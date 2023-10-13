Joe Jonas' ex-wife, Sophie Turner's facts: find out why the couple is divorcing

Joe Jonas' wife has been taking over the headlines, as the couple has announced their separation and plans to divorce. Although both state it is an amicable split, many sources say otherwise. Here, we discuss Sophie Turner's life and where her marriage to the singer stands as of 2023.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

News that Sophie Turner’s husband retained a divorce lawyer broke in early September 2023, shocking fans worldwide as the couple were seemingly picture-perfect leading up to the news, still attending events and posting each other on social media. Several days after the announcement, Joe officially filed for divorce, citing the marriage being 'irretrievably broken'.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sophie Belinda Jonas (née Turner) Date of birth February 21, 1996 Age 27 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Northampton, United Kingdom Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Miami, Florida, USA (last reported home) Current nationality British Marital status Separated from Joe Jonas since September 2023 (married May 1, 2019) Ethnicity White Gender Female Height 175 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Andrew Turner and Sally Turner Children Two children (Willa and Delphine) Profession Actress Education King's High School Native language English Net worth $10 million Social media profiles Instagram

The couple posted a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on September 6, directly addressing the split. The statement says the decision to end their marriage was amicable: 'There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.'

How old is Sophie Turner?

Sophie Turner (aged 27 as of 2023) was born on February 21, 1996. The actress may only be in her 20s, but she starred in her breakthrough role when she was around 14. Sophie's successful career has spanned over a decade.

Are Sophie and Joe Jonas still together?

When news broke that Joe retained a divorce lawyer, many fans hoped it was simply gossip without basis. Joe officially filed for divorce in early September 2023, and the couple acknowledged their separation online.

Why are Sophie and Joe divorcing?

There is much speculation regarding why the couple separated. Some sources state they live different lifestyles, and Joe has been raising the children single-handedly while on tour. Others say that Sophie is homesick and wishes to return to the United Kingdom.

None of these rumours have been confirmed, and Joe seemingly dismissed them during his tour with the Jonas Brothers, saying: 'Look – if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?'

The former couple at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Sophie Turner’s parents

Sophie's parents are Andrew Turner and Sally Turner. Sources state Andrew is a logistics consultant, and Sophie's mother is a nursery school teacher.

Who are Sophie Turner’s siblings?

The Game of Thrones actress is one of three children. She has two brothers, Will Turner and James Turner. Will is an actor, producer, and writer best known for Sideways Smile (2020), Love in NY (2018) and Train Approaching (2015).

Does Joe Jonas and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner have children?

The former couple have two daughters. Their first child, Willa, was born in 2020, with her younger sister, Delphine, born in 2022.

According to court documents, the children have been 'residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States'. The parents never share photos of their children online to protect their privacy.

As per USA Today, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for allegedly refusing to return their children to England amid their high-profile divorce. They reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

Joe and Sophie attended the 2022 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ on May 2, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Sophie Turner’s movies and TV shows

Game of Thrones is arguably one of the most popular series to air and is Sophie's most prominent role to date. She plays a young noblewoman named Sansa Stark, and she went on to star in all eight broadcast seasons. Some of her other prominent roles include:

Do Revenge (2022)

The Staircase (2022)

Survive (2022)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Another Me (2013)

Sophie Turner’s net worth

The actress has enjoyed over a decade in the entertainment industry, leaving her with a substantial net worth. As of 2023, Sophie's net worth is most widely reported as $10 million.

Sophie Turner’s social media profiles

Sophie Turner’s Instagram page has 14.5 million followers as of October 13, 2023. Instagram is her only verified form of social media.

In light of the most recent revelations regarding the former couple's divorce, Sophie Turner is now known as Joe Jonas' ex-wife. The actress is more than just her famous relationship, though, and has proven to be successful in her own right.

