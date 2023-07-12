All Rick Ross' children: Meet the rapper's sons and daughters

William Leonard Roberts II, aka Rick Ross, is a well-known figure in the rap industry. The rapper and record producer has also made headlines because of his complicated relationships with the mothers of his children. Do Rick Ross' children have a close bond with their father?

Rick Ross is a father of five. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Rick Ross has dated several women and currently has three baby mamas. He dated Lastonia Leviston from 2000 to 2002. He later met Tiallondra Kemp in 2003, and they had an on-again-off-again relationship until 2015. The Maybach Music Group CEO started dating reality TV personality Briana Camile Singleton in 2016, but they broke up in 2020.

How many kids does the real Rick Ross have?

Does Rick Ross have children? The Port of Miami star has five kids: two daughters and three sons. He shares one daughter with Lastona, a son with Tia Kemp, and three kids with Briana Camille.

Toie Roberts

Toie is Rick Ross' eldest child. Photo: @crimedimeboss on Instagram, Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rick Ross and his first baby mama Lastonia Leviston welcomed the rapper's first child, Toie Roberts, on 17th March 2002. She is 21 years old in 2023.

Toie has a close relationship with her famous dad. In 2018, the rapper threw her a lavish Sweet 16 party that was held at Casa Casuarina in Miami. He also gifted her a white Bentley Bentyaga SUV and an iced-out necklace.

Rick Ross became a grandfather at 46 after Toie Roberts welcomed her first child in June 2022. The celebrity daughter likes to live a private life and is yet to reveal the child's face to the public.

Toie Roberts is following in her father's entrepreneurial steps. She established the Instatique online boutique and sells hair extensions, dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, skirts, pants, shirts, and accessories.

William Leonard Roberts III

Rick Ross' son William plays football. Photo: @mmgbigbank, @richforever on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The record producer welcomed son William Leonard Roberts III with ex-girlfriend Tiallondra Kemp in September 2005. The child is now 18 years old.

Rick Ross and Tia had a heated child custody battle as the baby mama accused him of not seeing or talking to their son. She sued him in 2007, and the case dragged on until 2010, when a settlement was reached. Tia sought an increase in child support in June 2018, which was granted.

When Rick Ross' son William Leonard Roberts III turned 16, the Here I Am rapper gifted him the Wingstop restaurant franchise. The boy is also a talented footballer and plays for his high school team.

Berkley Hermés Roberts

Berkley is Rick Ross' daughter with Briana Camille. Photo: @berkeleyhermes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Berkley is Rick Ross' second daughter but the first child with baby mama Briana Camille. She was born in September 2017 and is five years old in 2023.

Billion Leonard Roberts

Billion is Briana Camille's second child with Rick Ross. Photo: @billion.heir on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rick Ross welcomed his second son, Billion Roberts, with baby mama Briana Camille. He was born in November 2018 and is four years old in 2023.

Bliss Roberts

The Maybach Music Group boss welcomed his third son, Bliss Roberts, with Briana Camille in August 2020. He is two years old as of July 2023. When Camille was pregnant with Bliss, her relationship with Rick Ross was not doing well. The two found themselves in a heated legal battle afterwards.

In September 2021, the court ordered the hip-hop star to pay Camille $11,000 monthly in child support. He was also instructed to pay for the kids' health insurance and extracurricular expenses.

Briana Camille welcomed Bliss in August 2020. Photo: @billion.heir on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Rick Ross have a son?

Yes. The record producer has three sons: William Leonard Roberts, Billion Leonard Roberts, and Bliss Roberts.

Does Rick Ross have a daughter?

Yes. The Gold Roses hitmaker has two daughters, 21-year-old Toie and five-year-old Berkley Hermés.

How old is Rick Ross' son?

The Hustlin' hitmaker has one teenage son and two that are still young. His eldest son, William Leonard Roberts III, is 18, Billion is four, while his youngest son Bliss is two.

Rick Ross' children are yet to comment on their relationship with their famous dad after several highly publicized legal battles with his baby mamas. His two eldest kids seem to have chosen their career paths, while the three youngest are still growing up.

READ ALSO: Steve Harvey's children: What we know about his seven children

Briefly.co.za published interesting details about Steve Harvey's children. The Celebrity Family Feud host is a doting father to four biological kids and three adopted children.

Steve Harvey was married twice before tying the knot with his current wife, Marjorie. How is his relationship with his seven kids, who are all grown up and living independent lives?

Source: Briefly News