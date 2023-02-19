The life story of Quinlin Dempsey Stiller; Ben Stiller’s son

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller is a child star who is recognized for his roles in the 2010 film Megamind and 2021 film Locked Down. However, despite his successful acting career, most people know him as Ben Stiller’s son.

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller is a child actor best recognized as Ben Stiller’s son. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

DNA does not lie in the case of Quinlin Dempsey Stiller. Like his father, he has chosen the same profession and grown into one of the most successful child actors. But who is Ben Stiller’s son? Join us as we explore his biography.

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Ben Stiller’s son Nickname Quin Date of birth 10 July 2005 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Zodiac sign Cancer Age 17 years (as of February 2023) Profession Actor Nationality American Mother Christine Taylor Father Ben Stiller Sister Ella Olivia Grandfather Jerry Stiller (Deceased) Grandmother Anne Meara Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown

Who is Quinlin Dempsey Stiller?

He is a celebrity kid and child actor from Los Angeles, California. Here are interesting things to know about him.

Ben Stiller’s son Quinlin Dempsey Stiller was born in Los Angeles, California, weighing 8 pounds 2ounces. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

How old is Quinlin Dempsey?

He was born on 10 July 2005 in Los Angeles, California, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Quinlin Dempsey Stiller’s age as of February 2023 is 17 years.

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller’s parents

His father is talented American actor, filmmaker, and comedian, Ben Stiller. Ben is famous for his roles in Meet the Parents, Zoolander, Keeping the Faith, and There’s Something About Mary.

Quin’s mother is Christine Taylor. It may come as a surprise, especially for those who behind searches such as “Does Christine Taylor have children?” Indeed, she does.

Christine is a renowned American actress who is known for working on several projects like Zoolander and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story with her partner Ben.

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller's parents are comedy legend Ben Stiller and renowned actress Christine Taylor. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Are Christine and Ben still together?

Yes, they are, after reconciling in February 2022. Like any other couple, the union of these two lovebirds has been highly tested over the years. They met in 1999 on set and exchanged vows less than a year later.

However, the two announced their separation in 2017. But things seemed hopeful for the two as they were spotted in the 2019 Emmy Awards. They had arrived together and posed with each other for pictures on the red carpet.

They reconnected gain in 2020 when they both worked on the holiday comedy film Friendsgiving. Not only that, but they announced their official reconciliation in February 2022, crediting the COVID-19 pandemic for saving their marriage.

Is Ben still married?

He is still married to Christine, given that the two are not divorced. Ever since they announced their reconciliation publicly, the two have been growing strong and gracing events together, such as the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Despite their relationship being highly tested over the years, Quinlin Dempsey Stiller's parents are together after reconciling in February 2022. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller’s sister

His elder sister is Ella Olivia. She was born on 9 April 2002 and is also an actress, best known for her role in Night at The Museum: Secret of The Tomb.

Extended family

Ella and Quin are the grandchildren of American comedy duo Jerry Stiller and his wife Anne Meara. It seems that their family is deeply rooted in the entertainment industry for their uncle, Brian Taylor, is also a screenwriter, camera operator, producer, and film director.

Although there are no available pictures online of Quinlin Dempsey Stiller and Brian Taylor, he is, however, believed to have a huge influence on Quin’s acting career.

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller’s movies

Quinlin Dempsey Stiller is known for his roles in Megamind, Locked Down, and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Quin, as he is better known, has taken after the footsteps of his parents and also pursued an acting career. His most known projects include:

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) as Baby Alex

(2008) as Baby Alex Megamind (2010) as Schoolchild

(2010) as Schoolchild Night at the museum: Secret of The Tomb (2014) as Child on London Bus

(2014) as Child on London Bus Locked Down (2021) as Guy’s Child

Is Quinlin Dempsey Stiller in God of War?

In November 2022, Sony released a new promotional video for God of War: Ragnarok featuring Ben Stiller as Kratos. It also featured LeBron James and John Travolta, who were sitting in what looked like a therapy session for fathers desiring to adopt the parenting style of Kratos.

On the other hand, the video showcased Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, Ben’s son Quinlin Dempsey, and James's son Bronny James. The children were lamenting about how their fathers were obsessed with the former Spartan. God of War: Ragnarok is available for both the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Child actor Quinlin Dempsey Stiller is known for his roles in Locked Down and Megamind. But most people know best recognize him as the son of comedy legend Ben Stiller.

READ ALSO: The personal life of Ben Baller's wife, Nicolette Lacson

Briefly.co.za shared a post about the personal life of Ben Baller's wife, Nicolette Lacson. Ben Baller is an American music producer, jewellery designer, and entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California.

Lacson gained fame after her marriage to the renowned entrepreneur. Nevertheless, she is an accomplished Filipino-American humanitarian and animal rights activist, actress, model, and swimwear designer. Get to know her here!

Source: Briefly News