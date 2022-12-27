Who is Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s mother? Here is everything you ought to know

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez is a celebrity kid who has caught the public’s eye due to the influence of her father. Her father is Mexican professional boxer Santos Saul Álvarez Barragan, professionally known as Canelo Álvarez.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez is the first-in-line daughter of Canelo Álvarez. Their cordial bond stemming from their adorable father-daughter relationship, and her sweet and kind nature explains why most people want to know more about her.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Canelo Álvarez’s first daughter Full name Emily Saul Alvarez Nicknames Cinnamon, Princess Date of birth 12 October 2005 Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Zodiac sign Libra Age 17 years (as of December 2022) Profession Equestrian Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Father Santos Saul Álvarez Barragan (Canelo Álvarez) Mother Karen (Anny) Beltran Siblings Mia Ener, Saul Adiel Álvarez, Maria Fernanda Álvarez, Tadeo Beltran Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Height 5'3" Weight 54 kg Instagram TikTok

Who is Emily Cinnamon Alvarez?

She is one of Canelo Álvarez’s kids. Despite the celebrity status that comes from her father’s influence, she has maintained a private life. Here are interesting things to know about her!

How old is Emily Cinnamon Alvarez?

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s age as of December 2022 is 17 years. She was born on 12 October 2005 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s birthday

One of the most talked about celebrations was her 15th birthday, which is an important event for any Mexican lady. Although the event was celebrated when she turned 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the talk of the town.

The event was held at the ranch Las Reinas in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. The celebration’s theme was London Dream, where there were white horses and riders resembling royal guards and souvenirs with the face of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Canelo had also invited famous group Grupo Firme, and talented singer Carín León.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s father

Her father is professional boxer Santos Saul Álvarez Barragan from Mexico, professionally known as Canelo Álvarez. He has won multiple world championships in four different weight classes, ranging from light-middleweight to light-heavyweight.

But besides his career, fans ask many questions about his family life, some of which include:

Who is Canelo’s oldest daughter?

It is Emily Cinnamon. The two appear to have a strong father-daughter bond, with the two being each other’s biggest fan and support system.

How old was Canelo when he had his first child?

He was 17 years old. He discovered his childhood sweetheart Karen was expecting their child when he was sixteen. But unlike most teenagers his age, he chose to face the responsibility head-on.

Who are Canelo’s baby mamas?

Canelo as four children with four different women. He had his first child, Emily Cinnamon, in 2007 with Karen Beltran. Unfortunately, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s parents separated soon after her birth. But despite their separation, Canelo remained present in his daughter’s life.

Canelo then welcomed his second child, Mia Ener, with model Valeria Quiróz. A while later, he welcomed his first boy and third child with his business partner, Nadia Sepulveda. Nadia and Canelo reportedly dated for a year before welcoming their boy, Saul Adiel Álvarez.

He welcomed his fourth child, Maria Fernanda Álvarez in 2018 with his current wife Fernanda Gomez. The couple met in 2013, but only started dating after attending a charity event together in 2016.

Who is Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s mother?

It is Karen Beltran. She was born on 5 September 1990 in Mexico and currently resides in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Karen worked as an actress for a brief period and appeared in the Mexican film El Día de la Mesa. She has experience in modelling and focuses on building her social media presence to become an influencer.

However, she changed her name from Karen to Anny Beltran, perhaps to indicate a new chapter in her life. As of 23 December 2022, her verified Instagram page has garnered 142K followers.

It is not known whether she is single, dating, or keeping her love life under the grid. It is known that she has a younger son, Tadeo Beltran, and she has shared his pictures on her social media.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s interests

Emily is a competitive equestrian, who has the unconditional support of both her parents. She has competed in several competitions with her mare Alizze and showcased her talent and personality.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez’s height

She stands at an average height of 5’ 3” and weighs around 54 kg. She has hazel-coloured eyes and light brown hair.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez is best known as the daughter of Canelo Álvarez. Her mother is social media personality Karen Beltran, who now goes by the name of Anny Beltran.

