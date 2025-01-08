Meet Siglinde and Johann Sinner, Jannik Sinner's parents

Imagine allowing your child to leave home as a teenager to pursue their dream. While this may be daunting for most parents, Siglinde and Johann Sinner knew that was the ultimate price to pay for their son’s sporting career. Today, Jannik Sinner is ranked world No. 1 in men’s singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Jannik Sinner during the 2024 Davis Cup Final (L). Siglinde and Johann Sinner posing for a photo (R). Photo: Marco Bertorello via Getty Images, @Ermelindo Romano on Facebook (modified by author)

Jannik Sinner is an Italian professional tennis star who has won 18 singles titles on the ATP Tour. But behind his athleticism are two unsung heroes, Johann and Siglinde Sinner, who instilled discipline in him. While the celebrity parents prefer keeping details about their personal lives away from the limelight, we have defied the odds to uncover exciting facts about them.

Jannik Sinner’s profile summary

Full name Jannik Sinner Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 2001 Age 23 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy Current residence Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Walther Institute Height 6’4’’ (192 cm) Weight 77 kg (170 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Anna Kalinskaya Parents Johann and Siglinde Sinner Siblings Mark Sinner Profession Tennis player Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Jannik Sinner's dad, Johann Sinner?

Johann Sinner gives good meaning to William Shakespeare’s famous saying, “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” After Jannik gave up tennis for a year at seven to focus on a skiing career, he encouraged him to return to tennis, convinced that he could excel at the sport.

After winning a Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January 2024, the tennis star acknowledged his parents’ input in the successful athlete he is today, saying:

I wish everyone had parents like mine. They always allowed me to do what I loved most. Although I played some other sports as a child, they never pressured me. I became my best version!

Here is a deep dive into Jannik Sinner’s family, the force propelling him from local tennis courts to competing with greats such as Novak Djokovic.

Jannik, Siglinde, Johann and Mark Sinner during the 2024 Nitto ATP finals at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Johann and Siglinde Sinner share two kids

The couple’s oldest child, Mark, was born in 1998 in Russia. They adopted him when he was only nine months old. They welcomed their only biological son, Jannik, on 16 August 2001 in Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy.

The celebrity parents worked at the same ski lodge

Jannik Sinner’s mom worked as a waitress while her husband was a chef at the Talschlusshutte Hut ski lodge in Sexten, Italy.

The duo worked extremely hard to ensure their boys never lacked anything growing up. In a February 2024 press conference, the sportsman shared a glimpse of his childhood, stating:

I used to have ski training from 2 pm to 4 pm. My mom used to be home at around 4.30 pm when I returned, but my dad was still working.

Johann and Siglinde Sinner supported their son’s relocation to Liguria at 14

With his parents’ permission, Jannik moved to Bordighera at 14 to train under Massimo Sartori and Riccardo Piatti at the Piatti Tennis Center. While there, he briefly lived with Coach Luka Cvjetković’s family before renting an apartment with two boys.

During his speech at the January 2024 Australian Open, the tennis player thanked his folks for supporting his dreams at such a young age.

Moving away from home as a teenager made me grow up fast; I had to learn how to cook and do my laundry. While it was tough for me, I can only imagine the burden my parents bore. I am who I am today because of them.

Johann Sinner during day five of the Nitto ATP Finals in 2024 (L). Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Davis Cup (R). Photo: Nicolò Campo, Matt McNulty (modified by author)

Johann Sinner has worked as his son’s professional chef to be closer to him

As a dad, Johann always finds opportunities to spend more time with his son despite his busy sports schedule. While speaking with the Tennis Channel at the BNP Paribas Tournament in March 2023, Jannik revealed how it was great having his dad cook for him during his tour, saying:

My father is around. With over 40 years of experience as a chef, he knows how to work with food. But he is not just here for cooking; having a family member by my side feels incredible.

Jannik Sinner attributes his strong work ethic to his parents

Growing up, Jannik saw his parents work long hours to fund his dream of becoming the world’s greatest tennis player. After winning the 2024 Australian Open, the famous Italian athlete narrated how his background ultimately shaped his illustrious career, stating:

My parents are the hardest workers I have ever met. They taught me that you have to put in the work to realise your dreams. You can only learn such work ethics from your parents.

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Nitto ATP finals (L). Siglinde and Johann Sinner smiling for the camera (R). Photo: Shi Tang via Getty Images, @Lorenzo Musetti on Facebook (modified by author)

FAQs

Did you know Jannik led Italy to the 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup crowns? Below are some frequently asked questions about him and his family:

What nationality are Jannik Sinner’s parents?

Siglinde and Johann Sinner are both Italians. The former is a homemaker, while the latter is a chef.

Do Jannik Sinner’s parents go to his matches?

In 2024, fans noticed that the celebrity parents were absent during several of their son’s tournaments. However, the tennis player later revealed that they were taking care of their parents, who were growing old.

Where are Jannik Sinner’s parents today?

The celebrity parents reside in Sesto, South Tyrol, Italy. Vogue states they run a guesthouse called Haus Sinner alongside their adopted son, Mark.

How rich is Jannik Sinner?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the tennis star is worth $30 million. He has achieved millionaire status thanks to his successful sporting career.

Who is Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend?

As of June 2024, Jannik was in a romantic relationship with Russian professional tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. He previously dated Italian model Maria Braccini.

Jannik and his older brother, Mark having a good time (L). Sinner at the Inalpi Arena in 2024 (R). Photo: @janniksin on Instagram, Clive Brunskill via Getty Images (modified by author)

What is Jannik Sinner’s height?

The Monaco resident is 6 feet 4 inches (192 cm) tall and weighs 77 kilograms (170 lbs). He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Jannik Sinner undoubtedly has a great support system. His parents, Siglinde and Johann Sinner, have always believed in his talent and abilities. With every win, he continues to make them proud.

