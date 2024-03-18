Rapper Future's kids and baby mamas: Who are they?

Rapper Future, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, has made a significant impact on the music industry, particularly in popularizing mumble rap. However, his personal life has garnered significant attention, especially his multiple children and the unending drama with baby mamas. This article highlights lesser-known facts about Future's kids and their relationship with him.

Future and his kids at 5th Annual FreeWishes Foundation A Winter Wishland (R). Photo: Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Living in the spotlight means that every aspect of rapper Future's life is scrutinized. The complexities of co-parenting have been evident, especially when it comes to kids' custody and the amount to be paid in child support.

Who are rapper Future's children in order?

The Mask Off hitmaker has ten known kids, including seven sons and three daughters. His biological children are eight; he adopted one son, and the paternity of his other son is yet to be established. Here is all you need to know about each of Future (rapper)'s children.

Son Jakobi Wilburn (21)

Rapper Future and Jakobi during 'A Winter Wishland' Presented by Future at Bessie Branham Park. Photo: Prince William

Source: Getty Images

Jakobi Wilburn is the rapper's eldest son with ex-girlfriend Jessica Smith. He was born in June 2002. Future had not acknowledged being the boy's father until 2012 when Jessica sued him, seeking confirmation of paternity and child support.

The court ordered the Life is Good rapper to pay $1,662 monthly in child support. In 2013, Jessica took him to court again, seeking an increase in child support, claiming the rapper had lied about his income. The amount was increased to $2,800.

Jessica returned to court in 2016, accusing Future of neglecting their son and seeking a further increase in child support because of his skyrocketing career. She claimed their son needed clinical and behavioural therapy after being overlooked by his father. The suit's outcome was not made public.

In early 2020, 17-year-old Jakobi Wilburn was arrested on several charges regarding his involvement with gang activity. He was in possession of a gun with an altered ID.

He was facing up to 20 years in jail because Georgia law considers 17-year-olds to be adults. According to TMZ, Jakobi indicated that he needed a public defender, but his father stepped in to cover all legal fees. He was later granted bail.

Daughter Londyn Wilburn (15)

Future and Londyn Wilburn during the 65th GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Future welcomed his second child, daughter Londyn Wilburn, with ex-girlfriend India J in 2009. She has been shielded from the limelight but occasionally accompanies her father to red-carpet events.

In June 2017, the father-daughter duo attended the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater with matching bejewelled face masks. In February 2023, Londyn was her father's date at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Son Prince Wilburn (11)

Brittni and Future with their son Prince on his 8th birthday. Photo: @thebrittni on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Future and his former girlfriend, entrepreneur Brittni Mealy, welcomed son Prince Wilburn on December 4, 2012. The artist often features him on his social media and posts touching birthday tributes to him. For his son's 11th birthday, he wrote on X, 'Happy boss day, Prince'.

In July 2023, the court ordered the rapper to increase his child support payment for Prince from $3,000 to $5,000. Mealy sued him in 2021, noting that their son needed more money because of a change in needs and because the rapper was earning more.

Son Future Zahir Wilburn (9)

rapper Future and Zahir Wilburn during Free Wishes Foundation Interactive Winter Wonderland in Atlanta. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The rapper welcomed son Future Jr with ex-fiancé, singer Ciara, on May 19, 2014, before their public break up three months later. The two found themselves in a public custody battle, with Ciara seeking sole custody.

In January 2018, they were given joint custody of Zahir, although he was to spend the majority of his time with his mother and get reasonable visitation from the Atlanta rapper. During a September 2023 interview on an episode of Stepping into the Shade Room, host Thembi asked Ciara about her co-parenting situation with Future. The R&B laughed it off without giving a direct answer.

Zahir seems to be taking after his parents' musical abilities. In April 2022, Ciara posted an X video of him playing the piano. She wrote in the caption;

He's a natural. He learned 2 hands after one week of being taught. Proud mommy. God's child #WrecklessLove

Future Jr is also into sports and often goes to practice with his stepdad, quarterback Russell Wilson. While talking to SheKnows, Ciara revealed she will let her kids decide what they want to be in their own time.

