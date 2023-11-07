How did Andre Rieu become famous? Everything we know

Andre Rieu is a Dutch violinist, conductor, entrepreneur, and television personality. He is widely recognised as the founder of the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra and for his classical concerts. André Rieu's music has a broad appeal, attracting fans of various age groups and backgrounds.

Andre Rieu arrives at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on 1 July 2016 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andre Rieu has been in the entertainment industry since 1978. He is known for his unique style that blends classical music with elements of theatre, entertainment, and showmanship. Throughout his career, Rieu has received numerous awards and honours, including the Classic BRIT Award for Album of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

Andre Rieu’s profile summary and bio

Full name André Léon Marie Nicolas Rieu Nickname King of Waltz Gender Male Date of birth 1 October 1949 Age 74 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Maastricht, Limburg, Netherlands Current residence Maastricht, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Alice Rieu-Kleyntjens Father Andries Antonie Rieu Siblings 5 Marital status Married Children Pierre, Marc Wife Marjorie Rieu Education Royal Conservatory of Brussels Profession Violinist, conductor, entrepreneur, television personality Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

How old is Andre Rieu?

The violinist is 74 years old as of 2023. When was Andre Rieu born? He was born on 1 October 1949 in Maastricht, Limburg, Netherlands. His zodiac sign is Libra. He is multilingual and can speak Dutch, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish fluently.

Andre Rieu is a Dutch national of white ethnicity. His parents are Alice Rieu-Kleyntjens and Andries Antonie Rieu. His father was a conductor of the Maastricht Symphony Orchestra. The violinist grew up alongside five siblings, two brothers named Robert and Jean-Philip and three sisters named Gaby Buirma, Teresia, and Cilia.

Andre Rieu during the TV Show 'Das Adventsfest der 100.000 Lichter' on 2 December 2017 in Suhl, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Educational background

The television personality attended the Conservatoire Royal in Liège and at the Conservatorium Maastricht, where he studied violin between 1968 and 1973. He also enrolled at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels and graduated with the Premier Prix distinction. Before that, he attended the Music Academy in Brussels from 1974 to 1977.

Andre Rieu’s height

The Dutch entrepreneur stands at 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Career progress

André began studying violin at the age of five and later developed a fascination with orchestra. While still in school, he formed the Johann Strauss Orchestra in 1987 which began with 12 members. The ensemble made their first public performance on New Year’s Day 1988, and they have since become one of the most popular touring acts in the world.

The group is known for their rock concert-like classical performances, and since 2009, they have consistently placed in the Top 25 touring acts in the world according to Billboard's concert revenue rankings. Their concerts have attracted large and diverse audiences, making them a global phenomenon.

André Rieu has released numerous albums and DVDs of his performances, which have achieved great commercial success worldwide. In addition to performing classical works, André Rieu has composed some of his music and arrangements, contributing to his unique sound.

Aside from music, Andre has been featured in numerous television documentaries and reality shows such as Formula 1, Dancing with the Stars, and Strictly Come Dancing. His media presence has helped him introduce his music to a broader audience.

Andre Rieu’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned violinist has an estimated net worth of $40 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his music and entrepreneurship career. He earns from his concert tours, album sales, and merchandise. He has also sold over 40 million albums worldwide.

Andre Rieu at the Classical BRIT Awards at Royal Albert Hall on 13 May 2010 in London, England. Photo: Marc Broussely (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andre Rieu’s spouse

The Dutch conductor has been married to Marjorie Kochmann for almost five decades. Andre first met Marjorie when he was 11 years old and began dating after some years before exchanging their vows on 18 October 1975. Andre Rieu’s wife is a former language teacher and currently writes his concert scripts.

Andre Rieu’s children

The famous violinist is a father of two sons named Marc, born in 1978, and Pierre, born on 24 June 1981. Marc and Pierre are involved in his father's musical endeavours and are associated with the family's musical legacy.

Andre Rieu’s YouTube

He has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 29 August 2008 and has amassed almost 5 million followers as of this writing. He mostly uses the platforms to share his music videos.

Is André Rieu a millionaire?

André Rieu is one of the millionaires in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, Andre's net worth stands at an impressive $40 million, a testament to his thriving talent in the entertainment industry and entrepreneurial endeavours.

Why is André Rieu so famous?

Rieu is most famous as the founder of the Johann Strauss Orchestra, which he set up with just 12 members in 1987. He is also known for his unique sound, which blends classical music with elements of theatre, entertainment, and showmanship.

How much is a ticket to see André Rieu?

Andre Rieu concert ticket prices vary depending on the performance, city, and facility hosting the concert. On average, tickets can run from $78 to $1,450. Visitmaastricht.com is an official sales point for tickets for the André Rieu Vrijthof concerts.

Does André Rieu have a son?

The renowned Dutch violinist has two sons named Marc and Pierre, whom he shares with his wife, Marjorie Kochmann.

Andre Rieu is a Dutch violinist, conductor, entrepreneur, and television personality who became famous as the creator of the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra. His music and performances have touched the hearts of many and have played a significant role in introducing classical music to a broader audience. He currently resides in Maastricht, Netherlands.

