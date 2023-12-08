The life story of Jerry McSorley, Shannon Spake’s husband

Jerry McSorley is a businessperson and mechanical engineer from the United States of America. He has served as the CEO of Eye Tax Inc. for more than sixteen years. However, he gained immense popularity for being Shannon Spake’s husband. His wife is an American NFL reporter and NASCAR host for Fox Sports. Jerry McSorley’s biography documents all the details you need to know about him.

A photo of Jerry McSorley and his wife in their wedding outfits (L) and Jerry in a blue coat and white shirt (R). Photo: @Jerry McSorley (modified by author)

Shannon Spake’s husband, Jerry McSorley, became famous following his romantic relationship with the NASCAR correspondent. Jerry and Shannon have been married since 14 April 2008. They have two sons, who are identical twins. The couple currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Jerry Mcsorley’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jerome Ryan Mcsorley Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Cortlandt Manor, New York, United States Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Wife Shannon Spake School Hendrick Hudson High School University Rochester Institute of Technology Profession Businessman, mechanical engineer Net worth $5 million

How old is Jerry McSorley?

The celebrity husband is 47 years old as of 2023. Jerry McSorley was born on 23 September 1976 in Cortlandt Manor, New York, United States.

Jerry McSorley and his wife (L). Photo: @Jerry McSorley (modified by author). Photo: @Jerry McSorley (modified by author)

Jerry Mcsorley’s education

After completing his primary education, he attended Hendrick Hudson High School, a public high school in Montrose, New York, between 1991 and 1995. He later enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology in 1991 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2000.

Jerry Mcsorley’s height

The American businessperson stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Jerry McSorley and Shannon Spake’s relationship

Jerry and Shannon met on a blind date set by Shannon's sister on Valentine's Day. The two began dating after a few meetings and later got engaged.

The American mechanical engineer and NASCAR correspondent exchanged their wedding vows on 14 April 2018 in Augustinian, Ireland. They share twin boys named Brady and Liam, born on 1 January 2010. The family of four currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Jerry Mcsorley’s spouse is an American NASCAR correspondent and college football and basketball reporter for Fox Sports. She formerly worked at ESPN, where she provided pre and post-game reports for SportsCenter and also served as a sideline reporter for SEC basketball and college football games. She also held a position at the newly established SEC Network, an ESPN-owned entity.

Television correspondent Shannon Spake during the IRONMAN World Championship Broadcast Premiere at New World Stages on 5 December 2017 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ryan (modified by author)

Jerry Mcsorley’s career

Shannon Spake’s husband is a mechanical engineer and businessman. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as the CEO of Eye Tax Inc., a leading manufacturer of solar-powered, wireless security camera systems since February 2007.

He previously owned Sagebrook Homes from 2004 to 2008. Similarly, he ran Red Clay Developments, an entrepreneurial real estate development company, from May 2005 to July 2009.

Jerry Mcsorley’s net worth

According to Popular Networth, the American mechanical engineer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his successful career as a businessman and CEO of Eye Tax Inc.

Social media presence

The celebrity husband is active on Facebook with over a thousand followers. He usually shares family pictures with his kids and wife.

Jerry McSorley is an American businessperson and mechanical engineer who has been working as the CEO of Eye Tax Inc. since 2007. He came into the limelight as the celebrity husband of Shannon Spake, an American NFL reporter and NASCAR host for Fox Sports. He and his wife have been married since 14 April 2008 and have two sons, who are identical twins.

