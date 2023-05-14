Where are OJ Simpson's kids with Nicole Brown? Everything we know
If you are a football fan and conversant with the sports world, Orenthal James Simpson's name should ring a bell. He was not just another football running back but also excelled as an actor and broadcaster. The 11 seasons he played in the NFL, mainly with the Buffalo Bills, were marked with significant success before tragedy struck. Who are OJ Simpson's kids, and what happened to them?
Despite OJ Simpson's professional success, his trial and controversial acquittal for the murders of Nicole Brown, his former wife, and her friend Ron Goldman spoiled his record. Though the mother has passed, curious minds have continued to wonder where OJ Simpson's kids are and what they are up to now.
OJ Simpson's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Orenthal James Simpson
|Age
|75 years old (as of 2023)
|Date of birth
|9 July 1947
|Gender
|Male
|Place of birth
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Current residence
|Canyon Gate Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|212
|Weight in kilograms
|96
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Eunice Durden
|Father
|Jimmy Lee Simpson
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouses
|Nicole Brown Simpson (1985-1992) and Marguerite Whitley (1967-1979)
|Children
|5
|High school
|Galileo Academy of Science and Technology
|College/University
|City College of San Francisco, USC Trojans football
|Profession
|American former football running back,actor, and broadcaster
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media handle
OJ Simpson (aged 75 years as of May 2023) is a former American collegiate and professional gridiron football player born in San Francisco, California, United States of America. His parents are Eunice, a hospital administrator, and Jimmy Lee Simpson, a former employee of the Federal Reserve Bank and a one-time bank custodian.
Simpson made a name as a college football player while studying at the University of Southern California. When he left as an NFL player, he pursued a career in acting and broadcasting. The former American collegiate met his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley, at San Francisco State University. They married between 1967 and 1979.
Who is Nicole Brown?
Nicole is OJ's ex-wife. She worked as a waitress at a Beverly Hills private club, Daisy, when she started dating the professional gridiron football player. When Simpson and Marguerite divorced in March 1979, he married Brown on 2 February 1985.
Nicole and OJ's marriage was marred with alleged abuse. She called the police on several occasions to report Simpson. In 1989, after he was arrested and pleaded no contest to spousal abuse, his wife dropped the charges after encouragement from her parents.
What happened to Nicole Brown?
Brown was stabbed to death on 12 June 1994, outside her home, along with 25-year-old restaurant waiter Ron Goldman. Simpson was arrested after his DNA was found at the scene. Items, including hair and fibres from Brown and her friend Goldman, were found in OJ's car and at his home. After being arrested and charged in 1994, in October 1995, he was acquitted.
Was OJ at Nicole's funeral?
OJ's kids and himself were present at the event. He reportedly escorted his children to the funeral. During the service, Simpson reportedly murmured something that sounded like an apology.
Who are OJ Simpson's kids?
While their union lasted, OJ Simpson's children with Marguerite were three. They are Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren. Nicole Brown and Simpson's kids were two in total. Nicole gave birth to Sydney and Justin.
What happened to OJ Simpson's kids?
OJ and Nicole's kids have maintained a low profile since their mother died and continue living out of the public eye. Justin and Sydney were five and eight years old, respectively, when the murder happened in 1994.
Who raised OJ Simpson's kids?
Nicole Simpson's kids moved to Florida with their father, OJ. But Nicole's family kept in touch with them. According to their aunt Tanya Brown, she said:
After the trials were done, my mom and I were like Team Brown. We had a meeting point where we transported the kids and picked the kids up and dropped the kids off. We were in constant contact with him because of the kids.
OJ Simpson's kids today
The children have gone to college and are reportedly in relationships. Sydney lives with Robert Blackmon, her boyfriend. Robert is active in local politics near their St. Petersburg, Florida home and even ran for City Council for the seaside city.
Sydney runs Simpsy Properties LLC, a real estate company, where she secures housing for renters as a property manager. Justin, Sydney's brother, also works at Coldwell Banker, a real estate company in St. Petersburg.
OJ Simpson's kids with Nicole Brown were young when they lost their mother. But they have been able to wade off the pain and make their lives meaningful. Though they live a private life away from the media, they continue to strive to be the best they can be in their various endeavours.
