Christina Applegate's husband: Everything about Martyn LeNoble

Martyn LeNoble is a Dutch bassist and a founding member of the alternative rock band Porno for Pyros. In addition, he is a celebrity spouse best known as Christina Applegate's husband. A renowned actress, Christina Applegate is widely recognized for starring in Friends and Up All Night. LeNoble has toured and performed with prominent artists such as Tom Morello and Mark Lanegan.

Martyn LeNoble's zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: Paul Archuleta, Robyn Beck via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unlike most celebrity couples, Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble’s marriage has stood the test to become one admired by most. The duo have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Martyn LeNoble’s profile summary and bio

Full name Martyn LeNoble Nickname Martyn Gender Male Date of birth 14 April 1969 Age 54 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Vlaardingen, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 160 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Christina Applegate Children Sadie Grace LeNoble Profession Guitarist Years active 1983-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X)

How old is Martyn LeNoble?

Actress Christina Applegate and her husband Martyn LeNoble at the 3rd annual Light Up The Blues concert. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Martyn LeNoble (aged 54 as of 2023) was born on 14 April 1969 in Vlaardingen, Netherlands. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Martyn LeNoble’s height

LeNoble stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 160 pounds (73 kilograms). The celebrity husband features blonde hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Professional career

Martyn made his career debut in 1983, at 14, by playing bass in a Dutch punk rock band. In 1989, he relocated to Los Angeles and started playing with Thelonious Monster and the Too Free Stooges.

In 1992, the instrumentalist formed Porno for Pyros with his friends Stephen Perkins, Perry Farrel and Peter DiStefano.

With a career spanning over four decades, he has worked with top artists, including Jane’s Addiction, Scott Weiland, Soulsavers, Daniel Lanois, Sarah McLachlan, Maria McKee, Dave Gahan, Layne Staley and Josh Klinghoffer.

How much is Martyn LeNoble’s net worth?

According to Married Biography, Martyn has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 40-year-old musical career.

Martyn LeNoble and Christina Applegate at the 4th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Martyn LeNoble’s profiles

The Vlaardingen native is active on social media. He has 4,309 followers on Instagram and 4,258 Twitter followers as of 30 August 2023.

Who is Christina Applegate?

Christina has received a Primetime Award and nominations for four Golden Globe Awards for her natural talent. Some of her acting credits include:

Days of Our Lives (1972)

(1972) Beatlemania (1981)

(1981) Grace Kelly (1983)

(1983) Family Ties (1987)

(1987) Streets (1990)

(1990) Vibrations (1995)

(1995) Nowhere (1997)

(1997) Prince Charming (2001)

(2001) Heroes (2002)

The Rocker (2008)

(2008) Hall Pass (2011)

(2011) The Book of Life (2014)

(2014) Youth in Oregon (2016)

(2016) Crash Pad (2017)

(2017) Ask the Storybots (2018)

Christina Applegate’s age

Christina Applegate (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 25 November 1971 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her father, Robert William, was a staff producer at Dot Records, while her mother, Nancy Priddy, is a singer and actress.

Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble at the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Who is Christina Applegate's current husband?

The on-screen star started dating Martyn LeNoble in 2009. The couple engaged on Valentine’s Day, 2010 and tied the knot on 23 February 2013. They have one daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, born in January 2011.

However, Applegate was previously married to renowned actor Johnathon Schaech. They married in a colourful wedding on 20 October 2001.

After four years of marriage, Johnathon filed for divorce in December 2005, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in August 2007.

Christina Applegate's health

In 2008, the American actress was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, she overcame this illness after a double mastectomy. In August 2021, Applegate announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months prior.

In 2023, she alluded that she would likely not act on camera because of this diagnosis. Instead, the Hollywood star would consider working behind the scenes.

Christina Applegate's net worth

Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble at the Going The Distance Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: UGC

Some sources pen Christina’s net worth at $25 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Martyn LeNoble is widely recognized as Christina Applegate's husband. He has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.

He is widely known for his country music hits, such as Someone You Used to Know, which was in the top five tracks of 1999.

Source: Briefly News