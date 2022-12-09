Who is Aydin Maxwell, the son of Fetty Wap and Ariel Reese?
Aydin Maxwell is an American celebrity child. He is the firstborn son of rapper Willie Junior Maxwell II, who is popularly known as Fetty Wap. The kid has been in the limelight his entire life because of his celebrity father. Nonetheless, many people still do not know much about him. For instance, who got his custody after his parents went their separate ways?
Generally, many people crave fame. Some have gone the extra mile of doing the unimaginable to attain it, while others are born celebrities. Aydin Maxwell is a celebrity by association. His father’s fame has been increasing progressively since he debuted his rapping career. Fetty Wap’s hit song Trap Queen reached no.2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.
Aydin Maxwell’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Aydin Maxwell
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 May 2011
|Age
|11 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Current residence
|Paterson, New Jersey, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|4’2”
|Height in centimetres
|128
|Weight in pounds
|81
|Weight in kilograms
|37
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Willie Junior Maxwell II (Fetty Wap)
|Mother
|Ariel Reese
|Half-siblings
|Lauren, Khari Barbie, Zaviera, Amani, Zy, Amauri
|Profession
|Celebrity child
|Social media
Aydin Maxwell’s biography
The celebrity kid was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His father is Willie Junior Maxwell II alias Fetty Wap. He is a rapper, singer and songwriter. On the other hand, Aydin Maxwell’s mother is Ariel Reese.
Ayadin has six half-siblings; five from his father's side – Lauren (deceased), Khari Barbie, Zaviera, Amani, and Zy and one from his mother’s side, Amauri Romelo Delgado. Since Aydin Maxwell's parents broke up, they have been co-parenting him. In 2018, his mother shared her co-parenting experience with her followers on Instagram. Part of her post read,
Aydin’s Father will always do whatever for him no matter what and Low will always be there for Aydin. Co-parenting isn’t always easy but when you put everything aside for your children it’s a wonderful thing to see everyone work together for them.
What is Aydin Maxwell's age?
Fetty Wap’s son is 11 years old as of 2022. The celebrity kid was born on 1 May 2011. According to his birth date, his zodiac sign is Taurus.
Aydin Maxwell's ethnicity
Ayadin is of mixed ethnicity. His father is of American-African heritage. On the other hand, his mother was born in Nicaragua, a country in Central America. The majority of the country's population is Hispanic (Latina).
Aydin Maxwell's education progress
The 11-year-old is still pursuing his studies. He joined kindergarten on 8 September 2016. Other than that, his parents have not shared much about his educational journey on social media.
Social media presence
Maxwell has an individual Instagram account. Aydin Maxwell’s Instagram page is managed by his father and mother. Currently, it has almost 1k followers.
Aydin Maxwell is the firstborn son of rapper Fetty Wap. He has six half-siblings from his parent’s other relationships. Currently, the kid is staying with his mother as seen from the many photos she shares on her Instagram account. Fetty Wap and Ariel Reese have been co-parenting him since they went their separate ways.
