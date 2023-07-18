How big is Kurt-Lee Arendse? Age, family, education, team, stats, salary

Kurt-Lee Arendse is a South African Springbok wing or fullback for the South African National Team. In addition, he is a rugby union player for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship. Due to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s popularity, details about his personal life are subject to public scrutiny, with many wondering about his height, family and especially his net worth.

Kurt-Lee Arendse at the Autumn Nations Series international test match between France and South Africa (Springboks) at Velodrome stadium. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Arendse possesses the physical attributes to excel in demanding wing and fullback positions. His speed, agility and defensive skills make him a dangerous attacking threat and a solid presence on the pitch.

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kurt-Lee Arendse Nickname Kurt-Lee Gender Male Date of birth 17 June 1996 Age 27 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Alma mater Paulus Joubert Secondary School, University of the Western Cape Height in feet 5’9½’’ Height in centimetres 176 Weight in kilograms 76 Weight in pounds 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Rugby player Current team Bulls Position Wing or fullback Net worth $1-$5 million

How old is Kurt-Lee Arendse?

Kurt-Lee Arendse at the South African men's national rugby team captain's run at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo: Alex Broa

Source: Getty Images

Kurt-Lee Arendse (aged 27 as of 2023) was born on 17 June 1996 in South Africa. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He attended his education in Paarl, Cape Town.

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s education

The talented sportsman attended Paulus Joubert Secondary School, where he got a selection into the Boland Cavaliers’ sevens team that competed at the 2014 SARU Under-18 Sevens competition. He later proceeded to the University of the Western Cape (UWC) to pursue his bachelor’s degree.

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s height

The South African rugby player Arendse stands 5 feet 9½ inches (176 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 168 pounds (76 kilograms).

Professional career

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende at the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa. Photo: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Kurt-Lee made his career debut playing in several national junior competitions. He played for Boland U20 in the 2016 Under-20 Provincial Championship and Western Province U21 in the 2017 Under-21 Provincial Championship.

In December 2018, he was named the MVP at the Varsity Cup Sevens tournament and joined the South African Rugby Sevens Academy. In 2020, with no tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he joined the Pretoria Bulls franchise and made an impact.

How much is Kurt-Lee Arendse’s net worth?

Kurt-Lee has an estimated net worth of $1-$5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.

Kurt-Lee Arendse of Vodacom Bulls at the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Vodacom Bulls. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Kurt-Lee Arendse is setting the pace for most young people looking to pursue sports as a career. His net worth reflects that his fierce devotion to the game is paying off.

