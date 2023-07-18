How big is Kurt-Lee Arendse? Age, family, education, team, stats, salary
Kurt-Lee Arendse is a South African Springbok wing or fullback for the South African National Team. In addition, he is a rugby union player for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship. Due to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny, with many wondering about his height, family and especially his net worth.
Arendse possesses the physical attributes to excel in demanding wing and fullback positions. His speed, agility and defensive skills make him a dangerous attacking threat and a solid presence on the pitch.
Kurt-Lee Arendse’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Kurt-Lee Arendse
|Nickname
|Kurt-Lee
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|17 June 1996
|Age
|27 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Paulus Joubert Secondary School, University of the Western Cape
|Height in feet
|5’9½’’
|Height in centimetres
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|76
|Weight in pounds
|168
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Profession
|Rugby player
|Current team
|Bulls
|Position
|Wing or fullback
|Net worth
|$1-$5 million
How old is Kurt-Lee Arendse?
Kurt-Lee Arendse (aged 27 as of 2023) was born on 17 June 1996 in South Africa. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He attended his education in Paarl, Cape Town.
Kurt-Lee Arendse’s education
The talented sportsman attended Paulus Joubert Secondary School, where he got a selection into the Boland Cavaliers’ sevens team that competed at the 2014 SARU Under-18 Sevens competition. He later proceeded to the University of the Western Cape (UWC) to pursue his bachelor’s degree.
Kurt-Lee Arendse’s height
The South African rugby player Arendse stands 5 feet 9½ inches (176 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 168 pounds (76 kilograms).
Professional career
Kurt-Lee made his career debut playing in several national junior competitions. He played for Boland U20 in the 2016 Under-20 Provincial Championship and Western Province U21 in the 2017 Under-21 Provincial Championship.
In December 2018, he was named the MVP at the Varsity Cup Sevens tournament and joined the South African Rugby Sevens Academy. In 2020, with no tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he joined the Pretoria Bulls franchise and made an impact.
How much is Kurt-Lee Arendse’s net worth?
Kurt-Lee has an estimated net worth of $1-$5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.
Kurt-Lee Arendse is setting the pace for most young people looking to pursue sports as a career. His net worth reflects that his fierce devotion to the game is paying off.
