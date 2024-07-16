Benny Blanco's net worth today: How much has he earned?

Benny Blanco is an American record producer, songwriter, author and actor. He has co-written and co-produced a plethora of tracks for renowned artists, including Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. With multiple back-to-back chart-topping hits, it is only natural for the star’s fans to be curious about his wealth and personal life. So, what is Benny Blanco’s net worth?

Benny Blanco during the 2018 American Music Awards (L). The songwriter at the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Blanco launched his musical journey at a young age, displaying an innate knack for crafting captivating melodies and beats. Some of his accolades include two iHeartRadio Music Awards and five BMI Awards. Discover Benny’s journey to stardom, his career earnings and investment projects.

Benny Blanco's profile summary

Full name Benjamin Joseph Levin Famous as Benny Blanco Gender Male Date of birth 8 March 1988 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Reston, Virginia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 82 kg (181 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Selena Gomez Parents Sandra Beth and Andrew Mark Levin Profession Record producer, songwriter, actor, author Years active 2007-present Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

What is Benny Blanco’s net worth in 2024?

According to HotNewHipHop, Blanco has an estimated net worth of $50 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious musical career. Levin’s work has led to sales of over 500 million album-equivalent units worldwide.

Record executive Benny Blanco during the 2018 Spotify's Secret Genius Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Original

How does Benny Blanco make his money?

The Virginia native has multiple income streams. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of some revenue-generating channels contributing to his financial portfolio.

Musical career

Benjamin has been passionate about music since childhood. In a 2024 interview on the Jay Shetty Podcast, he revealed that he began recording music on his boombox when he was 5.

I had a boom box that I would record myself hitting into. I would then press play on that one, do the next thing on the other boom box, record into it, and keep going back and forth until I created a track. I was so excited that I was doing it. My entire career has been a version of that.

Joseph was mentored by producer and songwriter Dr. Luke for several years, who signed him to his production company, Kasz Money Productions. Some songs he wrote and produced under Dr. Luke include Britney Spears' Circus.

In 2011, Blanco worked on Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger and Stereo Hearts by Gym Class Heroes. In the years since, he has worked with artists such as Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, SZA and The Weeknd.

Benny Blanco during the 2021 premiere of Dave at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

In 2018, Levin released his debut song Eastside to critical acclaim. Here are some of his most popular songs and the YouTube views as of 11 July 2024:

I Found You (2018) 1.93 million views

(2018) 1.93 million views Roses (2018) 20 million views

(2018) 20 million views I Can’t Get Enough (2021) 247 million views

(2021) 247 million views Lace It (2023) 8.6 million views

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Benny sold 93 tracks from his catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited in 2019. Although his selling price remains a mystery, comparable sales have been in the $40-$50 million range.

Does Benny Blanco own a record label?

Beyond music, Joseph’s entrepreneurial ventures have significantly bolstered his net worth. In 2014, he founded two record labels, Friends Keep Secrets and Mad Love Records. Cashmere Cat and Tory Lanez are some artists signed with the labels.

Acting career

In March 2020, Blanco and Canadian chef Matty Matheson launched a collaborative cooking show on the songwriter's YouTube channel, Matty and Benny Eat Out America.

About a month later, Benny made his television debut, playing a fictionalized version of himself on the first and second seasons of the FX series Dave.

Authoring career

Levin’s first book, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, was published on 30 April 2024 by Dey Street Book/Harper Collins.

Co-authored with Jess Damuck, it features Blanco’s recipes as well as dishes and advice from his friends, including hip-hop star Lil Dicky. Since its release, the book has charted on several best-seller lists, such as The New York Times.

Actor Benny Blanco during the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Axe

Source: Getty Images

How does Benny Blanco invest his money?

The record executive has various channels through which he invests his fortune. Below is a summary of the savvy real estate investments Benjamin has put his money into:

Benny Blanco’s house

In 2011, the musical genius paid $3.445 for a condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighbourhood. He later listed the property for sale for $3.995 million. In 2015, the songwriter purchased a home in West Hollywood for $2.13 million.

Three years later, he paid $4.4 million for a house in Malibu. Levin also paid $2.34 million for another home in West Hollywood in 2019. In January 2020, he bought a mansion in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles from Tinder co-founder Sean Rad for a staggering $9.2 million.

In a 2024 house tour with Architectural Digest, Benjamin showed off his colourful abode, which boasts features such as custom reupholstered 15-seater couches, 1970s club speakers and art pieces from Martin Wong and Picasso.

FAQs

Due to Benny’s celebrity status, details about his personal life have always sparked interest. Here are some frequently asked questions about the songwriter:

What ethnicity is Benny Blanco?

Benjamin (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 8 March 1988 in Reston, Virginia, USA. He is of Jewish descent.

What is Benny Blanco’s height?

The on-screen star stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 82 kg (181 lbs). Blanco has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during a 2024 basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Who is Benny Blanco’s wife?

Levin is currently unmarried. However, he has been in a romantic relationship with American singer and actress Selena Gomez since July 2023.

Benny Blanco’s net worth exemplified his enduring impact on the entertainment industry. His journey from a prodigious talent to a music industry mogul mirrors dedication and strategic career choices.

