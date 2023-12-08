Sydney McLaughlin’s husband, Andre Levrone: All about the former NFL player

Andre Levrone is a former American football wide receiver best known as Sydney McLaughlin's husband, a famous American sprinter and hurdler. He played college football at the University of Virginia and later signed with the Baltimore Ravens. So, what is Andre Levrone's position, and which team does he play for?

Andre used to play for the college team as a wide receiver, where he played 22 games. Photo: @andrelevrone (modified by author)

Andre Levrone rose to fame for being Sydney McLaughlin's partner. His career journey is a testament to his unparalleled talent and unwavering determination. Here is what we know about the former NFL player.

Andre Levrone's profile summary

Full name Andre Levrone Jr Gender Male Date of birth March 9, 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Laurel, Maryland Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Pisces Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Height 6 ft 3 in Weight 88 kg (approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Sydney Michelle McLaughlin School Our Lady of Good Counsel Alma mater The University of Virginia Sibling Raquel Levrone Social media Instagram Net worth $500K

How old is Sydney McLaughlin's husband?

Andre (age 28 as of 2023) was born on March 9, 1995, in Laurel, Maryland, in the United States of America. He holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion.

His father, Andre Levrone Sr, worked in the Marine Corps and was a linebacker for his base team, while his mother, Angie Levrone, was a gymnast and cheerleader..

Andre and Sydney met through a mutual friend. Photo: @andrelevrone (modified by author)

Andre Levrone's education

According to his LinkedIn, the former footballer attended high school at Our Lady of Good Counsel and later enrolled at the University of Virginia to pursue a Bachelor's in Mass Communications. He graduated in 2017 and used to play for the college team as a wide receiver, where he played 22 games. Even after graduation, he remained a part of the ACE (Athletes Committed to Education) Tutoring Program.

How did Sydney and Andre Levrone meet?

Sydney and Andre have been together since 2020 but only made their relationship public in 2021. They met through a mutual friend, and their friendship evolved into a serious relationship. They tied the knot in May 2022 after dating for two years.

Andre Levrone's career

Andre began playing professional football in April 2018 for the Baltimore Ravens on a contract basis. Later, in January 2019, he signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers, which expired in October 2019. He retired from the sport at the age of 25 to pursue a career in real estate.

Real estate career

In December 2019, he joined MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC as a real estate advisor. He worked there for two years, and in March 2021, he landed a job as a project engineer at The Whiting-Turner Contracting in Maryland.

Who does Andre Levrone play for?

Levrone Jr started playing for the Baltimore Ravens in April 2018 on a contract basis. Later, he signed a contract with Carolina Panthers from January 2019 until October 2019. He retired from active sports in October 2019 after his one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers ended. He is pursuing a career in real estate.

Who is Andre Levrone's spouse?

Sydney Michelle McLaughlin (aged 24 years in 2023) was born on August 7, 1999, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She is an American hurdler and sprinter who gained widespread recognition for her achievements in track and field and has represented the United States in international competitions.

Who is Sydney McLaughlin's family?

Sydney comes from an athletic family, and that shaped her career. Her dad, Willie McLaughlin, was a semi-finalist in the 400m at the 1984 Olympic trails, while her mum, Mary, was also a runner.

Her brother, Taylor, is an athlete who won silver in the 400m hurdles at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships. He has another brother, Ryan and a sister, Morgan.

Sydney McLaughlin's career

Sydney has had a remarkable career in track and field, marked by numerous achievements and records. Here are some key points from her career:

Sydney McLaughlin at the World Athletics Awards press conference at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on December 05, 2022, in Monaco. Photo by Arnold Jerocki

High school success

McLaughlin gained widespread attention during her high school years. She set multiple national high school and world junior records in the 400-meter hurdles.

2016 Rio Olympics

At 16, McLaughlin qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the youngest American track and field Olympian in decades. She competed in the 400-meter hurdles.

Collegiate career

After high school, McLaughlin attended the University of Kentucky, where she continued to excel in track and field. During her first year in 2018, she won the NCAA outdoor title in the 400-meter hurdles and turned professional later that year.

World records

McLaughlin continued to break records on the professional circuit. In 2019, she set a new world record for the 400-meter hurdles at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, McLaughlin won the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles, breaking her world record with a time of 51.46 seconds. This victory marked a significant milestone in her career.

Why is Sydney McLaughlin not competing?

Sydney withdrew from the world track and field championships in Budapest, Hungary, because of a knee injury. However, she promised her fans she would return on track in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What is Andre Levrone's net worth?

According to reports, Andre has an estimated net worth of $500k. He derived his wealth from his football former career as an NFL player and now his real estate career. His Spouse, Sydney McLaughlin, has a net worth estimated at $2 million, derived from her successful career as a hurdler and sprinter.

Above is all you need to know about Sydney McLaughlin's husband, Andre Levrone, a former NFL player pursuing a real estate career. In addition, he has also been the recipient of the annual Iron Cavelier Determination Award two times.

