Is Jelly Roll a Christian? A peek at the singer's religious stance

Jelly Roll is an American singer-songwriter and rapper. While his music incorporates the hip-hop, country and rock genres, he often mentions God or spirituality in his songs. This has sparked interest in the artist’s faith, and many are curious about his religious beliefs. So, is Jelly Roll a Christian?

Jelly Roll at the 2024 Faster Horses Festival (L). The singer during the UFC 303 event (R). Photo: Scott Legato, Chris Unger (modified by author)

Challenges, including several felony convictions, have marred Roll’s journey to stardom. He has been to jail 40 times, including for aggravated robbery and drug-related offences. But beyond Jelly’s dark past, he believes in a supreme being, evident with the big cross tattoo on his face. Discover fascinating details about the star’s religious background.

Jelly Roll’s profile summary

Full name Jason Bradley DeFord Famous as Jelly Roll Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1984 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Antioch, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 110 kg (243 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Alyssa ‘Bunnie XO’ DeFord (2019 to date) Children 2 (Noah and Bailee) Father Horace DeFord Half-siblings 3 (Scott, Roger and Shelby) Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper Genre Country, hip-hop, rock Years active 2003-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook Website jellyroll615.com

Is Jelly Roll a Christian?

Though crime and drugs once plagued Bradley’s life, he constantly acknowledges God’s purpose for his life as he rises to the top of the country music world.

Artist Jelly Roll during the 2024 BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's Annual Brunch at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Rich Polk

During an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 CMT Music Awards, the artist shared how his faith in God is his driving force.

Faith was me believing it was going to work out for me. Imagine being an unsuccessful musician and telling people that is your profession. I always believed that God had a bigger purpose for what I was trying to do.

What does Jelly Roll believe about God?

In 2023, Jelly Roll’s faith became controversial after he criticised the modern church while appearing on the FLAGRANT podcast.

The church and Jesus are going to die again if they do not figure out how to portray him the way he was historically known to be. People have not only Americanised Jesus and used him as a way of propaganda, but they have also weaponised God. That was the opposite of who Jesus was. The same people that some churches go against are the ones Jesus interacted with in the Bible.

Jelly Roll during the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

How has God influenced Jelly Roll’s career?

The Ballads of the Broken hitmaker revealed during his acceptance speech at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards that his life is evidence that not everybody has to make a deal with the devil in the musical world.

What does it mean when a guy like me gets the opportunity to be the new pop artist of the year at this event? This means God will always choose the least likely messenger with the most significant message. He never calls the equipped but equips the call. I am a living manifestation of that.

The great country singer also liked his journey to stardom to Noah’s story, mirroring his down-to-earth persona.

God picked Noah to build the ark despite not having any tradesmanship in creating anything.

Is Need a Favor a Christian song?

Need a Favor was released in 2022 as the lead single of Jason’s album Whitsitt Chapel. The song narrates the story of a man who turns to God to grant him a favour when he is on the verge of losing the love of his life.

Songwriter Jelly Roll during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel in 2024. Photo: Omar Vega

According to Everything Nash, Roll once shared how the song’s idea was born when he sat in a church and disconnected from the music playing.

One day, I was sitting in the back of the church and listening to the worship music that was playing. However, I could not relate to it and where I was with my walk and spirituality. I looked at it from that perspective and was like, ‘How would my song to God sound?’

Why does Jelly Roll have a cross tattoo?

In a 2024 interview with GQ, the Save Me hitmaker disclosed that he regrets 97% to 98% of his tattoos. However, he added that he does not regret the religious tattoo on his right cheek.

It was symbolic of a change and a new beginning for me. As the Good Book says, it signified an understanding that I needed to bear my cross.

FAQs

The musician’s personal life has constantly piqued the interest of his fans thanks to his popularity. Below are some frequently asked questions about Jelly Roll’s religion:

Is Jelly Roll religious?

Although Jelly Roll is not very religious, he believes in spirituality. He perceives the church as a place where people seek forgiveness and be better.

Jelly Roll during the 2024 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Is Jelly a Christian Catholic or Protestant?

The songwriter has yet to disclose whether he is a Catholic or Protestant. Nonetheless, he has severally expressed his faith in God.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Is Jelly Roll a Christian?’’ The Antioch, Tennessee native believes in God’s doing in the thriving music icon he is today. He expresses his faith via songs and publicly confesses how far he has come with God.