We'll have to see what time tells us. I think anything is possible for them. The sky is the limit and there's no telling what direction they'll go in.

Son Hendrix Wilburn (5)

Hendrix Wilburn is pictured playing. Photo: @joiechavis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Future and former dancer Joie Chavis welcomed their son Hendrix Wilburn in December 2018. The Atlanta hip-hop star has maintained a close relationship with his fifth son, often featuring him on his Instagram stories.

Daughter Reign Wilburn (4)

Reign Wilburn with her mother Eliza at the Paw Patrol movie premiere. Photo: @elizareign_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reign Wilburn was born in April 2019 to Future's ex-girlfriend, Instagram model Eliza Seraphin Reign. The rapper has been accused of not being active in the child's life and had previously denied being the child's father.

Eliza was forced to file a paternity lawsuit against the rapper in 2019. A DNA test later came out positive. She then sued him for child support, and in September 2020, a Florida judge ordered the artist to pay $3,200 monthly.

Son Kash Wilburn (4)

Kash was born in 2020, but his mother's identity is unknown. The rapper took to X in 2020 to wish the child's mother a Happy Mother's Day, writing;

My son Kash mother...real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother's Day baby k.

Daughter Paris Wilburn

Rapper Future has yet to introduce Paris Wilburn to the public. In 2020, he gave her mother a shoutout on Mother's Day alongside his other baby mamas with the caption;

Paris, your mom deserves it! Happy Mother's Day mami.

Son Legend Ary Wilburn

Texas woman Cindy Renae Parker sued Future in October 2019, claiming he was the father of her son Legend Ary, to whom she gave the rapper's last name, Wilburn. She was seeking child support and wanted the rapper to be present in the child's life. The paternity is yet to be established.

Son Jaiden Wilburn

Jaiden Wilburn and rapper Future during his high school graduation (L). Photo: @moneymakingjaii on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Atlanta rapper adopted son Jaiden with baby mama India J, and the two have a great father-son relationship. He graduated from high school in May 2022, and Future was there to celebrate with him.

Earlier in September 2021, the rapper took to X to reveal that he loved Jaiden the most while wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote;

Happy bday to my son Jaiden.. I'm behind u 1000%!! I love u the most kid.

Who are the 9 baby mamas of rapper Future?

The Atlanta-born artist has one child with each of his nine baby mamas. His relationships with most of the women have not been great, often leading to public legal battles. Here is all you need to know about all of Future's baby mamas;

Jessica Smith

Jessica Smith is rapper Future's first baby mama, but little is known about her. She dated the Mask Off hitmaker in the early 2000s. Jessica resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with her son Jakobi Wilburn.

India J

India J maintains a low profile despite dating and having a child with the famous rapper. She and Future have a cordial co-parenting relationship. In 2020, the Life is Good hitmaker acknowledged India J on Mother's Day with a touching post on X, writing;

Happy Mother's Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I'm forever grateful for u, Thank u.

Brittni Mealy

Brittni Mealy shares son Prince with rapper Future. Photo: @thebrittni on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brittni Mealy met the rapper in 2009 when she was an exotic dancer. She later moved in with him, but the relationship failed to work as Future's career started taking off.

Future and Brittni's relationship today seemed strained after several public feuds. In December 2020, the entrepreneur revealed that the rapper threatened to shoot her at their son's 8th birthday party.

In August 2021, Brittni exposed the rapper of child abuse in since-deleted screenshots she had uploaded on social media. Future allegedly sent their son Prince derogatory messages about her. She also accused him of not being an active co-parent.

Singer Ciara

Rapper Future and singer Ciara Harris during the BET Awards at Nokia Theatre. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

R&B star Ciara started dating Future in late 2012 before they got engaged about a year later in October 2013. The Like a Boy hitmaker was celebrating her 28th birthday in New York when the rapper proposed with a 15-carat diamond ring.

The former lovebirds called off their engagement three months after welcoming son Zahir. Future was rumoured to be having an affair with his wardrove consultant Tyrina Lee. The two had a series of court battles afterwards regarding custody of their son and defamation lawsuits.

