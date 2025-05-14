Inside Kris Jenner's net worth: earnings from TV, brands, and real estate

It is no wonder Kris Jenner's net worth, estimated in millions, is one of the most searched topics about the American socialite. This is after the recently concluded sixth season of her family reality show, The Kardashians.

Kris first gained national attention through her marriage to Robert Kardashian, the lawyer who represented O.J. Simpson in the 1995 murder trial.

Key takeaways

Kris is credited with turning the Kardashian family into a global brand and media empire through savvy marketing and business acumen.

Jenner started her reality TV career at age 52.

Before fame, Kris worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

for American Airlines. She is the family's "momager," managing her children's careers.

Kris Jenner's profile summary

Full name Kristen Mary Houghton Gender Female Date of birth November 5, 1955 Age 69 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 6 inches Father Robert True Houghton Mother Mary Jo Shannon Siblings Karen Houghton Relationship status Dating Partner Corey Gamble Children Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall, and Rob Education Longfellow Elementary School and Clairemont High School Profession Media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Kris Jenner's net worth and career earnings

According to Parade, Kris Jenner's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $170 million. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her earnings from reality TV appearances, brand endorsements, and various entrepreneurial ventures.

Kris Jenner at "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on October 01, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale

How much is Kris Jenner's house?

In December 2017, Kris spent $9.9 million on a six-bedroom Calabasas mansion. She lived there until 2020 before selling the house. She later purchased a $12 million luxurious mansion in La Quinta, California.

In 2020, Kris and her daughter Khloé bought adjacent homes in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. Kris paid $20 million for the mansion.

In 2010, Kris and her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, purchased a $4 million mansion located in Hidden Hills, CA. The 8,000-square-foot property features six bedrooms, a wet bar, a steam shower and s gym. In February 2025, Kris listed the iconic mansion for $13.5 million.

The famous house the clan lived in when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series aired. Photo: @ig_mansions on Instagram (modified by author)

Kris Jenner's cars

Kris Jenner is the proud owner of the first 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America. Details about her black metallic Ghost were revealed by O’Gara Coach who delivered it to her Palm Springs place.

Kris Jenner's 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Photo: @ogaracoach on Instagram (modified by author)

The reality star also owns other expensive cars in the world today. These include:

Car model Estimated market price Ferrari California T $237,000 Ferrari 488 $300,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost (2021 model) $332,500 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG $156,000 Bentley Flying Spur $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 $250,000 Range Rover SV Autobiography $250,000

A look into Kris Jenner's salary

According to Marca, she earns an annual salary of $40 million. This accounts for her earnings from managing her kid's career, various entrepreneurial endeavours, and brand endorsement deals.

How much does Kris Jenner get paid for the Kardashians?

Kris Jenner reportedly made $25 million during the first two seasons of The Kardashians. Her salary from Keeping Up With the Kardashians ranges between $5 million and $7.5 million.

Kris Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Kris Jenner's career and business ventures

Kris earns through several interconnected roles and business ventures. These include:

Reality TV personality

Kris began her TV career in 2007 when she pitched the concept of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to producer Ryan Seacrest. The show debuted on E! cable network in October 2007 and ran for 20 seasons until 2021, becoming one of the longest-running and top reality TV series in the United States.

After the final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2021, Kris and her family launched a new reality series, The Kardashians, on Hulu in 2022. The show recently premiered its 6th season in February 2025.

Jenner communications

Kris is the CEO of Jenner Communications, a celebrity entertainment and talent management company. Through the company, Kris gets a 10 per cent cut of her kids' earnings as their momager, as stated by Forbes.

Kris Jenner at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Beauty ventures

Kris has also been part of her daughter's beauty product lines. In 2017, Kim Kardashian founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, with Kris later becoming a partner in the firm. Jenner is also a silent investor in her youngest daughter's company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kris Jenner's cleaning products

In 2021, Kris and Emma Grede co-launched Safely, a plant-based, eco-friendly home cleaning and self-care product line. The duo continues to develop and promote the brand, which includes products like laundry detergents, dish soap, and surface cleaners.

Brand endorsement deals

Kris has also ventured into brand promotions, having partnered with top brands such as Alo Yoga, the Amazon Influencer Program, and Burst Oral Care. She also appeared in a high-profile 2025 Super Bowl commercial for Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses.

Kris Jenner at the tenth Breakthrough Prize ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Anna Webber

Trivia

Kris, whose full name is Kristen Mary Houghton (age 69 as of May 2025), was born on November 5, 1955, in San Diego, California, United States.

Kris married Robert Kardashian, a defence lawyer based in Los Angeles, in 1978; they had four children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, Khloé , and Rob Kardashian .

, and . After divorcing Robert Kardashian in 1991, she married Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) the same year; they had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner .

. Kris hosted her daytime talk show, Kris, in 2013, which ran for six weeks but was not renewed.

In 2019, she published a cookbook titled In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites.

Jenner has been in a long-term relationship with Corey Gamble since 2014.

Kris Jenner's net worth reflects her success in the entertainment industry as a reality TV star, executive producer, manager, and socialite. She has established multiple successful businesses, further boosting her net worth. Jenner is also among the wealthiest reality TV stars on the planet.

