Devin Booker's parents and his impressive career regularly make news headlines. He is a professional basketball player in the NBA (National Basketball Association), playing for the Phoenix Suns. His scoring prowess has defined his career, ability to impact games in various ways, and status as one of the rising stars in the NBA.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns speaking with the media after a game against Chicago Bulls on March 31, 2021, at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Barry Gossage

Source: Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns selected him as the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and he quickly established himself as one of the league's promising young talents. He has had multiple impressive seasons and has been recognized for his scoring prowess and contributions to his team. Following his success, fans have been curious about Devin Booker's parents.

Devin Booker's profile and bio

Full name Devin Armani Booker Gender Male Date of birth October 30, 1996 Age 27 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Grand Rapids, Michigan, the United States Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity Mixed Horoscope Scorpio Height 6 feet 5 inches Weight 63 kg (Approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education University of Kentucky Parents Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutiérrez Siblings Davon Wade and Mya Powell Profession NBA Player Current team Phoenix Suns Position Shooting Guard Marital status Unmarried Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $50 million

How old is Devin Booker?

Devin (27 years old as of 2023) was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. He comes from a family with a strong basketball background. His father, Melvin Booker, played college basketball at the University of Missouri and had a brief stint in the NBA. Devin's mother, Veronica Gutierrez, is of Mexican-American descent.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Devin Booker's education

Booker attended Moss Point High School in Mississippi, where he began to make a name for himself as a basketball player. He later enrolled at the University of Kentucky for one year before declaring for the 2015 NBA Draft. He played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2014-2015 NCAA season.

Are Devin Booker's parents still married?

His parents never married, and Devin visited his father only during summer holidays. After Devin's birth, they decided they would care for him. He mostly stayed with his mother, as his father was engaged in his international basketball career.

Devin Booker's father

His father, Melvin Booker, is a former professional basketball player with a notable college basketball career. He was born on August 20, 1972, in Moss Point, Mississippi, USA.

College career

Melvin Booker played college basketball for the University of Missouri from 1991 to 1994. He was a standout guard during his college years. In 1994, he was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.

Professional career

After his college career, Melvin was selected in the second round of the 1994 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. During his brief NBA career, he played for several teams, including the Rockets, the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Devin with his mother, Veronica Gutiérrez, and his father, Melvin Booker. Photo: @Book (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Devin Booker's mom

Veronica Gutierrez is the mother of NBA player Devin Booker. She is of Mexican-American descent and has supported her son's basketball career.

Does Devin Booker have a relationship with his father?

Devin has a relationship with his father. He supported his basketball career and played a significant role in his development as a basketball player.

What race is Devin Booker's parents?

Devin Booker's father, Melvin Booker, is African-American, and his mother, Veronica Gutierrez, is of Mexican-American descent. This makes Devin Booker of mixed racial and ethnic heritage.

Does Devin Booker have a disabled sister?

Devin has a younger sister named Mya Powell, born on March 21, 2002. She was born with DiGeorge syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes mild to intellectual disabilities.

Devin and his sister Mya Powell. Photo: @Book (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Devin Booker's career

His scoring prowess has defined Booker's professional basketball career, ability to impact games in various ways, and status as one of the rising stars in the NBA. Here is an overview of his career:

College career

Booker's time at Kentucky was brief but highly productive. He was part of a talented team that had a successful season and made it to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Phoenix Suns (2015–2023)

Following his freshman season, Devin was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick, launching his professional basketball career in the NBA. He quickly became one of the team's key players. Over the years, he established himself as one of the league's premier shooting guards, known for his scoring ability, shooting range, and versatility.

Scoring accomplishments

Booker consistently ranked among the NBA's top scorers. He achieved numerous milestones, including multiple 50-point games and a 70-point game in a single contest in 2017, which made him the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Devin Booker at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Leadership and Playoff

In the 2020-2021 season, Devin Booker played a significant role in leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. Although the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Suns in the Finals, Booker's performance was widely praised.

What is Devin Booker's net worth?

The American professional basketball player has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He derived his earnings from his successful basketball career.

Above is everything you need to know about Devin Booker's parents, career, and personal life. Booker's professional basketball career in the NBA has been marked by tremendous success and consistent improvement. He has also been a crucial part of the Phoenix Suns' resurgence as a competitive team in the league.

