The untold story of Toby Mac's wife, Amanda Levy McKeehan

Amanda Levy McKeehan is a wife to Toby McKeehan and the mother of his kids. She is a co-founder of the Truett Foster Foundation, a non-profit organization that was launched to honour their late son, which aims to assist vulnerable youth through the provision of college scholarships.

A collage photo of Amanda Levy McKeehan and TobyMac. Photo: @tobymac on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

McKeehan is a Jamaican-American whose American citizenship was obtained in 2007. She mothers five children, some of which have been adopted. What else do we know about her?

Amanda Levy McKeehan's bio and profile summary

Full name Amanda Levy McKeehan Gender Female Date of birth January 9, 1971 Age 52 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Jamaica, Caribbean Sea Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 cm Weight in kilograms 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 Ibs Eye colour Dark-brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Net worth Approximately $200,000

Who is TobyMac?

Toby McKeehan better known as TobyMac, is an American contemporary gospel singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer. He was born on October 22, 1964 in Fairfax, Virginia, United States of America. As of 2022 Toby is 58 years old.

During his career, he has won several Grammy Awards. One in the category Best Rock or RnB Album and two for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Who is TobyMac’s wife?

Amanda Levy McKeehan is TobyMac’s wife. The couple married in 1994. The year 2022 marked their 28th year of being married.

Amanda Levy McKeehan’s age

TobyMac’s wife, Amanda turned 51 years in 2022. Amanda celebrates her birthday on January 9th of every year, thus making her zodiac sign Capricorn.

Amanda Levy McKeehan’s parents

Her parents are Judy Levy and Robert Levy. Her father Robert, was the Chairman of Jamaica Broilers Group. He passed in 2015 after his dementia reached a degenerative stage.

Amanda Levy McKeehan’s nationality

Her nationality is American. Having been born and raised in Jamaica, Amanda McKeehan is of mixed ethnicity.

Amanda Levy McKeehan’s siblings

No specifics have been found relating to who Amanda’s siblings are. However, this is not shocking as she spent almost her entire life away from the media’s eyes. Her popularity followed after her relationship with her current famous husband began.

Amanda Levy McKeehan’s social media profiles

Amanda is not active on any social media platforms, but her husband often shares their pictures on his Instagram account. Unlike his wife Amanda, Toby has an Instagram account with 1.1 million followers as of 13 December 2022.

Are TobyMac’s kids adopted?

TobyMac and Amanda Mckeehan pose for a photo with their kids. Photo: People News (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Two of TobyMac’s five kids are adopted. Twins, Moses and Marlee McKeehan were adopted at birth on April 30, 2002 and live with their parents in their Tennessee residence. For Toby and Amanda, adoption is a God-ordained process, and not a calculated decision.

How many biological kids does TobyMac have?

Toby has three biological kids. Of the three, one is late. Truett Foster McKeehan was born on September 4, 1998 and he was popularly known as TruDog. He made a few appearances in his father’s music albums. Reports also state that he was an aspiring rapper, and he started his solo career at 21 years. He was featured in the songs, Backseat Driver and Alone.

Unfortunately, his life was short-lived due to accidental substance intake. On January 10, 2022 his father released a song titled 21 Years as a tribute to him.

Who are TobyMac’s kids?

Toby has five kids, three of which are biological. His first child, Truett McKeehan was born on September 4, 1998 and his twins, Marlee and Moses McKeehan were born on April 30, 2002. As of 2022, the twins are 20 years old. TobyMac’s fourth child Leo McKeehan was born on November 2, 2004 while his fifth child Judah McKeehan, was born on March 24, 2006.

Amanda Levy McKeehan is an American woman whose life is centred around Christian living. She has managed to use her popularity for good by helping those in need. Through her life, it is clear to see that some Christianity principles live on.

