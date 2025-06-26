Quinta Brunson's net worth, estimated at $9 million, has marked her journey, rising from viral internet sketches to Emmy-winning stardom. She is the creative force behind the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, reflecting her influence in the entertainment industry.

Quinta at the 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest at Lido Theater on June 08, 2025 (L). Brunson at Vidiots on May 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo by JC Olivera, Rich Polk (modified by author)

Key takeaways

In 2022, Quinta signed a deal with Warner Bros. to continue writing, producing, and starring in the critically acclaimed series, Abbott Elementary .

. Brunson has partnered with prominent brands such as OLAY and TurboTax.

Quinta made history as the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Quinta Brunson's profile summary

Full name Quinta Brunson Gender Female Date of birth December 21, 1989 Age 35 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth West Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 4 feet 11 inches Weight 49 kg (approx) Father Derrick Brunson Mother Norma Jean Brunson Siblings Five Relationship status Separated Ex-husband Kevin Jay Anik Education Harrity Elementary School, Charter High School, and Temple University Profession Actress, comedian, writer, and producer Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Exploring Quinta Brunson's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quinta Brunson's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $9 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her successful career as an actress, comedian, writer, and executive producer.

During an interview with Glamour, she talked about how her confidence has shaped her impressive career. Quinta said,

I know that I’m good. I don't need proving that part.

Quinta Brunson at the 14th Annual Spring Break Gala held at SoFi Stadium on May 09, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

How much does Quinta Brunson make per episode?

According to Deadline, Quinta Brunson's salary per episode of Abbott Elementary ranges between $350,000 and $400,000. However, she also earns extra income from her roles as executive producer and writer.

A look into Quinta Brunson's house

Quinta owns a luxurious Hollywood Hills home worth $7.9 million. The mansion was once owned by DJ Calvin Harris.

Previously, she resided with her husband, Kevin, in a Valley Village mansion a few minutes' drive from the Warner Bros Studios where Abbott Elementary is filmed. She acquired the 2,168 square foot property in 2021 for $1.5 million. She has since put the 1960s chic celebrity mansion on the market for $1.65 million.

How did Quinta Brunson make her fortune?

Quinta accumulated her wealth through a diverse array of ventures. These include:

Quinta Brunson at The 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York, New York. Photo by Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Film industry career

Quinta Brunson became famous following her 2014 self-produced Instagram series, Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date. In early 2015, she joined BuzzFeed as a video producer.

Brunson's most significant professional breakthrough came as the creator, writer, and star of the ABC show Abbott Elementary. According to IMDb, she boasts over 38 acting, six writing, and producing credits. Some shows she has starred in include New Girl, Single Parents, Lazor Wolf, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Details about Quinta Brunson's Warner Bros. deal

In August 2022, Quinta Brunson signed her first exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Although specific financial details about the agreement remain discreet, Brunson will continue as executive producer, writer, and star of Abbott Elementary.

Additionally, she will create, develop, and produce original programming for all platforms, including HBO Max, cable channels, and U.S. broadcast networks. Following the signing of the multiyear contract, Quinta said,

I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With ‘Abbott’ as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next.

Quinta Brunson at ABC's "Abbott Elementary" Official Emmy FYC at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Brand endorsement deals

In September 2022, Quinta landed a brand endorsement deal with OLAY, a skin care line product, as their new face. She also featured in a TurboTax commercial at the April 2023 Super Bowl.

Who is Quinta Brunson's husband?

Quinta Brunson married Kevin Anik in September 2021 in a ceremony where only close friends and family were invited. However, the talented actress filed for a divorce in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Quinta Brunson have a pre-nup?

The Abbott Elementary star did not have a prenuptial agreement when she married her former husband in 2021. However, before she filed for her divorce, the former couple had signed a postnup agreement, which she referenced to govern the division of property that was under dispute. Part of the divorce files read,

entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property.

What does Quinta Brunson's husband do?

Quinta Brunson's ex-husband, Kevin Jay Anik, is a sales manager in the legal cannabis business in Los Angeles. However, he maintains a private life away from public scrutiny, especially after their divorce.

Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson at the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Trivia

Her name 'Quinta' means fifth in Spanish, signifying she is the youngest of five siblings.

Brunson's mother, Norma Jean, was a kindergarten teacher, and her father, Rick, managed parking lots.

Quinta, age 35 as of June 2025, was born in West Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, on December 21, 1989.

She was named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list in 2022.

Brunson is also a renowned author, having written the book She Memes Well: Essays.

Quinta Brunson's net worth is a testament to her relentless drive and creative vision. She has built a remarkable financial legacy from humble beginnings to Hollywood's elite. Quinta Brunson's fortune will keep growing as her career continues to flourish.

