Who are Lil Baby’s kids? Names, age, pictures, baby mamas

In January 2023, Atlanta’s Dominique Jones, better known as Lil Baby, made headlines after Slim Danger, an OnlyFans creator and Chief Keef’s baby mama, implied that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s child. Although the rapper refuted the claims and urged people to stop with the false narratives, it left fans curious about his kids. Does Lil Baby have 3 kids? Let us investigate!

Lil Baby with his children Jason and Loyal Armani. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

In the past, Lil Baby has dated and been rumoured to have dated some of the finest women in Hollywood. Although these relationships did not work out, he was, however, blessed with children. Here is a look at Lil Baby’s kids’ names, their ages, and mothers.

Who is Lil Baby?

He is an Atlanta-native rapper born Dominique Armani Jones. He jump-started his rapping career in 2017 after getting out of prison. Since then, his career has been thriving and has won several music awards, such as the Male Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

Lil Baby is an American rapper best known for hits such as The Bigger Picture, My Turn, and It's Only Me. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Lil Baby have?

As of May 2023, he has two kids from two different relationships. These are the details of Lil Baby's children and mothers.

When did Lil Baby have his first child?

He welcomed his first child, Jason Armani, on 8 September 2015 in the United States. When Jason was born, his father was not present in his life as he was serving a two-year term in prison for a probation violation.

Lil Baby’s first child is Jason Armani, who was born in 2015. His mother is Ayesha Howard. Photo: Sarah Morris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Jason is 7 years old as of April 2023. In 2020, Jason made headlines after a video surfaced of him rapping. It seems like Jason is taking after his father’s footsteps.

Who is the mother of Lil Baby's first son?

Jason’s mother is Ayesha Howard. Ayesha is an American social media influencer, artist, CEO, and brand ambassador for Golden Girl Talk. Although her relationship with Dominique never worked out, she has in the past been rumoured to have rekindled her romance with the rapper.

Ayesha has refuted the claims and even acknowledged that Dominique left her with emotional scars. Ayesha has in the past accused Dominique of failing to pay their son’s tuition.

Although Jason was kicked out of school, Dominique addressed her concerns through Twitter, acknowledging that he was active in caring for his son’s welfare.

Lil Baby’s second child

His second child is Loyal Armani. Loyal was born on 18 February 2019 and is 4 years old as of April 2023. His mother is Jayda Cheaves, an American social media personality, author, actress, and the CEO of the sports apparel company known as Waydamin.

In a 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jayda revealed she met the rapper in Atlanta. They were together for nearly six years before breaking up in March 2022.

Lil Baby's second child is Loyal Armani, whose mother is Jayda Cheaves. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

How many kids do Jayda and Lil Baby have together?

As of May 2023, they only have one child together, Loyal Armani.

Does Lil Baby have another kid?

In January 2023, Chief Keef’s baby mama, Slim Danger, took to her Instagram to announce she was pregnant with Dominique’s child. Through his Instagram story, the rapper cleared the air over the pregnancy rumours, saying there is no truth to Skim Danger’s claims that she is carrying his child.

Two years earlier, an Atlanta-based nail technician named Shi Anderson took to her Instagram and accused the rapper of fathering her son. Fans were quick to acknowledge the boy’s striking resemblance to the rapper.

However, nothing more could prove he was Armani’s child. Therefore, they bashed Shi Anderson for using the rapper’s name for clout and fame. Armani never addressed these rumours.

The rapper was on 22 April 2023 exposed for allegedly fathering a child with Instagram model Daliesha Key. Daliesha took to her Instagram and shared a DNA test proving Lil Baby is allegedly the father of her child. The rapper is yet to address her claims.

Does Lil Baby have a daughter?

Although some tabloid pages claim the rapper has a daughter, he does not. Lil Baby’s children are two boys, named Jason and Loyal Armani.

Fast Facts about Lil Baby’s kids

How many children does Lil Baby have? As of 2023, he has two. What are Lil Baby’s kids’ names? They are Jason and Loyal Armani. How old are Lil Baby’s kids? Jason is 7 years old and Loyal is 4 years old as of May 2023. Who are the mothers of Lil Baby's children? Jason’s mother is Ayesha Howard and Loyal’s mother is Jayda Cheaves.

Lil Baby’s kids are two, Jason Armani, whose mother is Ayesha Howard, and Loyal Armani, whose mother is Jayda Cheaves. Although the rapper is not in a relationship with either women, he co-parents with them.

Source: Briefly News