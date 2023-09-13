Nia Long's sister, Sommore's life story: here is why they do not speak

American actress Nia Long may be a stalwart in the entertainment industry, but she is not the only famous figure in her family. Nia Long’s sister is a comedian who has earned significant commercial success over the years, separate from Nia. Keep reading for more on what we know about Sommore.

Comedian Sommore performed onstage during the ‘Festival of Laughs’ tour at Philips Arena on 7 April 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Sommore and Nia Long's relationship has come into question, as they are not pictured together and have yet to discuss their relationship. Sommore said that although they are related, they did not have a close bond growing up as they were raised in different households.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lori Ann Rambough Nickname 'Sommore' Date of birth 15 May 1966 Age 57 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Trenton, New Jersey, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 70 kg Height 171 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Doughtry Long (father), mother unknown Siblings One half-sibling (Nia Long) Profession Comedian and actress Education Trenton Catholic Academy and Morris Brown College Native language English Net worth $750,000 Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Sommore’s real name is Lori Ann Rambough, but most know her by her professional moniker, Sommore. The beloved comedian is also fondly called the 'Diva of Contemporary Comedy,' thanks to her sharp wit and frank approach to societal standards, especially regarding the sexes.

Are Sommore and Nia Long sisters?

Nia Long's half-sister is Lori Ann Rambough, best known as Sommore. Although they do not publicly acknowledge each other often, they have acknowledged their family ties on the odd occasion, showing no bad blood today.

How old is Sommore, the comedian?

Sommore’s age as of 2023 is 57. She was born on 15 May 1966 and is a Gemini.

Is Sommore married?

The sassy comedian has openly used her comedy to focus on the division between men and women, prompting many to wonder whether she is married. Sommore is unmarried at the time of writing and seems content with that choice.

Sommore is considered an industry trailblazer. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Sommore’s movies and TV shows

Sommore’s career as a comedian began in 1995 and skyrocketed since she was considered a trailblazer in the industry. Her most recognisable credits are:

Friday After Next (2002)

Soul Plane (2004)

Something New (2006)

Sommore’s parents

The star shares a father with her half-sibling, Doughtry 'Doc' Long. Doughtry was a critically acclaimed poet and has since sadly passed. Details of her mother are unknown, but her single mother raised her in a 'rough' neighbourhood of Trenton, New Jersey.

Sommore told CBB: 'My mom has five sisters, and they decided to raise all the kids, 12 of us, together like siblings.'

Sommore’s children

There has been much curiosity surrounding Sommore’s kids, as she does not seem to have children of her own. The comedian has said that she would prefer to have children once she weds, but as of 2023, Sommore is legally single.

The comedian entertained the audience at The Festival of Laughs Day 2 at James L Knight Center on 17 January 2015 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Sommore’s net worth

Thanks to her vast success spanning decades, the comedian's net worth is most widely reported as $750,000. Her half-sister, Nia, is valued at $9 million.

Sommore’s profiles

Sommore’s Instagram is @sommore, with 1 million followers. Her X (Twitter) page is @sommoresofunny, and she has 96.4K followers on the platform as of September 2023.

Nia Long's sister comes from a family that has seen commercial success in the arts and is no exception. Sommore’s unique relationship with her half-sibling seems to work for both of them, with no tension currently as of 2023.

READ ALSO: Meagan Good's siblings: Get to know her brother and sisters

Briefly.co.za wrote about Meagan Good's siblings and everything we know about them. Did they also enter the entertainment industry, and where are they today? Keep reading for more details regarding what we know of her brother and sisters.

Source: Briefly News