Deon Davids: who is the assistant coach of the Springboks?

South African rugby union coach Deon Davids plays an integral part in the national rugby team, and in their string of games before the Rugby World Cup, Deon has undoubtedly assisted in getting the team World Cup ready. Who is the assistant coach of the Springboks?

South Africa assistant coach Deon Davids is pictured at the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

The South African National Rugby Union team first welcomed Deon to the team as an assistant coach in January 2020, where he has been excelling since. The pressure is on lately, especially with the World Cup just months away at the time of publishing. However, Deon seems confident in his and his team's abilities.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Deon Horace Davids Date of birth 11 February 1968 Age 55 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Victoria West, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Hope Davids Ethnicity Multiracial (coloured) Gender Male Weight 102 kg Height 188 cm Eye colour Dark brown Children Two daughters Profession Rugby union coach Education University of the Western Cape Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million Social media profiles LinkedIn Facebook

There is talk that either Deon or fellow assistant head coach Mzwandile Stick are the top picks regarding who will succeed Jacques Nienaber as head coach. The speculation shows how impressionable and respected Deon is within the team.

Deon Davids’ age

Born on 11 February 1968, the coach will be 55 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Deon Davids’ teams coached

Deon Davids’ rugby career began while in university. At the same time, he represented the team. Still, he only started making a significant name in the field when he was the head coach for Currie Cup First Division teams, including Boland Cavaliers and South Western District Eagles.

Deon then served as an assistant coach to the emerging Springboks team that competed at the Nations Cup in Romania and the South African U20 (under 20) side. After the 2019 Rugby World Cup win, it was announced that Deon would succeed Matt Proudfoot as the Springboks forwards coach.

He is one of only three people of colour who have managed a South African team (the Southern Kings) in Super Rugby or the Pro14., alongside Chester Williams and Allister Coetzee.

Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids at the Guinness PRO14 Round 2 match between Connacht and Southern Kings at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Seb Daly

Source: Getty Images

Deon Davids’ measurements

The sports figure stands at a height of 188 cm. He weighs approximately 102 kg.

Deon Davids’ education

Deon studied at the University of the Western Cape, where he obtained his honours qualification in Human Movement Studies. He also played for his university's rugby squad at the time.

Deon Davids’ net worth

According to multiple online sources, his impressive background and current ranking have given him an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Deon Davids’ salary has also been the subject of much speculation. But there is no reported official income for the assistant coach.

Deon was previously the head coach of the Southern Kings. Photo: Richard Huggard

Source: Getty Images

Coach Deon Davids is a respected and dedicated part of the team, despite only being a part of the national side for three years. His passion and experience add valuable assets to the squad, and he is seemingly living out his dream job.

