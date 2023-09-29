Who is Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, Nia Long's first son?

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II is the first son of actress Nia Long with her ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey Sr. The former couple broke up when their son was barely one year old, and the actress mainly raised him as a single mother while co-parenting.

Massai Dorsey Jr. is Nia's son with her ex-fiancé Massai Sr. Photo: @iamnialong on Instagram, Theo Wargo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Massai Dorsey Jr. became a big brother when he was eleven after his mother welcomed son Kez in 2011 from her relationship with pro basketball coach Ime Udoka. He is now a young adult whose interests differ from those of his parents.

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II's profile and bio summary

Full name Massai Zhivago Dorsey II Other names Massai Dorsey Jr. Date of birth 26 November 2000 Age 22 years as of September 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Gender Male Relationship status Single Parents Massai Zhivago Dorsey (father), Nia Long (mother) Siblings Kez Sunday Udoka (half-brother) Education Birmingham Community Charter High School (2019) Eastern Kentucky University Career Amateur baseball Player position Shortstopper Social media Instagram Known for Being actress Nia Long's eldest son

How old is Massai Zhivago Dorsey II?

Massai Dorsey Jr. (age 22 as of September 2023) was born on 26 November 2000 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II's education

Massai Dossey Jr. is an alumnus of Birmingham Community Charter High School. Photo: @iamnialong on Instagram (modified by author)

Massai Dorsey Jr. went to Birmingham Community Charter High School, graduating with honours in June 2019. He later enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University.

Nia Long's first son loves competitive baseball and has been playing shortstop since high school. In 2018, he told MLB.com that he aspires to play the game at the highest level.

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II's net worth

Massai Dorsey Jr.'s exact net worth is unknown, but he was raised in a financially able family. His mother, actress Nia Long, is estimated to be worth $9 million, while his father, Massai Zhivago Dorsey Sr, has an estimated net worth of $150,000 in 2023.

Did Nia Long have a son?

The Boyz in the Hood actress has two sons. Her firstborn, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, was born in November 2000, while her secondborn, Kez Sunday Udoka, was born in November 2011.

Nia Long has two sons. Photo: Presley Ann

Who did Nia Long have kids with?

The Best Man star shares her first son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, with actor Massai Zhivago Dorsey. Nia Long welcomed her second son, Kez Sunday Udoka, with pro basketball coach Ime Udoka.

Nia met Ime in 2010, and they got engaged in 2015. The pair stayed together for over a decade before calling it quits in September 2022. News of their break-up emerged after Ime Udoka was suspended as Boston Celtics head coach for having an affair with a female colleague.

Who is Nia Long's first son's father?

The actress shares his firstborn son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, with her ex-fiancé Massa Z. Dorsey Sr. The former couple started dating in 1999 after meeting on the set of NBC's Third Watch and got engaged in early 2001. They broke up a few months later, in November 2001, but have remained close friends and have a great co-parenting relationship.

What does Massai Dorsey do for a living?

Nia Long's first husband, Massai Dorsey Sr, is an actor. His IMDB profile shows he appeared in two episodes of Third Watch (1999) as Drew and The Single Moms Club (2014) as Rick.

Nia Long and Massai Dorsey Sr dated from 1999 to 2001. Photo: Ron Galella

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II has grown into a responsible adult who has chosen to follow a different career from his famous parents. His mother, actress Nia Long, often gushes about him on social media and during interviews.

