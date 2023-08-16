What city in California has the most money? California is a diverse state well known for being home to some of the wealthiest cities and towns in the United States. The state's diverse geography, from coastal areas to mountains and deserts, offers various living environments and cultural experiences. Here is a list of some of the richest cities in California.

Santa Barbara's skyline on a sunny day. Photo: Alexander Spatari

Source: Getty Images

The richest cities in California are scattered from Bay Area to Orange County to Los Angeles, and each offers a unique blend of luxury, culture, and opportunity. Their affluence can be attributed to various factors, including proximity to major tech hubs, exclusive neighbourhoods, high-end real estate, and a concentration of high-paying jobs in various industries.

Top 10 wealthiest cities in California

The richest area in California exhibits several indicators of economic prosperity and high living standards. A high median household income is one of the primary indicators of the richest city in California. Here are the richest towns in California ranked in 2023.

1. Atherton - $539,944

What is the richest town in the US? Atherton is the richest city in California and is known for its exclusivity and wealth. It is in San Mateo County, California, within the San Francisco Bay Area. The real estate market in Atherton is known for its multimillion-dollar properties and large estates, making it one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

Atherton consistently ranks as one of the wealthiest cities in the United States. Photo: @ Geograph(modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Hillsborough - $510,494

Also located in San Mateo County, Hillsborough is famous for its picturesque residential estates and mansions. The city boasts a well-established and wealthy community. The town is also served by highly regarded public and private schools, adding to its appeal for families seeking top-notch education for their children.

Hillsborough is primarily known for its upscale neighbourhoods and luxurious properties. Photo: @Chapelboro.com(modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Rolling Hills Estates - $438,434

Rolling Hills Estates is an exclusive residential community with upscale properties and high median household incomes. It is an affluent residential community known for its picturesque landscapes, large estates, and high standard of living. The city has a robust equestrian culture, with winding horse trails throughout the neighbourhoods.

Properties in Rolling Hills Estates are often situated on large lots, providing residents with ample space and privacy. Photo: @Los Angeles Times(modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. Portola Valley - $435,371

Portola Valley is a town located in San Mateo County, California, within the San Francisco Bay Area. It is one of the most affluent communities in the Bay Area, with many residents being successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives in the technology and finance industries.

The town's development is characterised by spacious residential lots, providing residents ample privacy and space to enjoy the outdoors. Photo: @AIA Top Ten (modified by author)

Source: UGC

5. Woodside - $430,036

Woodside is a town located in San Mateo County, California, within the San Francisco Bay Area. Woodside is an affluent community known for its rural charm and large estates. It also has a robust equestrian culture, with many properties featuring horse facilities and riding trails.

Woodside is home to many high-net-worth individuals, including entrepreneurs, tech executives, and other professionals. Photo: @LightScrapes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Monte Sereno - $418,626

Situated in Santa Clara County, Monte Sereno is a small city with a low population but high average household incomes, attributed to its affluent residential neighbourhoods. The city's rural feel and proximity to urban centres make it an attractive destination for those seeking a tranquil and luxurious lifestyle.

Monte Sereno is situated in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, providing residents with beautiful views and a serene environment. Photo: @Silicon Valley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Los Altos Hills - $417,418

Los Altos Hills is an affluent residential community with a scenic landscape and prestigious neighbourhoods. Its residents typically enjoy high incomes and property values. The town is nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, offering scenic views and a tranquil setting amidst nature.

Los Altos Hills is known for its equestrian culture, with many properties featuring horse facilities and riding trails. Photo: @Hadar Guibara (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Emerald Lake Hills - $408,201

Emerald Lake Hills is an unincorporated San Mateo County, California community within the San Francisco Bay Area. It is a residential neighbourhood known for its scenic beauty, wooded landscapes, and close-knit community atmosphere. It is also close to Emerald Lake, offering residents a serene setting, cultural attractions, and recreational opportunities.

Residents often engage in local events and activities, fostering a strong sense of belonging. Photo: @City-Data.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9. Hidden Hills - $399,340

Hidden Hills is an exclusive and affluent Los Angeles County, California city. It is a gated community known for its privacy, large estates, and celebrity residents. The gated nature of Hidden Hills and its focus on privacy and security make it an attractive choice for high-profile individuals seeking a secluded lifestyle.

Over the years, Hidden Hills has been home to many celebrities from the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and athletes. Photo: @The Acorn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10. Belvedere - $389,540

Belvedere is a city in Marin County, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is an affluent and exclusive community known for its stunning views, upscale properties, and waterfront location. Belvedere is home to the San Francisco Yacht Club and has a marina, making it popular among boating and sailing enthusiasts.

Residents of Belvedere are engaged in local events, clubs, and organisations, fostering a strong sense of community. Photo: @Own Marin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is the richest county in California?

Santa Clara County is one of the richest counties in California. This is highly attributed to the concentration of tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook.

Which part of California is the wealthiest?

The San Francisco Bay Area, particularly the region surrounding Silicon Valley, is generally considered one of the wealthiest parts of California and the United States. The Bay Area is known for its concentration of technology companies, venture capital firms, and highly educated workforce.

What is California famous for?

From famous landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hollywood sign to the Golden State's rich outdoor opportunities, this eclectic state makes for a well-rounded vacation.

Which city has the most billionaires?

New York City topped the list with 136 billionaires in 2022. The city's uber-rich population lost two from 2021 to 2022 but is still the global billionaire capital.

Above are the 10 richest cities in California. It is important to note that wealth distribution in a town can vary significantly, and not all areas within a wealthy city may share the same level of affluence.

READ ALSO: Top 20 strongest and weakest currencies in the world in 2023 (ranked)

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the 20 strongest and weakest currencies in the world in 2023. The currency's strength is measured by several factors, such as currency rates, nominal gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and inflation rate, among other economic and political issues.

Source: Briefly News