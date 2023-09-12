Shemar Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is a professional model
Jesiree Dizon is an American on-screen star and model best known for starring in Hawaii Five-O, Solver and True Blood. In addition, she is a celebrity partner widely recognized as Shemar Moore's girlfriend. Shemar, rose to stardom for his appearance on S.W.A.T. He has won eight NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award for his natural talent.
Dizon is a professional model signed by MGM Germany, Renew Artists Hawaii, Wilhelmina Models and NTA Talent. She has appeared in campaigns for various luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Prada and Versace. Jesiree has also been featured in magazines such as Elle and Vogue.
Jesiree Dizon’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jesiree Dizon
|Nickname
|Jesiree
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|29 August 1983
|Age
|40 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|Lahaina, Hawaii, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Body measurements in inches
|34-25-37
|Shoe size
|6 (US)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Shemar Moore
|Children
|3
|Mother
|Marlyn Raley Denter
|Siblings
|1
|Profession
|Actress and model
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media
Jesiree Dizon (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on 29 August 1983 in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
While there is limited information available about Dizon’s parents, her mother’s name is Marlyn Raley Denter, and she is an entrepreneur. Jesiree grew up alongside her younger brother, Joel Lazo.
Jesiree Dizon’s height
The Dollface star stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-37 inches. Dizon features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
What does Jesiree Dizon do for a living?
The Hollywood star has starred in several films and TV shows. Here are some of Jesiree Dizon’s movies and TV shows:
- Man Up! (2011)
- GCB (2012)
- CSI: NY (2012)
- The Situation (2012)
- Adam’s Devine’s House Party (2013)
- Days of Our Lives (2015)
- Grandfathered (2016)
- Dollface (2019)
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020)
How much is Jesiree Dizon’s net worth?
Some sources pen Jesiree’s net worth at $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a model and actress.
Jesiree Dizon’s profiles
The Hawaii native is active on social media. She has 108k Instagram followers as of 6 September 2023.
Who is Shemar Moore?
Shemar made his career debut in 1994, appearing in the film The Young and the Restless.
Some of his other acting credits include:
|Film
|Year
|Living Single
|1995
|The Nanny
|1997
|Butter
|1998
|Chicago Hope
|1998
|Moesha
|1999
|The Brothers
|2001
|Greener
|2004
|Motives
|2004
|The Seat Filler
|2005
|Motives 2
|2007
|Justice League: War
|2014
|The Bounce Back
|2016
|The Death of Superman
|2018
|Reign of the Supermen
|2019
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|2022
Shemar Moore's age
Shemar Moore (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 20 April 1970 in Oakland, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Is Shemar Moore an only child? The S.W.A.T. star was single-handedly raised by his mother, who was working as a teacher. He has four paternal half-siblings, Shenon, Romeo, Kosheno and Sheburra Moore.
Does Shemar Moore have a wife and kids?
On 9 January 2023, Shemar announced that the due date of his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree, was on 8 February 2023. The duo’s daughter, Frankie Moore, was born on 24 January 2023.
However, Jesiree has a daughter, Charli Kekuʻulani, with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son, Kaiden, from another previous relationship.
Shemar Moore's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shemar’s net worth is estimated at $22 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful 29-year-old acting and modelling careers.
Jesiree Dizon is a renowned actress and professional model. She gained notoriety for being Shemar Moore's girlfriend. The couple share a daughter.
