Inside Kris Jenner's net worth: earnings from TV, brands, and real estate
It is no wonder Kris Jenner's net worth, estimated in millions, is one of the most searched topics about the American socialite. This is after the recently concluded sixth season of her family reality show, The Kardashians.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Kris Jenner's profile summary
- Kris Jenner's net worth and career earnings
- Kris Jenner's career and business ventures
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Kris is credited with turning the Kardashian family into a global brand and media empire through savvy marketing and business acumen.
- Jenner started her reality TV career at age 52.
- Before fame, Kris worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines.
- She is the family's "momager," managing her children's careers.
Kris Jenner's profile summary
|Full name
|Kristen Mary Houghton
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|November 5, 1955
|Age
|69 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|San Diego, California, United States
|Current residence
|Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches
|Father
|Robert True Houghton
|Mother
|Mary Jo Shannon
|Siblings
|Karen Houghton
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Corey Gamble
|Children
|Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall, and Rob
|Education
|Longfellow Elementary School and Clairemont High School
|Profession
|Media personality, socialite, and businesswoman
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokFacebookX (Twitter)
Kris Jenner's net worth and career earnings
According to Parade, Kris Jenner's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $170 million. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her earnings from reality TV appearances, brand endorsements, and various entrepreneurial ventures.
How much is Kris Jenner's house?
In December 2017, Kris spent $9.9 million on a six-bedroom Calabasas mansion. She lived there until 2020 before selling the house. She later purchased a $12 million luxurious mansion in La Quinta, California.
In 2020, Kris and her daughter Khloé bought adjacent homes in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. Kris paid $20 million for the mansion.
In 2010, Kris and her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, purchased a $4 million mansion located in Hidden Hills, CA. The 8,000-square-foot property features six bedrooms, a wet bar, a steam shower and s gym. In February 2025, Kris listed the iconic mansion for $13.5 million.
Kris Jenner's cars
Kris Jenner is the proud owner of the first 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America. Details about her black metallic Ghost were revealed by O’Gara Coach who delivered it to her Palm Springs place.
The reality star also owns other expensive cars in the world today. These include:
|Car model
|Estimated market price
|Ferrari California T
|$237,000
|Ferrari 488
|$300,000
|Rolls-Royce Ghost (2021 model)
|$332,500
|Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
|$156,000
|Bentley Flying Spur
|$200,000
|Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
|$250,000
|Range Rover SV Autobiography
|$250,000
A look into Kris Jenner's salary
According to Marca, she earns an annual salary of $40 million. This accounts for her earnings from managing her kid's career, various entrepreneurial endeavours, and brand endorsement deals.
How much does Kris Jenner get paid for the Kardashians?
Kris Jenner reportedly made $25 million during the first two seasons of The Kardashians. Her salary from Keeping Up With the Kardashians ranges between $5 million and $7.5 million.
Kris Jenner's career and business ventures
Kris earns through several interconnected roles and business ventures. These include:
Reality TV personality
Kris began her TV career in 2007 when she pitched the concept of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to producer Ryan Seacrest. The show debuted on E! cable network in October 2007 and ran for 20 seasons until 2021, becoming one of the longest-running and top reality TV series in the United States.
After the final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2021, Kris and her family launched a new reality series, The Kardashians, on Hulu in 2022. The show recently premiered its 6th season in February 2025.
Jenner communications
Kris is the CEO of Jenner Communications, a celebrity entertainment and talent management company. Through the company, Kris gets a 10 per cent cut of her kids' earnings as their momager, as stated by Forbes.
Beauty ventures
Kris has also been part of her daughter's beauty product lines. In 2017, Kim Kardashian founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, with Kris later becoming a partner in the firm. Jenner is also a silent investor in her youngest daughter's company, Kylie Cosmetics.
Kris Jenner's cleaning products
In 2021, Kris and Emma Grede co-launched Safely, a plant-based, eco-friendly home cleaning and self-care product line. The duo continues to develop and promote the brand, which includes products like laundry detergents, dish soap, and surface cleaners.
Brand endorsement deals
Kris has also ventured into brand promotions, having partnered with top brands such as Alo Yoga, the Amazon Influencer Program, and Burst Oral Care. She also appeared in a high-profile 2025 Super Bowl commercial for Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses.
Trivia
- Kris, whose full name is Kristen Mary Houghton (age 69 as of May 2025), was born on November 5, 1955, in San Diego, California, United States.
- Kris married Robert Kardashian, a defence lawyer based in Los Angeles, in 1978; they had four children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.
- After divorcing Robert Kardashian in 1991, she married Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) the same year; they had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
- Kris hosted her daytime talk show, Kris, in 2013, which ran for six weeks but was not renewed.
- In 2019, she published a cookbook titled In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites.
- Jenner has been in a long-term relationship with Corey Gamble since 2014.
Kris Jenner's net worth reflects her success in the entertainment industry as a reality TV star, executive producer, manager, and socialite. She has established multiple successful businesses, further boosting her net worth. Jenner is also among the wealthiest reality TV stars on the planet.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.