Moontellthat's age, pregnancy, real name, scandal and net worth

Moontellthat is a Vietnamese-American vlogger with over 15.1 million followers on TikTok. She began creating videos in early 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, and her popularity keeps growing. How is her life from content creation? Keep reading to find out!

Moonlight and her family relocated to the United States for greener pastures, and they seem to be finally living the American dream. Her parents have been supportive of her ventures and occasionally feature in her videos.

Moontellthat's profile summary and bio

Real name Oanh Moon Nguyen Date of birth 20 February 1991 Age 32 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Tien Giang, Vietnam Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Vietnamese-American Height 5 feet 5 inches Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Separated Former husband TikToker Tiko Children A son Profession Social media influencer, content creator Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube Facebook Known for TikTok videos

Moontellthat's age

The social media star was born on 20 February 1991 (32 years in 2023) in Tien Giang, Vietnam. She relocated to the United States with her family when she was around 19. Moon currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Moon from TikTok's real name

Influencer Moontellthat's real name is Onah Moon Nguyen. Her online persona is identified by her nickname, which she uses across all social media platforms.

Who is Moon's husband from TikTok?

Moon was married to fellow TikToker Tiko, who comes from Armenia. They tied the knot in September 2020 and used to create content together, including prank videos. The couple were together for about three years before officially separating in October 2023.

How did Moon and Tiko meet?

The former couple reportedly met when Moon was working at a beauty salon. They started creating content together in early 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Did Moon and Tiko break up?

Yes, the former couple announced their breakup on 17 October 2023 in a TikTok video in which they both addressed their fans. The two revealed that their lives had taken different roots but asked fans to support them in their individual journeys.

The internet had divided opinions regarding the breakup, with some users leaving messages like, 'Always enjoyed this TikTok couple. Looks like they are getting a divorce.' Another chimed, 'Moon and Tiko breaking up got me so emotional.'

Several fans were happy the relationship ended, writing comments like, 'It was just a matter of time. Those two weren't compatible.' Another wrote, 'They built that channel on him being mean to her. It's not funny.' Another user added, 'From a dark comedy standpoint, they were hilarious to watch. But in real life, a marriage can't work when the husband is that condescending.'

Moontellthat's pregnancy

The social media star has a son whose identity has been kept a secret. She has also never posted about her pregnancy.

Moontellthat's social media

The content creator has over 15.1 million followers on her self-titled TikTok account. She established her YouTube account in April 2020, and it currently has over 1.51 million subscribers with over 1 billion views.

Moon created her Instagram account in April 2020, and it has garnered over 869 thousand followers. Her vlog content revolves around family, pranks, and lifestyle. She regularly features her mother and father.

Moontellthat's net worth

The vlogger has an estimated net worth ranging between $832,000 and $1.25 million. She makes money by creating and uploading content on her social media platforms. She also sells merchandise, including joggers, T-shirts, and hoodies.

Moontellthat is one of the most consistent TikTokers whose content never fails to entertain. She has yet to reveal her next steps after the end of her marriage with Tiko, who was a frequent collaborator.

