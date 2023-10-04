Celebrity lifestyle of Tom Ford's son, Alexander John Buckley Ford

Alexander John Buckley Ford was introduced to the world in 2012 through a press statement. His parents have been tight-lipped about his parentage and have not shared an image of him. Is Tom Ford's son his biological son, and who is his mother?

Tom Ford released his final fashion collection for his company in April 2023. The designer picked his best archival works from the past 13 years, which will be reissued as part of the Autumn/Winter 2023 line.

Alexander John Buckley Ford's profile and bio summary

Full name Alexander John Buckley Ford Date of birth 23 September 2012 Age 11 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Current residence California, Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Male Parents Thomas Carlyle Ford Richard Buckley Siblings None Known for Being Tom Ford's son

How old is Tom Ford's son?

He is 11 years old and was born in Los Angeles, USA, on 23 September 2012. His zodiac sign is Libra. Alexander lives in Holmby Hills, a neighbourhood in the Westside of California, Los Angeles, USA.

Alexander John Buckley Ford's biological father

How did Tom Ford have a child? The fashion designer and his husband, fashion journalist Richard Buckley, reportedly welcomed their son via a surrogate. The parents have not disclosed which of them is the biological father.

Alexander's father, Richard, died on 21 September 2021. According to reports, he was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 1989, but he died due to natural causes. He was 72.

There is also no information on Alexander John Buckley Ford's mother. It is unclear if Tom and Buckley used an egg donor or if the surrogate is the biological mother.

Alexander John Buckley Ford's school

The name of Alexander's school has been kept out of the media. In an interview where he shared his life as a single father since the death of his husband, the former creative director of Gucci mentioned that Jack's school is in Los Angeles.

Tom Ford's career

Before he built his luxury brand, Tom started his career at Gucci in 1994. He was credited with saving the Italian brand when it was almost bankrupt. After 10 years as the creative director, Gucci's worth became $10 billion.

In 2005, the fashion designer launched his label with a cosmetics line and menswear before returning to womenswear in 2010, which would become his trademark.

Tom is also a filmmaker. In 2009, he directed the film A Single Man, based on the novel of the same name, through his own film company, Fade to Black. The movie was well received and earned Colin Firth a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

What is the net worth of Tom Ford?

The 62-year-old has a reported net worth of $2.2 billion. In November 2022, he sold his stake in his company and a separate fragrance and cosmetics business to Estée Lauder in a deal worth $2.8 billion. Tom then stepped down as CEO but remains the creative visionary.

Alexander John Buckley Ford is the only son of luxury fashion designer Tom Ford. The 11-year-old has been kept from the media and was raised by Tom following his husband's passing.

