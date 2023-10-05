Howard Stern's daughters: Get to know his 3 children

Howard Stern is a renowned media personality, best known for The Howard Stern Show, which aired from 1986 on Terrestrial Radio and which he hosted for about two decades. He is a doting father of three grown-up daughters he shares with his ex-wife, Alison Berns. What are Howard Stern's daughters doing today?

The self-branded King of All Media has been married twice. He was with his first wife, Alison Berns, from 1978 to 2001. Howard married his second wife, Beth Ostrosky, in 2008 after dating for about eight years.

How many kids did Howard Stern have?

The former America's Got Talent judge has three daughters. All the children are from his first marriage to Alison Bern, who was his wife for over two decades, from 1978 to 2001.

Emily Beth Stern

Emily was born on 7 May 1983 (40 years old in 2023). She is a graduate of the Tisch School of Arts, New York. Her passion for art and zeal for the Torah inspired her to venture into acting, singing, photography and studying to become a Rabbi.

Emily Stern gave her first shot at acting in 2005 when she landed the role of Madonna in Kabbalah, an off-Broadway play at the Triad Theatre. She was, however, forced to back out of the play six weeks in.

The play's director had breached their agreement not to advertise Emily as Howard Stern's daughter. Howard's lawyers helped get her out of the contract. She later had minor roles in projects like Raised by Wolves and Doctor Doctor.

Emily is also a singer and released her first album, Birthday, in 2012. Her connection to the Jewish faith was complete when she encountered Orthodox Judaism. Emily's zeal for faith pushed her to enrol on Nishmat, The Jeanie Schottenstein Center for Advanced Torah Study for Women in Jerusalem, to study The Torah.

The multi-talented Emily possesses a series of photographs, which she calls Wells of Miriam, that tell a story of hope. She also wrote short, devotional love poems, Love Psalms. For the children, she wrote a book titled The World's a Song: So Come and Play.

Deborah Jennifer Stern

Howard Stern's second daughter, Deborah, was born on 9 May 1986 in Manhattan, New York City (37 years in 2023). She has a degree in humanitarian services and holds a Ph.D. in Reading, Writing, and Literacy from the University of Pennsylvania.

Deborah is married to Colin Christy, a businessman who founded Hapa Inaba Designs, a high-end custom furniture design company. They tied the knot in October 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Deborah Stern had a short-lived career as an actress in her early childhood years. She appeared in projects like Parker Lewis Can't Lose (1990), For the Boys (1991), Nudist Colony of the Dead (1991), and Wide Awake (1998). She founded Debra Stern Partners, a brand consultancy firm.

Ashley Jade Stern

Howard Stern and Alison Bern's youngest daughter, Ashley Jade, was born on 24 January 1993 in Old Westbury, Long Island, New York (30 years in 2023). She was only eight years old when her parents divorced.

Ashley is building her career in health. She graduated from MGH Institute of Health Professionals with an NP Master's, specializing in adult care. She is a nurse at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City. She married the director of business development at Manhattan Motorcars, Adam Weinstein, on 24 June 2023.

Who are Howard Stern's daughters?

The veteran media personality has three daughters. Howard Stern's kids are from his first marriage to Alison Berns, including Emily Beth, Deborah Jennifer, and Ashley Jade.

Did Howard Stern's daughter get married?

Howard's two daughters, Deborah Jennifer and Ashley Jade, are married. Deborah married businessman Colin Christy in 2016, while Ashley wed Adam Weinstein in June 2023. The presenter's oldest daughter, Emily, is yet to walk down the aisle.

How old is Emily Stern?

She was born on 7 May 1983 in New York, United States. Emily Beth Stern's age is 40 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Howard Stern's daughters have chosen to live a private life despite having a famous and influential father. It is unclear if there are any Howard Stern grandchildren since the veteran radio host rarely talks about it.

