time, except when I go on trips that are under a week. That has been working for us so far. Obviously, it is challenging because I don't want to create a space in which my husband can't see her when he's working.

Parents work hard to keep her grounded

In her ELLE UK interview, Turner-Smith addressed raising a "nepo baby" and highlighted her and Jackson's efforts to ensure their daughter remains grounded despite their celebrity status.

It’s a big job to prepare children for the world. The best thing that we can do is let them touch the earth and be grounded and real – as real as one can be when you have the level of privilege that obviously my child has. I’m not acting like she’s not a nepo baby. But I worked hard to have a nepo baby!

Frequently asked questions

This celebrity child entered a world of instant fame with her journey unfolding under the constant gaze of a global audience while navigating the unique challenges of being a public figure from the cradle. These are the most popular questions about Joshua Jackson's daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

5. When was Joshua Jackson's daughter born?

The American celebrity daughter was born in April 2020. However, her exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

4. Does Joshua Jackson have a child?

The popular Canadian actor has a daughter named Juno Rose Diana. He shares his daughter with his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith.

3. Was Joshua Jackson married?

The prominent actor was married to Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actress and model, from 2019 until their separation in October 2023.

2. How many children does Jodie Turner have?

The Queen & Slim actress is a mother of one daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

1. How old is Jodie Smith?

The actress is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 7 September 1986 in Peterborough, England, United Kingdom.

Final word

Joshua Jackson's daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson is a celebrity child who gained prominence because of her popular parents. Since her birth in April 2020, her parents have kept her mostly off social media. Although she and Jackson have yet to post more photos of their daughter, the ex-partners have opened up about parenthood in several interviews.

