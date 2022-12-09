Who is Aydin Maxwell, the son of Fetty Wap and Ariel Reese?

Aydin Maxwell is an American celebrity child. He is the firstborn son of rapper Willie Junior Maxwell II, who is popularly known as Fetty Wap. The kid has been in the limelight his entire life because of his celebrity father. Nonetheless, many people still do not know much about him. For instance, who got his custody after his parents went their separate ways?

Aydin is the firstborn child of Fetty Wap and Ariel Reese. Photo: @arielreese_143 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Generally, many people crave fame. Some have gone the extra mile of doing the unimaginable to attain it, while others are born celebrities. Aydin Maxwell is a celebrity by association. His father’s fame has been increasing progressively since he debuted his rapping career. Fetty Wap’s hit song Trap Queen reached no.2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.

Aydin Maxwell’s profile summary and bio

Full name Aydin Maxwell Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 2011 Age 11 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Paterson, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’2” Height in centimetres 128 Weight in pounds 81 Weight in kilograms 37 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Willie Junior Maxwell II (Fetty Wap) Mother Ariel Reese Half-siblings Lauren, Khari Barbie, Zaviera, Amani, Zy, Amauri Profession Celebrity child Social media Instagram

Aydin Maxwell’s biography

The celebrity kid was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His father is Willie Junior Maxwell II alias Fetty Wap. He is a rapper, singer and songwriter. On the other hand, Aydin Maxwell’s mother is Ariel Reese.

Ayadin has six half-siblings; five from his father's side – Lauren (deceased), Khari Barbie, Zaviera, Amani, and Zy and one from his mother’s side, Amauri Romelo Delgado. Since Aydin Maxwell's parents broke up, they have been co-parenting him. In 2018, his mother shared her co-parenting experience with her followers on Instagram. Part of her post read,

Aydin’s Father will always do whatever for him no matter what and Low will always be there for Aydin. Co-parenting isn’t always easy but when you put everything aside for your children it’s a wonderful thing to see everyone work together for them.

What is Aydin Maxwell's age?

Maxwell was born on 1 May 2011. Photos: @arielreese_143 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fetty Wap’s son is 11 years old as of 2022. The celebrity kid was born on 1 May 2011. According to his birth date, his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Aydin Maxwell's ethnicity

Ayadin is of mixed ethnicity. His father is of American-African heritage. On the other hand, his mother was born in Nicaragua, a country in Central America. The majority of the country's population is Hispanic (Latina).

Aydin Maxwell's education progress

The 11-year-old is still pursuing his studies. He joined kindergarten on 8 September 2016. Other than that, his parents have not shared much about his educational journey on social media.

Social media presence

Fetty Wap's son joined kindergarten in September 2016. Photo: @arielreese_143 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maxwell has an individual Instagram account. Aydin Maxwell’s Instagram page is managed by his father and mother. Currently, it has almost 1k followers.

Aydin Maxwell is the firstborn son of rapper Fetty Wap. He has six half-siblings from his parent’s other relationships. Currently, the kid is staying with his mother as seen from the many photos she shares on her Instagram account. Fetty Wap and Ariel Reese have been co-parenting him since they went their separate ways.

READ ALSO: What is Maureen Grise, Tom Cavanagh's wife, famous for?

Briefly.co.za recently shared another intriguing piece about Maureen Grise. She is a photo editor, but she is widely recognized as Tom Cavanagh's wife. The couple met in 2002 in New York at a basketball court.

Maureen Grise and Tom Cavanagh eventually wedded in 2004 in Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA. The couple is blessed with four children, two boys and two girls. Check out the article to learn more about her, including her kids, net worth, and husband.

Source: Briefly News