Grant Williams is a South African rugby union player currently playing for the Sharks in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup. In addition, he plays as the scrum-half or wing for the Sharks XV in the Rugby Challenge. In recent rugby news, Grant Williams has been reaching headlines.

At 25 years of age, Grant Williams made his international debut playing for the Springboks. Photo: @grant9_williams on Instagram (modified by author)

Williams made his international debut on 9 July 2022 off the bench in a 12-13 loss for the Springboks against Wales in Bloemfontein. The talented sportsman is known for his skilful tactics on the field and exceptional stats, earning him a large fan base and net worth.

Grant Williams’ profile summary and bio

Full name Grant Williams Nickname Grant Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1996 Age 26 years (as of 19 July 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater Paarl Gimnasium Height in feet 5’8½’’ Height in centimetres 174 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 180 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Tamryn Jean Profession Rugby player Current team Sharks Position Scrum-half or wing Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Grant Williams?

The talented sportsman is currently in a relationship. Photo: @grant9_williams on Instagram (modified by author)

Grant Williams (aged 26 as of 19 July 2023) was born on 22 July 1996 in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa. He received his education at Paarl Gimnasium, establishing himself as a promising player.

Grant Williams’ height

The South African rugby player stands 5 feet 8½ inches (174 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 180 pounds (80 kilograms).

Who is Grant Williams dating?

The Springbok player Grant Williams is currently in a relationship. He regularly posts about his girlfriend on Instagram. As per the Instagram profile, her name is Tamryn Cupido with a location set in Durban, South Africa.

Professional career

After completing his schooling, Grant played for various Maties teams, demonstrating his abilities on the field. He also had the opportunity to showcase his skills as a member of the Western Province 7s side.

Grant Williams was born in Paarl, Western Cape, South Africa. Photo: @grant9_williams on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2017, the Western Cape native joined the Sharks Academy, representing both the Sharks U21 and U19 teams. His devotion to the game earned Williams a place in the Sharks’ Super Rugby squad for the 2018 season.

In August 2021, after a stellar performance with his club, he was called up to the Springbok squad to replace Jaden Hendrikse, a Sharks scrumhalf, who sustained a leg injury.

How much is Grant Williams’ net worth?

Although Williams’ exact net worth is unknown, various sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.

Social media presence

Grant currently plays for the Sharks. Photo: @grant9_williams on Instagram (modified by author)

The rising star is active on Instagram, regularly posting updates on his sports career. He has 10k followers as of 19 July 2023.

At just 27 years of age, Grant Williams has gained recognition in the rugby world, domestically and internationally. He possesses the physical attributes to excel in demanding scrum-half and wing positions. Grant is a figure to watch out for.

