Where was Mamma Mia filmed? Discover the movie's stunning filming spots

During 2007 a team of film crew worked on a romantic comedy musical film titled Mamma Mia! Little did they know the movie would reach a worldwide total of $694 million at the box office, against a production budget of $52 million. It is without a doubt the breathtaking beautiful shooting location also played a big role. Where was Mamma Mia filmed?

Mamma Mia's filming locations involved a few selected beaches located in Greece. Photo: @MammaMiaMovie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mamma Mia! is a top movie that inspires Greek travel. However, many do not know where it was filmed or which places to visit for those dreamy locations. The 2008 jukebox musical romantic comedy filming locations involved a few selected beaches located in Greece.

Where was Mamma Mia filmed?

The movie is set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi. If you want to know the real Mamma Mia Island, here are the dreamy locales featured in the film.

1. Skopelos beach, Greece

The main Mamma Mia filming location is Skopelos Beach, Greece. Photo: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

You may be wondering –which island is Mamma Mia? The main Mamma Mia filming location is Skopelos Beach, Greece, per KidsLoveGreece. Most of the outdoor scenes were filmed on this beautiful island.

Key locations include Kastani Beach, featuring the song and dance sequence for Does Your Mother Know. The scene shows Tanya flirting with a younger man while dancing on the sand. Skopelos is also where Sky and Sophie sing Lay All Your Love on Me, and Donna and the three dads sing I Have a Dream.

The Skopelos Island’s lush greenery, whitewashed houses, and crystal-clear waters provided a perfect backdrop for the film. The iconic wedding scene in Mamma Mia! where Sophie attempts to marry Sky occurs at the Agios Ioannis Chapel, also known as the Church of St. John. According to Skopelos.net, the church is located in the northern area of Skopelos island, 100 meters above sea level.

This Agios Ioannis Chapel is perched atop a rock formation and offers breathtaking sea views. Agios Ioannis Chapel’s unique location made it one of the film's most memorable and visually stunning scenes.

Many of the cast and crew stayed at the Skopelos Village Hotel, the Prince Stafilos Hotel, the Adrina Beach Hotel, and the Aeolos Hotel. However, some of the film’s stars opted to rent nearby villas instead. While in Skopelos, some restaurants the cast and crew visited while filming Mamma Mia! include Agioli, Tis Annas, To Perivoli, The Garden, and Agnanti.

2. Skiathos Beach, Greece

Skiathos Island is known for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches. Photo: Athanasios Gioumpasis

Source: Getty Images

Some scenes, particularly the arrival scenes where characters come to the island, were shot in the port of Skiathos. The island is known for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches. The bustling Old Port of Skiathos sets the scene for the first meeting of Sophie's three potential fathers as they scramble to catch the ferry to the fictional island of Kalokairi.

Per TripSavvy, the cast and crew stayed at the Skiathos Princess Hotel, Skiathos Palace Hotel, and Mandraki Village during Mamma Mia's filming. They were known to dine at several Skiathos restaurants, including Polikratis, Asprolithos, Sophia's Place, and the Windmill. The best way to reach the island is by flying to Skiathos Airport. You can easily access the nearby Skopelos Island and the mainland Pelion region.

3. Glysteri beach

The Glysteri beach is about 4.2 kilometres from Skopelos Port. Photo: Dea/V. Giannella

Source: Getty Images

The Glysteri beach is one of the beautiful Mamma Mia sceneries on the island's east coast of Skopelos. It is one of the production sites that features several musical numbers. If you watch the Our Last Summer scene in the film, you will get a glimpse of this charming beach.

The beach boasts an enchanting landscape with lush pine trees and crystal-clear aquamarine waters. It is about 4.2 kilometres from Skopelos Port, and it will take you around ten minutes by taxi or car to get there. Like in the movie scene, you will pass through a beautiful olive grove to reach the beach.

4. Damouchari Pelion, Greece

Damouchari Pelion is featured at the beginning of the movie. Photo: Athanasios Gioumpasis

Source: Getty Images

Damouchari is a picturesque village on mainland Greece's eastern coast in the Pelion region. In the film Mamma Mia! Damouchari was used for several key scenes. Its natural beauty and quaint charm made it an ideal location for capturing the essence of the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi.

Damouchari Pelion is featured at the beginning of the movie when characters Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) arrive on the island and are greeted by Donna (Meryl Streep). The scenes capture the rustic charm of Damouchari, with its cobblestone streets and traditional houses.

Many beach scenes in the film were shot at Damouchari’s Blue Beach. This beach, with its crystal-clear waters and stunning surroundings, provides a beautiful backdrop for various musical numbers and interactions between characters.

5. Vis, Croatia

Vis, Croatia, provide breathtaking views and dramatic backdrops for scenes in the film. Photo: Matthew Baker

Source: Getty Images

Vis is one of the farthest islands from the Croatian mainland in the Adriatic Sea. The island has a rich history, having been used as a military base and closed to visitors until 1983.

The Vis Island is known for its impressive cliffs, which provide breathtaking views and dramatic backdrops for scenes in the top movie. Located on the nearby islet of Biševo, the Blue Cave is a remarkable natural phenomenon. This unique feature adds a magical touch to the island’s appeal and was a significant draw for the filmmakers.

Was Mamma Mia filmed in Greece?

The original Mamma Mia! film was primarily filmed in Greece. Key filming locations included the islands of Skopelos and Skiathos.

Can you visit where Mamma Mia was filmed?

Fans of Mamma Mia! can visit many of the filming locations in Greece. On the island of Skopelos, you can explore Kastani Beach, where the "Does Your Mother Know" number was filmed, and visit the Agios Ioannis Chapel, the site of the film's memorable wedding scene. Since the film’s production, these locations have become popular tourist destinations.

Where does Mamma Mia take place?

Mamma Mia! is set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi. Although Kalokairi is fictional, the movie’s filming locations are in Skopelos and Skiathos.

Where was Mamma Mia filmed 2?

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the original film, was primarily filmed on the Croatian island of Vis. This change in location from Greece to Croatia introduced a new, equally enchanting Mediterranean setting. Key scenes were shot at notable spots such as Stiniva Cove and the Blue Cave on the nearby islet of Biševo.

Was Mamma Mia filmed in Santorini?

Mamma Mia! was not filmed in Santorini. Although Santorini is one of the most famous and visually stunning Greek islands, known for its whitewashed buildings and spectacular sunsets, the filmmakers chose the islands of Skopelos and Skiathos.

Where is the church in Mamma Mia filmed?

The church featured in the iconic wedding scene of Mamma Mia! is the Agios Ioannis Chapel, located on the island of Skopelos. The chapel is known for offering breathtaking views of the surrounding sea and landscape.

If you were wondering where Mamma Mia! was filmed, the enchanting Greek islands of Skopelos and Skiathos and the quaint village of Damouchari in Pelion provided the stunning backdrops for the film's unforgettable scenes. Feel free to visit these locations to experience the magic of Mamma Mia!

READ ALSO: What happened to the dog from 'Arthur The King' in real life?

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about the whereabouts of 'Arthur The King' in real life. Arthur The King blends suspense, humour, and adventure, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

The film is mainly based on the true story Arthur—The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord. It is inspired by the incredible true story of Mikael Lindnord and a stray dog named Arthur, embarking on an adventure race in the Dominican Republic. Read on to discover Arthur The King's true story and his whereabouts.

Source: Briefly News