All about The Weeknd’s parents: A glimpse into his family

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer. He gained notoriety after posting his songs on YouTube. The star has won four Grammy and two MTV Video Music awards for his natural talent. With such popularity, The Weeknd’s life details are subject to public scrutiny. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who are The Weeknd’s parents?’’

Known for his unconventional music production, The Weeknd has over 75 million records sold. In 2023, Guinness World Records named him the world’s most popular artist.

The Weeknd’s profile summary and bio

Full name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye Famous as The Weeknd Other names The Noise, Kin Kane Gender Male Date of birth 16 February 1990 Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater West Hill Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Collegiate Institute Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Samrawit Hailu and Makkonen Tesfaye Profession Singer, songwriter and record producer Years active 2009-present Net worth $300 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is The Weeknd?

The Weeknd (aged 33 years as of 2023) was born on 16 February 1990 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Does The Weeknd have siblings?

The renowned songwriter is the only child of Ethiopian immigrants Samrawit Hailu and Makkonen Tesfaye, who separated soon after his birth. The Weeknd was brought up in Scarborough by his mother and grandmother.

He has an estranged relationship with his dad, who remarried and had kids. Regarding his education, The Weeknd attended West Hill Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Collegiate Institute.

Unfortunately, he dropped out of school at 17 and left home to live in the Parkdale neighbourhood of Toronto. While there, The Weeknd started taking drugs.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye’s religion

The Weeknd was raised as an Ethiopian Orthodox. During a 2020 interview with Variety, he did not confirm whether he still follows this religious path. Although his native language is Amharic, Abel became fluent in French at her grandmother’s.

Who is The Weeknd dating?

As published by The Sun, The Weeknd does not currently have a love affair with a lady that is known to the public. However, he had dated two prominent stars, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Professional career

A prominent figure in contemporary popular music, Abel is noted for his artistic inventions and his signature use of the falsetto register. Here are some of The Weeknd’s songs

Faith

Snowchild

Smile

Secrets

Save your Tears

Over Now

Angel

Alone Again

Real Life

Wicked Games

Starboy

Reminder

Often

Heartless

Too late

How much is The Weeknd’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Toronto native has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He is one of the top-dollar artists in the world, allegedly making $90 million a year.

The Weeknd’s primary source of income is his successful career in the entertainment industry and entrepreneurial ventures.

Social media presence

The Weeknd is active on social media. He has 62.2 million followers on Instagram and 17.3 million Twitter followers. Additionally, he has 17 million Facebook followers.

The Weeknd’s parents separated when he was young. He had a rough upbringing marred by hard substance abuse. However, the star did not allow his background to define him. Today, he is one of the most successful singers and songwriters.

