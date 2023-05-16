What does Kerrion Franklin do for a living? Everything we know

Kerrion Franklin is an American sound producer, cinematographer and entertainer. He rose to stardom as the eldest son of award-winning singer and songwriter Kirk Dewayne Franklin. However, besides his status as a celebrity son, there are juicy details to uncover about him. Where is Kerrion Franklin today?

Kirk Dewayne Franklin is best known for leading urban contemporary gospel groups such as One Nation Crew and The Family. He is one of the inaugural inductees into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. This is what we know about his eldest son so far.

Kerrion Franklin’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kerrion Franklin Nickname Kerrion Gender Male Date of birth 7 May 1988 Age 35 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 86 Weight in pounds 189 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Polyamorous Marital status Single Parents Kirk Franklin and Shawn Ewing Siblings Carrington, Caziah, and Kennedy Franklin Profession Cinematographer, sound producer, and entertainer Net worth $300,000 Instagram @kerriondivine

How old is Kerrion Franklin?

Kerrion Franklin (aged 35 as of 2023) was born on 7 May 1988 in Dallas, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

He went to Santa Monica College after graduating from secondary school. Kerrion later attended Abilene Christian University, graduating with a video and photographic arts degree.

Kerrion Franklin’s parents

Kirk and his ex-wife, Shawn Ewing, married when he was 17 and welcomed their son a year later. Ewing is a public speaker, minister, and philanthropic developer. Unfortunately, the teen parents experienced a lot of challenges, and their marriage hit a rock.

Kerrion and Kirk Franklin’s relationship

The father and son do not have a good relationship. In March 2021, Kerrion released an audio recording of a private conversation between him and his father, in which both can be heard using profanities. The viral audio made Kirk look so bad that he publicly apologised to his fans and son.

Kerrion Franklin’s height

The American sound producer stands 5 feet 8 inches (180 centimetres) and weighs 86 kilograms or 189 pounds. He has black hair and eyes.

Who is Kerrion Franklin dating?

The celebrity son has managed to keep details about his love life under wraps. It is, therefore, unclear if he is currently dating. However, during an episode of Bad Boys: Los Angeles, he revealed that he is polyamorous. It is alleged that his sexuality has contributed to his restrained relationship with Kirk.

What does Kerrion Franklin do for a living?

Kerrion made his career debut in October 2014, working for Christian Milan’s We Are Pop Culture clothing line. He worked there as a photography director for six months before leaving in 2015. Kerrion was also the video production manager for The Second Annual Whitney Houston Tribute in Hollywood.

He worked as a video editor at Dash Films for five months before establishing Swank Media LLC. Besides, he has some credits as he has appeared on the screen. Some films he has been featured in include Comedy Bit: Trash, Cartwheel and Backflips, Mike, Guy Who Takes Everything Too Literally.

Kerrion Franklin’s net worth

According to The Famous Data, Kerrion has an estimated net worth of $300,000 as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his works as an entertainer and sound producer. Conversely, his father’s successful musical career has contributed to his alleged net worth of $8.5 million.

Kerrion Franklin is a celebrity child known for being the eldest son of Kirk Franklin. Due to his father’s prominence, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny, with many wondering what he does for a living. He is a cinematographer, producer, and entertainer by profession.

