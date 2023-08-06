Global site navigation

All about The Weeknd’s parents: A glimpse into his family
by  Ruth Gitonga

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer. He gained notoriety after posting his songs on YouTube. The star has won four Grammy and two MTV Video Music awards for his natural talent. With such popularity, The Weeknd’s life details are subject to public scrutiny. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who are The Weeknd’s parents?’’

Samrawit Hailu
The Weeknd was brought up by his mother and grandmother. Photo: @theweeknd on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Known for his unconventional music production, The Weeknd has over 75 million records sold. In 2023, Guinness World Records named him the world’s most popular artist.

The Weeknd’s profile summary and bio

Full name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
Famous asThe Weeknd
Other namesThe Noise, Kin Kane
GenderMale
Date of birth16 February 1990
Age33 years old (2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
BirthplaceToronto, Ontario, Canada
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
Alma materWest Hill Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Collegiate Institute
Height in feet5’8’’
Height in centimetres173
Weight in kilograms75
Weight in pounds165
Hair colourBlack
Eye colour Dark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ParentsSamrawit Hailu and Makkonen Tesfaye
Profession Singer, songwriter and record producer
Years active2009-present
Net worth$300 million
Social mediaInstagramTwitterFacebook

How old is The Weeknd?

How much is The Weeknd’s net worth?
The Weeknd at A24's Uncut Gems premiere at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

The Weeknd (aged 33 years as of 2023) was born on 16 February 1990 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Does The Weeknd have siblings?

The renowned songwriter is the only child of Ethiopian immigrants Samrawit Hailu and Makkonen Tesfaye, who separated soon after his birth. The Weeknd was brought up in Scarborough by his mother and grandmother.

He has an estranged relationship with his dad, who remarried and had kids. Regarding his education, The Weeknd attended West Hill Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Collegiate Institute.

Unfortunately, he dropped out of school at 17 and left home to live in the Parkdale neighbourhood of Toronto. While there, The Weeknd started taking drugs.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye’s religion

The Weeknd was raised as an Ethiopian Orthodox. During a 2020 interview with Variety, he did not confirm whether he still follows this religious path. Although his native language is Amharic, Abel became fluent in French at her grandmother’s.

Who is The Weeknd dating?

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye’s religion
Canadian singer-songwriter, record producer and actor The Weeknd at Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Rocco Spaziani
Source: Getty Images

As published by The Sun, The Weeknd does not currently have a love affair with a lady that is known to the public. However, he had dated two prominent stars, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Professional career

A prominent figure in contemporary popular music, Abel is noted for his artistic inventions and his signature use of the falsetto register. Here are some of The Weeknd’s songs

  • Faith
  • Snowchild
  • Smile
  • Secrets
  • Save your Tears
  • Over Now
  • Angel
  • Alone Again
  • Real Life
  • Wicked Games
  • Starboy
  • Reminder
  • Often
  • Heartless
  • Too late

How much is The Weeknd’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Toronto native has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He is one of the top-dollar artists in the world, allegedly making $90 million a year.

The Weeknd’s primary source of income is his successful career in the entertainment industry and entrepreneurial ventures.

Social media presence

How old is The Weeknd?
The Weeknd at the 20th Century Studio's Avatar 2: The Way of Water U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

The Weeknd is active on social media. He has 62.2 million followers on Instagram and 17.3 million Twitter followers. Additionally, he has 17 million Facebook followers.

The Weeknd’s parents separated when he was young. He had a rough upbringing marred by hard substance abuse. However, the star did not allow his background to define him. Today, he is one of the most successful singers and songwriters.

