Willie Robertson's children: Where are the Duck Dynasty kids today?

The Robertson family came into the limelight after starring in the popular A&E reality series Duck Dynasty. The show aired for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017, and fans got to watch the kids growing up. Where are Willie Robertson's children today?

Willie is the CEO of Duck Commander, a hunting and outdoor recreation company founded by his father, Phil, in 1972. The reality star has since expanded the business into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. He married his wife Korie Howard in July 1992

How many kids does Willie Robertson have?

Willie Robertson and his wife Korie have a large family with six children, including three biological and three adopted. The family has been expanding as more Willie Robertson's grandchildren join the dynasty.

John Luke

The couple's firstborn grew up on the show, and viewers got to see him graduating high school. John studied Camping Outdoor and Adventure Leadership at Liberty University. He is the camp director at a Christian sleep-away camp called Camp Ch-Yo-Ca.

He married his wife, Mary Kate McEachern, in June 2015, and the couple welcomed their first child, son John Shepherd, in October 2019. They later had their second born, Ella Kathryn, in April 2021. The reality television star and his family reside in the Robertson family compound.

Sadie Robertson Huff

Sadie is Willie's second biological child, born on 11th June 1997. She appeared in Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, where she and her dance partner finished second. The reality star is also an actress known for her brief roles in I'm Not Ashamed, and God's Not Dead 2.

Sadie tied the knot with Christian Huff in November 2019, and they welcomed their daughter Honey in May 2021. She had her secondborn, daughter Haven, in May 2023. Sadie and her family reside in West Monroe, Louisiana

Bella Robertson Mayo

Bella is Willie and Korie's youngest biological child. She had a minor role in I'm Not Ashamed alongside her sister Sadie. Bella got engaged to Jacob Mayo in November 2020 after six months of dating and married him in June 2021.

Will Robertson Jr

Will Jr was adopted when he was five weeks old. He was 10 when the Duck Dynasty debuted in 2012 and occasionally appeared in the series.

During the premiere episode of the family's Facebook Watch series, At Home with the Robertsons, Willie and his wife Korie detailed the challenges of raising a biracial child. They opted to adopt Will after being told by the adoption agency that they had to wait longer unless they took a biracial child.

Rebecca

Rebecca has not been legally adopted by the Robertson family but is considered one of them. The family met her for the first time when she was 16 after she came to them as an exchange student from Taiwan.

She did not speak English, but the family enjoyed her company. Talking to Jim Daly on Focus on the Family, Korie revealed they decided to invite her back for her senior year, and she has been their foster child since then.

But we survived that first year and just fell in love with her and invited her back for her senior year. She came her senior year, and it was somewhere in there that we just realized. I remember telling somebody that I had four kids, and one of my little ones said, 'No, you don't; you have five.' And Rebecca just became one of ours.

She runs the Duck and Dressing boutique in Monroe, Louisiana, alongside Korie. Willie walked her down the aisle when she tied the knot in 2016 because her biological father died when she was 11. Both her mothers and the rest of the family were in attendance.

Rebecca and her husband, John Reed Loflin, have two children. Their son Zane was born in December 2019, and they later welcomed daughter Holland Lo.

Rowdy Robertson

Rowdy is the latest addition to Willie's Duck Dynasty kids. They adopted him in 2016 when he was 13. He has mostly stayed out of the limelight as he was adopted towards the end of the family reality series.

Which kids are biologically Willie Robertson's?

The businessman has three biological children with his wife, Korie. They include their son John Luke and daughters Sadie and Bella.

Who is Willie's oldest son?

Willie's oldest son is John Luke. He was born in 1995, three years after the businessman married Korie. John works as a camp director at Camp Ch-Yo-Ca.

Did Duck Dynasty adopt a black baby?

The family adopted a biracial child, Will Jr. He joined the family when he was six weeks old. Other of Willie Robertson's adopted kids are Rebecca, who joined the dynasty as a foster and their son Rowdy who was adopted in 2016.

What is the Duck Dynasty family up to today?

After the Duck Dynasty series went off the air in 2017, the family members followed different paths but continued to be celebrities. Willie and Korie have expanded their family after their children welcomed several grandchildren. The couple started their Facebook Watch series, At Home with the Robertsons.

Jep and Jessica relocated to Texas in 2017 with their five kids. Phil continues to preach and run his business empire while Uncle Si stars in the YouTube series Duck Call Room.

Why does Jep have a black baby?

Jep and Jessica Robertson adopted their son Jules Augustus in 2016. When they went to the adoption agency, they had no preference for any race or gender and were ready to become parents to any available child.

Who is the richest Duck Dynasty?

Willie Robertson is the wealthiest cast member, with an estimated net worth of $45 million. His father, Phil, is worth $10 million in 2023.

Why did Duck Dynasty fail?

The series was cancelled in 2017 after 11 seasons due to declining ratings. The show also suffered from negative press after patriarch Phil Robertson made controversial homosexual and pre-Civil Rights era comments during a 2013 interview with GQ.

Willie Robertson's children and the other members of the Duck Dynasty are still popular following the end of the series over five years ago. They have all made various achievements, including expanding their families, graduating, and starting businesses.

