Johnny Depp is a multi-award-winning actor, producer and singer. He is best known for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise (2003 to date). The actor's career has experienced a downward spiral in recent years after being dropped by major Hollywood production companies, including Warner Bros and Disney. Keep reading for more fascinating facts about Johnny Depp's net worth, career, and personal life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johnny Depp was one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors in the 2000s and early 2010s. Photo: @Kurt Krieger - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Johnny Depp? The veteran actor has recently been receiving a lot of media attention, not because of his extraordinary acting skills, but due to his dramatic feud with ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Their highly publicized legal battle has affected the Fantastic Beast actor the most and almost cost him his career.

Johnny Depp's profile summary and bio

Real name: John Christopher Depp II

John Christopher Depp II Date of birth: 9th June 1963

9th June 1963 Age: 58 years in 2022

58 years in 2022 Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, US

Owensboro, Kentucky, US Nationality: American

American Johnny Depp's height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Lori Allison (from 1983 to 1985), actress Amber Heard (from 2015 to 2017)

Lori Allison (from 1983 to 1985), actress Amber Heard (from 2015 to 2017) Partner: Vanessa Paradis (1998 to 2012)

Vanessa Paradis (1998 to 2012) Children: Two

Two Parents: Johnny Christopher Depp and Betty Sue Palmer

Johnny Christopher Depp and Betty Sue Palmer Siblings: Three

Three Profession: Actor, producer, rock singer

Actor, producer, rock singer Years active: 1984 to present

1984 to present Instagram: @johnnydepp

@johnnydepp Facebook: @JohnnyDepp

@JohnnyDepp Net worth: About $150 million in 2022

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Johnny Depp's age and early life

How old is Johnny Depp? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was born on 9th June 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky, and is 58 years old in 2022. His father, John Christopher Depp, was a civil engineer, while his mom Betty Sue was a waitress. He has three older siblings, and their parents divorced when he was 15.

Johnny Depp's wife

The Pirates of the Caribbean star married actress Amber Heard in 2015, and they finalized their divorce in 2017. Photo: @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The actor has not been so lucky in his marital life. His first wife was make-up artist Lori Anne Allison whom he married in December 1983 and divorced in 1985. He later dated several women, including Vanessa Paradis, a French musician and actress. The Fantastic Beast actor and Vanessa met in 1998 and separated in 2012. They had two kids together, Lily-Rose Melody (1999) and John Christopher Jack Depp III (2002).

In February 2015, actress Amber Heard became Johnny Depp's spouse through a civil wedding. She filed for divorce in May 2016 citing physical and verbal abuse from the actor. The divorce was finalized in January 2017, and Amber received a $7 million settlement from the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, the two continue to fight legal battles that have almost cost Johnny his acting career.

Johnny Depp's career

Johnny Depp achieved Hollywood success after starring as Captain Jack Sparrow (pictured) in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Photo: @Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actor kicked off his career as a rock artist after dropping out of high school in 1979. He was affiliated with several rock bands, including The Kids and Rock City Angels, in the early 1980s. He made his debut in the film industry in 1984 in the horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Johnny Depp's young career gained prominence in the late 1980s after starring on 21 Jump Street TV series as Officer Tom Hanson. In the 2000s, he was among the most commercially successful actors after starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow.

As of 2022, there are over 80 Johnny Depp movies, television shows, and documentaries, including;

Minamata (2020) as W. Eugene Smith

(2020) as W. Eugene Smith Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) as Gellert Grindelwald

(2018) as Gellert Grindelwald Murder on the Orient Express (2017) as Edward Ratchett

(2017) as Edward Ratchett Dark Shadows (2012) as Barnabas Collins

(2012) as Barnabas Collins Alice in Wonderland (2010) as Mad Hatter

Is Johnny Depp's acting career over?

Since his legal troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard began, the actor has been dropped from several major films. In November 2020, Warner Bros asked him to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beast. Back in 2018, it was reported that he would not be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The actor's career was on a downward spiral even before his legal troubles, but there is hope to revive it. His recent film, Minamata (2020), has received critical acclaim and could potentially receive an Oscar at 2022's Academy Awards. This is after the actor's fans started a huge campaign to garner more votes to ensure the movie wins the new Fan Favorite film category.

Johnny Depp's net worth

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has a net worth of $150 million in 2022. Photo: @Srdjan Stevanovic

Source: Getty Images

The actor has amassed a massive fortune from his acting career since the 1980s. His net worth in 2022 is estimated at $150 million, and he earns a salary of $20 million per film.

What is Johnny Depp's real name?

The actor's real name is John Christopher Depp II. He was named after his father, a former civil engineer.

Are Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves friends?

The two actors are not friends, and they do not have bad blood either. Reports emerged from the 1990s that Keanu Reeves took up some roles meant for the Fantastic Beast star in several films, including The Matrix, Point Break, and Speed. Today, they are both successful actors, although Depp's success has been marred by legal battles.

Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow?

In 2018, Disney executive Sean Bailey said the veteran actor would not return as Jack Sparrow as they were looking for new energy. In 2019 the actor's fans started a petition called We Want Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow. The signature target was placed at 1 million.

John Depp's net worth might have dropped to less than half of what he used to have at the height of his career, but he remains the best actor of his generation. Hollywood has benefited a lot from his talent, and his fans still hope to revive his career.

READ ALSO: Ashley Oosthuizen: Details about the George woman facing life imprisonment in Thailand

Briefly.co.za published shocking details about Ashley Oosthuizen, a young lady from George town South Africa. She was arrested in Thailand in 2020 and sentenced to death on drug-related charges. The sentence was later reduced to a life sentence after an appeal.

Ashley and those close to her maintain that she is innocent and imprisoned for crimes committed by her then-boyfriend. The alleged boyfriend recently admitted his involvement and asked for the release of Ashley.

Source: Briefly News