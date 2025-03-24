The biography of Elle Duncan: parents, husband and story of the ESPN anchor

Elle Duncan's parents inspired her love for sports. A former basketball and softball player, she now works for the world-renowned sports channel ESPN.

My parents were typical sports parents. Growing up, my sister and I would travel to different parts of the country or state to participate in matches and tournaments. We are all huge fans of the Atlanta Braves baseball team!

Elle Duncan's parents, Toni and Clark Duncan, with their grandkids. Photo: @elleduncan (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Elle Duncan often celebrates her parents on Instagram during Father's and Mother's Day.

on Instagram during Father's and Mother's Day. She joined SportsCenter as an anchor in April 2016 and was included in the Power 40 Under 40 It List by Johnson Media.

as an anchor in April 2016 and was included in the by Johnson Media. Elle and her husband Omar have been married for over eight years.

Elle Duncan's profile summary

Full name Lauren Duncan Nickname Elle Gender Female Date of birth 12 April 1983 Age 41 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater McEachern High School Height 5′ 2¼″ (158 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Omar Abdul Ali Children 2 Parents Clark and Toni Duncan Siblings 1 Profession Host, reporter, TV personality, actress, writer Years active 2003-present Net worth Between $1 and $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Who are Elle Duncan's parents?

Elle's parents are Toni and Clark Duncan. On 8 May 2022, the TV host took to Instagram to celebrate her mom via a post that read:

Although I no longer need my mother to scare away monsters in my closet, I still need her in many other significant ways. She is kind, patient and thoughtful. Happy Mother's Day to my best friend.

On 19 June 2022, Elle also penned a heartfelt message to her dad, saying:

I do not take for granted the blessing of having my father still with us. My kids are privileged to have such an amazing grandpa who continues to pour into them like he does for me. I love you, dad.

Clark and Toni Duncan. Photo: @elleduncan on Instagram (modified by author)

Exploring Elle Duncan's age and educational background

The sports anchor (41 as of March 2025) was born on 12 April 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Elle attended McEachern High School before proceeding to the University of West Georgia, where she majored in theatre.

Elle Duncan's older sister saves lives for a living

Lauren's only sibling, Kelli Duncan, is an acclaimed firefighter. Some of her accolades include a Cardiac Life Saving Award.

Elle Duncan with her sister, Kelli, and mother, Toni. Photo: @elleduncan (modified by author)

On 5 October 2024, Elle painted a picture of the kind of relationship she shares with her sister on Instagram.

Parents raise you, spouses join you, but siblings are the only people who walk through life with you from the beginning to the end. Blessed that life granted me the best ride or die.

Who is Elle Duncan's husband?

Omar Abdul Ali and Elle Duncan, who were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend, dated for several years before he popped the big question in July 2015.

The couple exchanged nuptials on 9 July 2016 at the Villa Caletas Hotel in Jaco, Costa Rica. In 2020, the television personality took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary with a post that she captioned:

Four years ago we got married in the most beautiful place I have ever seen. While so much has changed in our lives since then, one thing remains: I still love you the same way!

American reporter Lauren Duncan and her husband, Omar Ali. Photo: @elleduncan (modified by author)

Insights into Omar and Elle Duncan's children

They have two children. Their first child, Eva Rose, was born on 7 July 2018. Nearly a year after her birth, Elle narrated how she laboured for 36 hours and underwent an emergency C-section.

The actress also revealed that Rose had breathing difficulties after birth due to Meconium aspiration syndrome. In December 2020, Lauren announced the birth of their second child to her Instagram followers via the caption:

Xander joined the team! 8 lbs and 8 oz of him is mostly in his cheeks. Thank you all for the well wishes.

Elle Duncan's children, Xander and Eve Rose. Photo: @elleduncan (modified by author)

Elle Duncan made her career debut as an intern with the 2 Live Stews

Lauren joined Ryan Cameron's show on V-103 in 2004, a year after she launched her broadcasting career. During her time at the station, she served as the sideline reporter for the Atlanta Hawks. In 2012, Elle landed a role as the traffic reporter at NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

Two years later, she joined NESN as a reporter, anchor and host. At ESPN, Duncan hosts an edition of SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi. The actress starred in the 2014 movie Ride Along. In 2024, she was an analyst for the Women’s Final Four alongside Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

FAQs

What is Elle Duncan's height?

TV host Lauren Duncan is approximately 5 feet 2¼ inches (158 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs).

What is Elle Duncan's race?

In a March 2021 interview with Essence, Elle opened up about her Black ethnicity, saying:

I am not Hispanic; I am Black.

Is Elle Duncan still married?

Elle and Omar have been married for over eight years. The celebrity husband largely stays away from the limelight.

Omar Abdul Ali and Elle Duncan's family. Photo: @elleduncan (modified by author)

Does Elle Duncan have a show?

Lauren co-hosts The Elle Duncan Show alongside Gary Striewski. They mainly discuss topics and events surrounding sports.

Elle Duncan's parents, Toni and Clark, are often featured in her social media posts. She describes them as present parents and grandparents.

