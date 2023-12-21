Quentin (Memphis Mack's) death: More about Marlo Hampton's nephew

The third episode of the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shed light on Marlo Hampton's nephew's death. In the episode, Marlo musters the courage to finally talk about Quentin's death in 2020 and the circumstances of his demise. She also shares how the other cast members reacted to the news in what looks like another chain of drama.

Marlo Hampton is famous for publicly speaking about her finances and achievements. However, in the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, getting into details about Marlo Hampton's nephew's death has showcased the reality star's vulnerable side. Who was Memphis Mack?

Who is Marlo Hampton?

Marlo Hampton, who was born on 7 February 1976 in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, is a talented Hollywood actress famous for her features in Boss Moves with Rasheeda (2022), Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (2022) and Games People Play (2019). Hampton joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the fourth season as a recurring cast and became the main character in season 14.

How did Marlo make her money?

Marlo grew up in a foster care home since her mother struggled with addiction and drug abuse. Despite her challenging past, she graduated with a BA in social work from the University of Southern Florida in 2003. She later founded a high-end fashion boutique in Atlanta. The boutique has been in operation for a decade now.

Marlo reportedly works in technology and also makes money by owning properties. She intimated that she "invested a nice lump sum when she dated a billionaire." Her accessory business, Arrie and Emma, named after her foster grandmother and mother, is also in the works.

What happened to Marlo Hampton's nephew?

On 20 August 2020, Marlo shared the gut-wrenching news about her nephew Quentin's passing. In an Instagram post, she shared the information through a caption saying, "Rest in peace to my nephew Quentin, aka Memphis Mack, taken from us too soon," Hampton wrote. "I never imagined I would say goodbye to another family member so soon. He was the life of the party, and he always kept it real."

She continued: "We had our moments because neither one of us knew how to hold our slick tongues, but I loved my nephew dearly. He was a great cook, son, brother, friend, cousin, grandson, and nephew. Quentin, we will miss you dearly."

What happened to Memphis Mack?

The Instagram post did not disclose the circumstances around Memphis Mack's death. However, a publication by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has since shed some light.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Memphis Mack died on 12 August 2020 after being fatally shot in southeast Atlanta. A man named Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron was linked to the shootout. He was arrested and charged with felony murder. There are no credible details and updates about the case and whether Raquan has been convicted.

A statement by the Atlanta Police indicated that Quentin was allegedly involved in an altercation with another male before Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron shot him. Quentin was only 33 years old when he died.

Does Marlo Hampton have her nephews?

Hampton is a dedicated aunt who took the full-time role of parenting two of her nephews, Michael and William. Quentin died after Marlo had taken charge as their primary guardian, and the three attended Memphis Mack's funeral together.

Marlo also released a public service announcement for the Black Lives Matter alongside her nephews. She talked about being a full-time parent to two young black boys and how the experience had given her a different outlook on life. According to her, improving human rights will create a better environment for the two boys to thrive.

Was Marlo's nephew shot at Kandi restaurant?

In an 11 June 2023 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss slammed Marlo for associating her nephew's tragic death with her restaurant, Old Lady Gang. She accused Kandi of not wanting to open up about the incident and what she had going on.

The show's production team showed screenshots of Marlo's text messages with Kandi about Quentin, where she broke the news to Kandi. Marlo believes Kandi did not show concern about what happened. In one of the confessionals, Hampton confirmed that Quentin once worked at the restaurant.

Marlo Hampton's nephew's death was a big blow to the reality TV star. Quentin died at 33 years old after a man named Fashon Raquan shot him after an altercation.

