Jean-Luc du Preez is a South African rugby union player for Sale Sharks in the English Premiership. Preez played primarily as a loose forward (flanker or number 8) and is known for his physicality, work rate, and skill on the field. He made his professional debut for the Sharks in Super Rugby in 2015 and became an integral part of the team over the following seasons.

Apart from his performances at the domestic level, Jean-Luc du Preez also represented the South African national team, the Springboks. He debuted for the Springboks in 2016 and was part of the squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup, contributing to South Africa's victory in the final against England.

Jean-Luc du Preez's profiles and bio

Full name Jean-Luc du Preez Date of birth August 5, 1995 Age 28 years (As of July 2023) Place of birth Durban, South Africa Zodiac sign Leo Nationality South African Gender Male Position Back-row Height 6 ft 4 in Weight 251 lb Ethnicity White Father Robert du Preez Siblings Robert and Dan-Luc Marital status Single Occupation Rugby Player Net worth $5 million

How old is Jean-Luc du Preez?

He was born on April 22, 1995, in Durban, South Africa. Jean-Luc du Preez's age is 28 years. He grew up in a rugby-oriented family, as his father, Robert du Preez, was also a former professional rugby player and later became a rugby coach. Jean-Luc and his twin brother Daniel du Preez and their older brother Robert du Preez are professional rugby players.

Who are Jean-Luc du Preez's brothers?

Jean-Luc du Preez is part of a talented rugby family, and he has two brothers who are also professional rugby players. His brothers are:

Robert du Preez Jr

Robert is the eldest of the du Preez brothers. He was born on May 23, 1993, in Durban, South Africa. Like Jean-Luc, he is a rugby player and has played primarily as a fly-half or inside centre. Robert has had a successful career representing various rugby teams, including the Sharks and the Stormers in Super Rugby.

Daniel du Preez

Daniel is Jean-Luc's twin brother. He was born on April 22, 1995, in Durban, South Africa, just a few minutes younger than Jean-Luc. Like his brothers, Daniel is a talented loose forward (flanker or number 8). He has also been part of the Sharks' Super Rugby setup and played for the South African national team, the Springboks.

Jean-Luc du Preez's stats

Preez's rugby career had been quite notable, with achievements at both domestic and international levels. Here is an overview of his career:

Early career

He started playing rugby in primary school at KwaZulu-Natal, where he played at the 2008 Under-13 Craven Week competition. In 2012, he was selected to play matches against France, England and Wales. In 2014, he was part of the South Africa Under-20 squad that played at the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship in New Zealand.

Domestic career

Jean-Luc du Preez debuted professionally for the Sharks in Super Rugby in 2015. The Sharks are a South African franchise based in Durban that competes in the Southern Hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

Over the years, he established himself as a critical player for the Sharks, showcasing his abilities as a loose forward (flanker or number 8). His physicality, ball-carrying skills, and work rate made him a valuable asset to the team.

International career

Jean-Luc du Preez earned recognition at the international level and was called up to represent the Springboks, the South African national rugby team. He debuted for the Springboks in 2016, marking the beginning of his international career.

Jean-Luc was part of the South African squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. The Springboks' victory in the final against England saw them lift the Webb Ellis Cup, with Jean-Luc contributing to the team's success during the tournament.

In June 2021, he was named part of the South Africa squad for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. He was later named part of the South Africa A team to play Munster during the 2022 end-of-year rugby union internationals. In June 2023, Du Preez was named as part of the 40-man training squad for the 2023 Rugby Championship.

Who are the twin brothers in the Sharks?

Jean-Luc du Preez and Daniel du Preez are the twin brothers in the Sharks, a South African rugby franchise competing in Super Rugby. Jean-Luc is a talented loose forward known for his physicality and skill on the rugby field. Like Jean-Luc, Daniel is a loose forward and is equally known for his physicality and contribution to the team's performances.

How many brothers play for Sale?

The three du Preez siblings – the 30-year-old Rob and his 28-year twin brothers Dan and Jean-Luc play for Sale Sharks. The brothers were integral parts of the Sharks' squad, and their performances in Super Rugby helped them gain recognition as talented rugby players.

Is JP Du Preez related to Dan Du Preez?

Jean-Luc du Plessis is a South African rugby union player for the Stormers in Super Rugby. His father is Carel du Plessis, a former Springboks player and head coach.

What is Jean-Luc du Preez's net worth?

The Shark's player has a net worth estimated at $5 million. He has derived his vast wealth from his primary career as a Rugby Player.

Above is everything you would love to know about Jean-Luc du Preez. He is a talented and accomplished South African rugby player who has significantly impacted the sport. Throughout his career, he has showcased remarkable skills, versatility, and determination, which have earned him praise from fans, teammates, and coaches alike.

