Roisin Waters’ biography: Meet Sinead O'Connor's daughter
Roisin Waters is an Irish celebrity child best known as the late Sinead O'Connor’s daughter with her ex-husband John Waters. Sinead, a renowned singer and songwriter, is widely recognized for the studio albums Throw Down Your Arms and Universal Mother. Conversely, John is a columnist and author. He became a regular columnist at the Irish Independent and the Irish Times.
Despite her parents’ prominence, Roisin maintains a low-key lifestyle away from the limelight. Read on for more fascinating details about her.
Roisin Waters’ profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Roisin Waters
|Nickname
|Roisin
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6 March 1996
|Age
|27 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Dublin, Ireland
|Nationality
|Irish
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School
|Height in feet
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Leo O’Shea
|Parents
|Sinead O'Connor and John Waters
|Half-siblings
|3
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter and pastry chef
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity daughter
How old is Roisin Waters?
Roisin Waters (aged 27 as of 2023) was born on 6 March 1996 in Dublin, Ireland. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School and graduated with a diploma in patisserie in 2018.
Roisin Waters’ height
Roisin stands at 5 feet 6 inches (170 centimetres). As per reports, she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). The celebrity daughter features dark brown hair and eyes.
Is Roisin Waters married?
Waters is married to talented musician and producer Leo O’Shea. The couple met in 2016 through some mutual friends and started dating. They later exchanged nuptials in a colourful wedding in 2019.
Professional career
Roisin followed in her late mother’s musical footsteps to become a singer. In 2014, she joined Sinead on the main stage of the Electric Picnic festival to perform The Wolf is Getting Married and Take Me to Church.
In addition, Roisin previously wrote an article for the Independent, making her columnist dad proud. Currently, the celebrity child is a pastry chef.
Roisin Waters’ profiles
The Ireland native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.
Who was Sinead O'Connor?
With a career spanning over three decades, O'Connor received Grammy, Billboard Music and MTV Video Music Awards. Some of her studio albums include:
- The Lion and the Cobra
- I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got
- Am I Not Your Girl?
- Sean-Nós Nua
- Faith and Courage
- Theology
- I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss
- How About I Be Me (and You Be You)?
Who was Sinead O’Connor's former partner?
Sinead married music producer John Reynolds in March 1989. However, the duo welcomed their son, John Reynolds, on 16 June 1987. They later divorced in November 1991 after being separated for some time. In September 1996, O’Connor had a baby, Roisin, with John Waters.
After her birth, the pair began a lengthy custody battle that ended in 1999, with Sinead agreeing to let their daughter live with her father in Dublin. In August 2001, the singer married British journalist Nick Sommerland.
Their union ended after 11 months in July 2002, as they mutually parted ways. On 10 March 2004, Sinead gave birth to her third child, Shane, fathered by musician Dónal Lunny. Sadly, Shane took his own life on 6 January 2022.
Her fourth kid was born on 19 December 2006 from her relationship with Frank Bonadio. The songwriter was in two more unsuccessful marriages to Steve Cooney and Barry Herridge.
Sinead O’Connor's death
The Irish singer was found dead on 26 July 2023 in her house. She was 56 years old at the time of death. Her cause of death remains a mystery.
How much was Sinead O’Connor's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Connor had an estimated net worth of $500,000 at her death. She had amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.
Roisin Waters rose to prominence thanks to her celebrity parents. However, she prefers a life away from the internet’s prying eyes.
