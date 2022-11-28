What is Maureen Grise, Tom Cavanagh's wife, famous for?

Maureen Grise is famous for being a talented American photo editor. Her fame transcends the United States of America. Besides her impeccable skills, she is known for being a celebrity wife. Her husband is a renowned actor. Who is Tom Cavanagh's wife? How did they meet?

Her marriage to Tom has significantly propelled her fame. Photo: @Paul Zimmerman

Source: Getty Images

Maureen Grise is Tom Cavanagh's wife. Unlike her husband, she prefers her life away from the cameras. Even though there is not much public information about her life, her biography unpacks what it is like to have a close relationship with a decorated actor.

Maureen Grise's profile summary and bio

Full name Maureen Grise Gender Female Year of birth 1970 Age 51 years (As of December 2022) Place of birth New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Weight in Kg 60kg Weight in pounds 132 lbs Height in cm 170 cm Height in feet 5'7" Body measurements 34-28-33 inches Alma mater Columbia University Academic qualification Bachelor's degree in journalism Occupation Photo Editor Marital status Married Spouse Tom Cavanagh Children 4 Instagram photo_mocavanagh

Maureen Grise's age

Maureen was born in 1970 in New York, USA, although details about her birthdate are not publicly available. As of 5th December 2022, she is 51 years of age.

Education

Even though information about her early childhood and upbringing is not publicly available, Maureen is academically qualified. She bagged her bachelor's degree in journalism in 1995 from Columbia University.

Maureen Grise's career

Grise has successfully built a career over the years. Nonetheless, she has not publicly revealed any information about her career progression. However, word has it that she worked as a picture editor before she met her husband. Her marriage to the actor brought her to the limelight.

Maureen Grise's spouse

Maureen and Tom officially exchanged marriage vows in 2004. Photo: @Paul Hawthorne

Source: Getty Images

Grise's husband is the talented and award-winning Tom Cavanagh. They met for the first time in 2002 in New York City at a basketball court. At the time, Grise worked as an agency photographer for Sports Illustrated, an American sports magazine. Maureen and Tom tied the knot in 2004 at Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA.

Tom Cavanagh

Tom Cavanagh is a Canadian actor famous for various roles on American TV shows and movies. He is renowned for featuring in Trust Me in 2009, Love Monkey in 2006 and Ed between 2000 and 2004. These are the other popular TV shows he has featured in:

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery in 2019

Legends of Tomorrow

Arrow

Supergirl

Robot Chicken

The Flash

Undateable

Blue Blood

Van Helsing

Darrow & Darrow

Apart from acting, Tom is also a director. He has received credits for directing an episode of Superman & Lois, The Flash and Ed.

How old is Cavanagh?

Thomas Cavanagh, popularly known as Tom Cavanagh, was born on 26th October 1963 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. So, as of November 2022, Tom is 59 years old.

Is Tom Cavanagh still married?

Apart from acting, Tom is also a director. Photo: @Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

As of 2022, Tom is still married to his wife. There are no public or verifiable details about the actor's marriage hitting the rocks.

Maureen Grise's children

Maureen and Tom have been married for nearly two decades, and their union has yielded four children, two boys and two girls. The eldest, Alice Ann Cavanagh, was born in 2006, Thomas Cavanagh Jr in 2007, James Joseph Cavanagh in 2009 and Katie Cavanagh. Katie's year of birth is not publicly known.

Maureen Grise's height and weight

Maureen stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds. Her body measurements in inches are 34-28-33 inches.

Maureen Grise's social media

Grise is not very active on social media. She has slightly over 3,300 followers on Instagram as of November 2022. She shares snippets of her life on the platform, although it is not consistent. Her husband is very active on social media. On Instagram, he has over 2.4 million followers as of November 2022. He uses his platform to share snippets of his work projects.

Maureen Grise's net worth

Maureen maintains a low profile. Therefore credible details about her income and net worth are unavailable.

Is Tom Cavanagh rich?

Tom Cavanagh, Maureen Grise's husband, is worth $4 million. He earns his income through his career as an actor and director.

Maureen Grise, Tom Cavanagh's wife, prefers living away from the limelight. Nonetheless, her biography does more than put a face to her name. Besides an admirable career as a photo editor, she is also a wife and mother to four children.

