Inside Kourtney Kardashian's net worth: Poosh, Lemme, lifestyle, and assets

Kourtney Kardashian's net worth reflects her journey from reality TV star to successful businesswoman. She has built a strong and diverse income through brands, such as Poosh and Lemme and smart investments.

I decided to launch Poosh because I felt something was missing in the healthy lifestyle.

Key takeaways

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest child of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian .

. Kourtney Kardashian is worth millions , earning from reality TV, brand deals, and her businesses.

, earning from reality TV, brand deals, and her businesses. Her net worth is also boosted by valuable assets like homes and cars.

Kourtney Kardashian’s profile summary

Real name Kourtney Kardashian Barker Date of birth 18 April 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Calabasas, California, United States Nationality American Height 5' (152 cm) Weight 115 Ibs (52 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Robert Kardashian Mother Kris Jenner Siblings 5 Marital status Married Spouse Travis Barker Children 4 School Marymount High School University University of Arizona, Southern Methodist University Profession Media personality, socialite Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Capital UK and Parade, the American TV personality has an alleged net worth of $65 million, making her the fourth-wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Her primary source of income is her reality TV roles, and her lifestyle brand ventures like Poosh and Lemme.

In April 2019, during an interview with Entertainment Online, Kourtney Kardashian shared what inspired her to create her lifestyle brand, Poosh. She said:

People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.

Kourtney vs. The Kardashians: Who is richer?

Here is how Kourtney's net worth compares to other members of her family:

Name Net worth Kim Kardashian $1.7 billion Kylie Jenner $710 million Kris Jenner $170 million Khloé Kardashian $60 million Kendall Jenner $60 million

What is Kourtney Kardashian's salary?

Kourtney Kardashian's salary is approximately $10 million. As per Brand Vision Marketing, she earns about $4.5 million per season for her role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also earns up to $250,000 per sponsored post on Instagram, thanks to her huge following.

What is Kourtney Kardashian's source of income?

Kourtney Kardashian has built her wealth through a wide range of income streams. Here is a breakdown of the key sources of her income.

Reality TV

Kourtney's first TV appearance was in 2005 on Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. She gained fame after appearing in the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), which ran for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021.

In the show, she appeared along with her mother Kris Jenner, stepfather Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce), and siblings Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. KUWTK spawned multiple spin-offs that also featured Kourtney prominently, including:

Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami

Kourtney and Kim Take New York

Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons

After ending KUWTK, the family signed a deal with Hulu and launched The Kardashians in 2022. according to NBC 7 San Diego and EntertainmentNow, Khloé Kardashian publicly confirmed that everyone on the show, including Kourtney, are paid the same amount.

Kourtney Kardashian’s business ventures

The American socialite has steadily made a name for herself in the business world, especially in fashion, wellness, and lifestyle. Below is a list of the businesses Kourtney Kardashian owns.

Smooch : Kourtney opened Smooch, a kids’ clothing boutique, with her mother in Los Angeles and New York City.

: Kourtney opened Smooch, a kids’ clothing boutique, with her mother in Los Angeles and New York City. D-A-S-H : The TV star owned D-A-S-H, a fashion boutique, with Kim and Khloé. It had stores in LA, Miami, and NYC, and was featured often on their reality shows. The stores closed in 2018.

: The TV star owned D-A-S-H, a fashion boutique, with Kim and Khloé. It had stores in LA, Miami, and NYC, and was featured often on their reality shows. The stores closed in 2018. Bebe : In 2010, Kourtney and her sisters released a fashion line for Bebe, marking their entry into mainstream retail collaborations.

: In 2010, Kourtney and her sisters released a fashion line for Bebe, marking their entry into mainstream retail collaborations. Kourt x Kylie : In 2018, Kourtney collaborated with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics to launch a limited-edition makeup collection called Kourt x Kylie.

: In 2018, Kourtney collaborated with her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics to launch a limited-edition makeup collection called Kourt x Kylie. Poosh : Kourtney launched a lifestyle brand, Poosh in 2019. It shares wellness tips, beauty advice, and product picks. She also hosts virtual events through the platform.

: Kourtney launched a lifestyle brand, Poosh in 2019. It shares wellness tips, beauty advice, and product picks. She also hosts virtual events through the platform. Lemme: Lemme is Kourtney’s wellness brand launched in 2022. It sells vitamins and supplements in gummy form. It has sold online and in stores like Target and Ulta.

In September 2022, during an interview with People, Kourtney Kardashian explained how her supplement brand got its name, revealing:

I couldn’t think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we’d say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this.’ Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads.

Social media endorsements

Kourtney Kardashian earns significant income through social media endorsements. With over 200 million followers on Instagram, she promotes a range of products, particularly in the wellness, beauty, and fashion sectors.

She has worked with numerous notable brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Estée Lauder and Givenchy.

Kourtney Kardashian's house and real estate investment

Kourtney Kardashian has made significant investments in real estate, owning multiple luxury houses across California. In 2014, she spent $8.5 million to buy the 12,000-square-foot home once owned by NFL star Keyshawn Johnson. The luxurious property, located in Calabasas, became one of her primary residences at the time.

In June 2021, Kourtney bought a $12 million home in La Quinta, California, located in the upscale Madison Club community. Additionally, in October 2022, Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker purchased an oceanfront property in Carpinteria, California for $14.5 million.

Exploring Kourtney Kardashian's car collection

Kourtney owns a collection of luxury cars that reflect her status and can appreciate in value: Brands include Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and many others. Some of her vehicles are customised, increasing their resale value and media attention.

Frequently asked questions

Who is richer, Khloe or Kourtney?

Khloé Kardashian is richer than Kourtney Kardashian, mainly due to her bigger business deals and brand partnerships.

Who is the most natural Kardashian sister?

Many fans and media often describe Kourtney Kardashian as the most natural Kardashian sister.

Which Kardashian kid is the richest?

As of 2025, as per Hello Magazine, North West, the daughter of Kim and Kanye is considered the richest Kardashian kid, with an estimated net worth ranging between $50 million and $375 million.

Kourtney Kardashian's net worth is impressive, and her income comes from many different sources and ventures. The majority of her income is from her reality TV appearances, social media endorsements, her brand POOSH, and Lemme.

