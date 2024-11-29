Who are Eric Clapton’s children? Their background and stories

Between Eric Clapton’s 18 Grammy Awards and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thrice, he has cemented his place in the competitive entertainment industry. The star’s legacy extends beyond the chart-topping hits; he is a doting husband and father of five. What do you know about Eric Clapton’s children?

Clapton at BFI Southbank in 2018 (L). The singer during the 2023 Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival (R). Photo: Dave Benett, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Eric Clapton is an English musician widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in rock music. He has sold 100 million records worldwide in his solo career, making him one of the best-selling artists ever. With such popularity, details about his personal life, including his family, are subject to public scrutiny.

Eric Clapton’s profile summary

Full name Eric Patrick Clapton Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1945 Age 79 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Ripley, Surrey, England, UK Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5′11¾″ (182 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Melia McEnery Children 5 Parents Patricia Molly Clapton and Edward Walter Fryer Profession Singer-songwriter, guitarist Years active 1962-present Net worth $450 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

All about Eric Clapton’s children

Beyond the musical genius is a father who has experienced a parent’s greatest fear: the heartbreaking loss of one of his five children. During a 1992 interview with Sue Lawley, Clapton revealed how his son’s death in 1991 changed his life, he said:

After my child passed away, I turned to music to help me cope with his loss. This was the only safe anaesthetic.

Ella Clapton, Ruth Clapton and Julie Clapton (L-R) smiling for the camera. Photo: @ruthclaptonofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Below is an in-depth analysis of Eric CLapton’s kids, exploring his fatherhood journey marked by joy and heartbreak.

Ruth Clapton, 39

Eric Clapton and his daughter Ruth at Birkdale school sports hall in 2003. Photo: Stringer

The rich rock star welcomed his firstborn child, Ruth, with Yvonne Kelly on 12 January 1985. However, the child was kept a secret as Eric was still married to Pattie Boyd at the time.

Her identity was only revealed after the tragic death of the singer’s son. In the 2007 biography Clapton: The Autobiography, the star acknowledged his daughter’s input in helping him cope with grief.

Kelly knew that Ruth’s presence would help me. I was able to hold a child once more. I was unaware of the power a child has on an adult’s life and how they can make one feel strong and valid.

Although Eric and Ruth had a close relationship during her childhood, they had been estranged for several years.

Nonetheless, they have since sought their differences and are on good terms. While speaking to Daily Mail in June 2021, the celebrity daughter opened up about their relationship, stating:

I regularly check in with him. He is doing well despite the constant itching to get back on stage.

Ruth shares two kids (Theodore and Isaac) with his ex-husband, Dean Bartlett. She often shares snaps of the youngsters on her fashion and lifestyle-centred Instagram account.

Julie Rose Clapton, 23

Julie Clapton at the Textile Arts Center (L). The celebrity daughter rocking a striped top (R). Photo: @julieclapton (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Eric’s second child and his first with his current spouse, Melia, was born on 13 June 2001. An alumnus of the Rhode Island School of Design, she has designed several outfits.

A joint Instagram post from Rose and the Textile Arts Centre on 19 May 2024 shared a glimpse of her artistic side via the caption:

Julie is a fiber artist currently working in Brooklyn. Her work includes natural dyeing, paper making, weaving and knitting.

Ella May Clapton, 21

Ella May Clapton posing for the camera. Photo: @claperzzzz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

McEnery and Eric welcomed their second daughter, May, on 14 January 2003. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ella is currently pursuing a sociology degree at Newcastle University.

She is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Jude Fry, a model and heir to the British chocolate company Fry’s.

Sophie Belle Clapton, 19

Eric at the 2019 Fashion Awards (L). Ruth, Sophie and Ella (L-R) having a good time (R). Photo: Tristan Fewings via Getty Images, @ruthclaptonofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Belle is Melia and Eric’s third child, born on 1 February 2005. But despite her dad’s prominence, she prefers a private lifestyle away from the limelight. The artist’s Three Little Girls hit song was a dedication to Sophie and her two older sisters.

Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton and Lory Del Santo during their son’s funeral in 1991. Photo: Georges DeKeerle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Wonderful Tonight hitmaker welcomed his son, Conor, with Italian on-screen star Lory Del Santo on 21 August 1986. Sadly, he died on 20 March 1991 at the age of four and a half after falling out of an open window on the 53rd floor of his mom’s apartment building.

According to a YouTube video posted by Tom Kovats in 2013, the songwriter recalled the time he received news about his son’s demise, saying:

I remember putting my phone down and heading to the accident scene. I was so frightened that I just walked by as paramedics tried to resuscitate him.

Eric Clapton’s son’s death inspired the song Tears in Heaven, one of his most popular tracks to date.

FAQs

Over the years, details surrounding Eric Clapton’s family have sparked fans’ interest. Here are some frequently asked questions about his wife and children:

How many marriages did Eric Clapton have?

The Layla star has been married twice. From 1979 to 1989, he was married to English model Pattie Boyd. Eric has enjoyed marital bliss with Melia McEnery since 2002.

What is the age difference between Eric Clapton and his wife?

Eric and his current wife have a 31-year age gap. They exchanged nuptials when he was 56 and she was 43.

How many biological children does Eric Clapton have?

Although the guitarist has five biological kids, only four are still alive. His only son, Conor, died when he was a toddler.

What happened to Conor Clapton?

The celebrity son fell from a New York skyscraper in a horrific accident in 1991. He was about five months shy of his fifth birthday.

Eric Clapton’s children are deeply intertwined with his legacy. From the immense sorrow of losing Conor to the fulfilment of raising his daughters, they continue to inspire the man behind the guitar.

