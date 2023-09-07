Dallas Xavier Barrino: Get to know Fantasia Barrino’s son

Fantasia Barrino is a talented singer who rose to prominence after her appearance in the third season of American Idol in 2004, where she performed a moving rendition of the Porgy and Bess standard Summertime. The musical talent went on to win, and her personal life was put under a microscope. What is known about her son, Dallas Xavier Barrino?

Dallas Xavier Barrino is one of three of singer Fantasia’s children. Photo: @cool.kiddallas on Instagram (modified by author)

Fantasia's personal choices have been unfavourable to some, but she has not let that affect how she navigates her private and professional life.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor Nickname Fantasia (mononym) Date of birth 30 June 1984 Age 39 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace High Point, North Carolina, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian (conservative) Current residence North Carolina, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Kendall Taylor (2015) Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Joseph Barrino and Diane Barrino Siblings Three brothers (Ricco Barrino, Xavier Barrino, and Joseph Barrino) Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, and author Education T. Wingate Andrews High School Native language English Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

As one of the most successful contestants from American Idol, the talented singer has had a significant spotlight on her. This includes the ups and downs in her personal life, which she has since been transparent about.

How old is Dallas Xavier Barrino?

Dallas Xavier Barrino (aged 11 years as of September 2023) was born on 13 December 2011 in High Point, North Carolina, USA.

Dallas Xavier Barrino’s parents

Although we know that the rich and famous singer Fantasia is Dallas' mother, the question of who Dallas Xavier Barrino’s father is the topic of much debate and backlash.

Due to her previous revelations of terminating a pregnancy from an affair with Antwaun Cook in 2009, there is much speculation about whether Dallas could be Antwaun's son. These rumours have not been confirmed.

Fantasia's son, Dallas Xavier Barrino pictured in 2020 (L) To the right is Fantasia and Dr. Kendall L. Taylor in 2017. Photos: @mrdblanks, @tasiasword (Modified by author)

What happened to Fantasia's brother, Xavier?

Xavier Barrino was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He sustained critical injuries and had a long road to recovery. Xavier stood up for the first time since the accident in 2019 and continues to improve.

During an interview with ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl podcast in 2020, Fantasia said:

'He is young. The generation we live in now, it seems that they are a lot different from how we were raised. They are lost, and they want microwaveable careers; everything really quickly. Nobody wants to put the work in.'

Fantasia stated she believes her brother would have otherwise seriously harmed himself without the accident, which she feels was a wake-up call.

Fantasia's children

Fantasia has three children: Zion Quari Barrino, Dallas Xavier Barrino, and Keziah London Taylor. Zion is the eldest sibling, born on 8 August 2001. She is 22 years old and was spotlighted in 2014 following a custody battle between her mother and father, Brandel Shrouse.

Zion's mother received custody amid reports that Brandel was abusive towards her mother whilst they were in a relationship. Zion is on Instagram, with over 202,000 followers as of 7 September 2023.

Keziah London Taylor was born on 23 May 2021, being born two months premature. This potential health setback did not harm Keziah's development into a young child lusting for life and adventure. Her Instagram page is @keziahlondontaylor, with 75,700 followers.

Dallas also has an Instagram page under @cool.kiddallas, with 7,275 followers. It is believed Fantasia helps monitor her two younger children's social media accounts.

Dallas was born on 30 June 1984. Photo: @cool.kiddallas on Instagram (modified by author)

Did Fantasia have a baby with Antwaun Cook?

In October 2020, Fantasia testified in court that she fell pregnant with married man Antwaun Cook's child, which she later terminated. The controversy came as Antwaun’s wife, Paula Cook, sued Fantasia for North Carolina’s 'alienation of affection' law, which enables a spouse to sue their partner’s mistress.

Paula turned down the singer's $100,000 settlement offer and saw a nasty legal battle in court. It caused Fantasia much mental anguish, leading to an attempt from her side to end her own life. The result of the court proceedings remains unclear at the time of writing.

Is Fantasia Barrino successful?

Following her American Idol season three win, the singer achieved immense commercial success in the entertainment industry. Fantasia is one of the show's most successful winners, with many accolades.

Among those accolades include various successful albums, a memoir turned movie Life Is Not a Fairy Tale: The Fantasia Barrino Story, a leading role in The Color Purple on Broadway, and a Grammy win.

What is Fantasia's net worth?

As of September 2023, the celebrity's net worth is reportedly $5 million.

It is unknown who Dallas’ father is. Photo: @cool.kiddallas on Instagram (modified by author)

Dallas Xavier Barrino’s mother is one of the biggest acts to come out of American Idol, yet this has not stopped her life from being full of tragedy and controversy. The family can be found on Instagram, and each has garnered significant followers.

