Shemar Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is a professional model

Jesiree Dizon is an American on-screen star and model best known for starring in Hawaii Five-O, Solver and True Blood. In addition, she is a celebrity partner widely recognized as Shemar Moore's girlfriend. Shemar, rose to stardom for his appearance on S.W.A.T. He has won eight NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award for his natural talent.

Jesiree Dizon's zodiac sign is Virgo. Photo: @jesiree on Instagram (modified by author)

Dizon is a professional model signed by MGM Germany, Renew Artists Hawaii, Wilhelmina Models and NTA Talent. She has appeared in campaigns for various luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Prada and Versace. Jesiree has also been featured in magazines such as Elle and Vogue.

Jesiree Dizon’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jesiree Dizon Nickname Jesiree Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1983 Age 40 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Lahaina, Hawaii, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Body measurements in inches 34-25-37 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Shemar Moore Children 3 Mother Marlyn Raley Denter Siblings 1 Profession Actress and model Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

How old is Jesiree Dizon?

Dizon is active on social media. Photo: @jesiree on Instagram, JB Lacroix via Getty Images (modified by author)

Jesiree Dizon (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on 29 August 1983 in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

While there is limited information available about Dizon’s parents, her mother’s name is Marlyn Raley Denter, and she is an entrepreneur. Jesiree grew up alongside her younger brother, Joel Lazo.

Jesiree Dizon’s height

The Dollface star stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-37 inches. Dizon features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Jesiree Dizon do for a living?

The Hollywood star has starred in several films and TV shows. Here are some of Jesiree Dizon’s movies and TV shows:

Man Up! (2011)

(2011) GCB (2012)

(2012) CSI: NY (2012)

(2012) The Situation (2012)

(2012) Adam’s Devine’s House Party (2013)

Jesiree has also been featured in magazines such as Elle and Vogue. Photo: @jesiree on Instagram (modified by author)

Days of Our Lives (2015)

(2015) Grandfathered (2016)

(2016) Dollface (2019)

(2019) The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020)

How much is Jesiree Dizon’s net worth?

Some sources pen Jesiree’s net worth at $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a model and actress.

Jesiree Dizon’s profiles

The Hawaii native is active on social media. She has 108k Instagram followers as of 6 September 2023.

Who is Shemar Moore?

Shemar made his career debut in 1994, appearing in the film The Young and the Restless.

Shemar Moore at the New York Television Festival primetime world premiere of S.W.A.T. at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Some of his other acting credits include:

Film Year Living Single 1995 The Nanny 1997 Butter 1998 Chicago Hope 1998 Moesha 1999 The Brothers 2001 Greener 2004 Motives 2004 The Seat Filler 2005 Motives 2 2007 Justice League: War 2014 The Bounce Back 2016 The Death of Superman 2018 Reign of the Supermen 2019 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 2022

Shemar Moore's age

Shemar Moore (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 20 April 1970 in Oakland, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Is Shemar Moore an only child? The S.W.A.T. star was single-handedly raised by his mother, who was working as a teacher. He has four paternal half-siblings, Shenon, Romeo, Kosheno and Sheburra Moore.

Does Shemar Moore have a wife and kids?

Jesiree Dizon has three kids. Photo: @jesiree on Instagram (modified by author)

On 9 January 2023, Shemar announced that the due date of his first child with his girlfriend, Jesiree, was on 8 February 2023. The duo’s daughter, Frankie Moore, was born on 24 January 2023.

However, Jesiree has a daughter, Charli Kekuʻulani, with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son, Kaiden, from another previous relationship.

Shemar Moore's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shemar’s net worth is estimated at $22 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful 29-year-old acting and modelling careers.

Jesiree Dizon is a renowned actress and professional model. She gained notoriety for being Shemar Moore's girlfriend. The couple share a daughter.