The Body Parts singer later met quarterback Russell Wilson, who made their relationship public in July 2015. Russell proposed in early 2016 with a 16-carat diamond ring, and they exchanged vows in England in July of the same year.

Ciara and the NFL quarterback share three kids: daughter Sienna Princess (April 29, 2017), son Win Harrison, and daughter Amora Princess (December 2023). Russell is also close to Zahir Wilburn and raises him as his own.

In his interview with I Am Athlete, the footballer opened up about being ready to take on the responsibility of raising the boy after knowing Ciara was the one he wanted to spend his life with.

When you're raising children … you've got to love every single child as if they're yours... That's been the greatest gift of raising Future, Sienna, Win and now Amora. It's like, man, God gave me that opportunity to raise them and to love them and to care for them … And there's no difference.

Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis shares son Hendrix with Future. Photo: @joiechavis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Former dancer and entrepreneur Joie Chavis dated Future from 2017 to 2018. The two still maintain a great relationship as friends and co-parents.

Chavis previously dated rapper Bow Wow, with whom she shares a daughter, Shai Moss (born in April 2011). She has been branded a gold digger in the past and accused of only getting children to secure the bag.

Joie addressed the gold digger label during a Q&A session uploaded to her YouTube, saying,

And I'm not. I'm not a gold digger...If that's the case, I'd be dating everybody that tries to talk to me with money. I don't, and I'm not a gold digger. I've worked since I was fifteen, like, I take care of my kids. I don't get any child support... because I can do everything myself. If their father wants to do things for them, then they do that on their own time if they want to.

Eliza Reign

Eliza Reign is the mother of Future's daughter, Reign Wilburn. Photo: @elizareign_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Internet personality Eliza Reign had an on-off relationship with the rapper between 2016 and 2018. The former lovebirds have not been on good terms since the birth of daughter Reign. In March 2020, TMZ reported that Future sued Eliza for exposing details of his private life and spreading lies about him to the public.

Cindy Parker

Cindy Parker hails from Texas, but it is unclear when he dated the Atlanta rapper. Her relationship with Future is complicated. The rapper has yet to publicly acknowledge Legend as his son.

The identity of two of Future's baby mamas is not known to the public. They include the mothers of his son Kash Wilburn and daughter Paris. Future has also dated other women, including Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey and Larsa Pippen.

Rapper Future's take on fatherhood

The hip-hop star has not let his complicated relationships with his baby mamas get in the way of his bond with the kids. In his 2019 Apple Music documentary, The Wizrd, the rapper revealed he wanted to have a relationship with them and credited them for his minimal social media activity.

The connection and the bond that I have with my kids, man it's a blessing...I just want to have a relationship with my kids...They go beyond social media. I'm changing baby Future's diaper. I'm listening to my little girl read a book. It's my personal life, I'm not going to argue with you on comments.

While talking to Billboard in 2022, the rapper said that when the time is right, he can balance both fame and a successful marriage with kids.

You never know how certain things happen with relationships and with love and getting married and being under the same roof as your kids and you got other kids that are not living with you. That's just a whole 'nother lifestyle that I haven't even got a chance to live. But I understand that it's something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I'm going to be prepared.

How much does Future pay for his kids?

Rapper Future's child support to all of his kids is around $30,000 per month. His son Prince gets $5,000 while his daughter Reign gets $3,200 monthly. His eldest son Jakobi is currently 21 but was receiving R2,800 per month. It is unclear what his other children get, but some of his baby mamas have been in court seeking a higher payment.

Rapper Future performs during the Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace. Photo: Burak Cing

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Future's kids are a significant part of his legacy despite the numerous public legal battles and feuds he has with their mothers. Most of them have been shielded from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Summer Walker's kids: Ages, names, pictures and their fathers

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Summer Walker's children. The R&B singer is a doting mother to three children, including a daughter and twin sons.

Summer Walker is known for being unconventional when it comes to parenthood. Check the article for more on her kids and their relationship with their fathers.

Source: Briefly News