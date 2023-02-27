Who is Future's daughter with India Jones, Londyn Wilburn?

Future is a hugely-popular American rapper whose larger-than-life persona has made him one of the biggest names in urban music. The Grammy Award-winning star's personal life has come under much scrutiny since he has various children with different women. This article details the full biography of Londyn Wilburn, his only daughter.

Not much is known about Londyn. Photo: @officialbck on Twitter and @maquinrg8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Not much is publicly known about Future’s daughter since she is in her teens, and he does not like discussing his children online. However, here is a biography summary regarding some widely reported facts about her life, including what we know about who she is staying with.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Londyn Wilburn Date of birth 19 March 2009 Age 13 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn and India Jones Native language English Social media profiles None confirmed

Since she is still in her adolescence, she does not have much of an online presence. On top of that, her parents make a concerted effort to keep her out of the limelight, especially since her father is so famous. However, here are the most reported facts about her, her siblings, and parents.

How many kids does Future have?

According to online sources, Nayvadius' children include Londyn, Future Zahir Wilburn, Hendrix Wilburn, Jakobi Wilburn, Prince Wilburn, Reign Wilburn, and Kash Wilburn. He is said to have eight children, but no details are available on the eighth child.

Eliza Seraphin was the latest woman to come out stating she was pregnant with his child, Reign, and she has since indicated that he is an absent father in their daughter's life.

Who is Brittni Mealy?

Brittni Mealy is one of Future's previous partners and the mother of Prince, one of his sons. He and Brittni welcomed Prince in 2012, but their co-parenting relationship has also been shaky.

The mothers of his children include Brittni, Jessica Smith, Ciara, Joie Chavis, Eliza Seraphin, India Jones and two other women who have not been publicly identified.

Future keeps his personal life out of the public eye for the most part. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Joie Chavis’ ethnic background

A particular focus has been on Joie Chavis and her ethnicity since she has such striking features. For those wondering, Joie is of African-American nationality, and although some reports state she is multiracial, there is no confirmation of this.

Londyn Wilburn’s age

Londyn is 13 years old as of the time of writing and turns 14 on 19 March 2023.

Londyn Wilburn’s mother

Not much is known about India Jones, also known as India J. She is best known for her previous relationship with Future, Londyn Wilburn’s father.

Londyn Wilburn's social media pages

Londyn Wilburn’s Instagram page does not exist, as many seem to confuse an existing fan page of hers as her own. She also does not seem to have any other form of social media.

Like her siblings and mother, Londyn Wilburn stays out of the public eye. Their father also follows suit and tries to keep his personal life out of the limelight, but backlash from the mothers of his children has proven to be difficult.

