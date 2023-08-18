Johnny Knoxville’s net worth in 2023: The Jackass actor’s earnings

Johnny Knoxville is an American stunt performer, actor, screenwriter and producer. He is best known for starring in Jackass, Men in Black II and Walking Tall. With a career spanning over three decades, Johnny has accumulated a bulk of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry. So, how much is Johnny Knoxville's net worth?

Johnny Knoxville at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Knoxville has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2023. This reflects that his on-screen natural talent and zeal are paying off well.

Johnny Knoxville’s profile summary and bio

Full name Philip John Clapp Famous as Johnny Knoxville Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1971 Age 52 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater South-Doyle High School Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 181 Body measurements in inches 38-14-26 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Melanie Lynn Cates and Naomi Nelson Children 3 Parents Philip and Lemoyne Clapp Siblings 2 Profession Stunt performer, actor, producer and screenwriter Years active 1992-present Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Johnny Knoxville?

Johnny Knoxville at the red carpet premiere of Hulu's Reboot at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Johnny Knoxville (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 11 March 1971 in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Knoxville’s father, Philip, was a tire and car salesman, while his mother, Lemoyne, was a teacher.

He was raised alongside his two older sisters. The actor attended South-Doyle High School for his education.

Johnny Knoxville’s height

Knoxville stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 181 pounds (82 kilograms). The producer features brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is Johnny Knoxville married?

The stunt performer married Melanie Lynn Cates on 15 May 1995. They welcomed their daughter on 4 January 1996. After 11 years of marriage, the duo separated in 2006. Johnny filed for divorce on 3 July 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. The union legally ended in March 2008.

In December 2009, the screenwriter and his girlfriend Naomi Nelson had their son. They tied the knot on 24 September 2010 and welcomed a daughter in October 2011. Knoxville filed for divorce on 17 June 2022.

Johnny Knoxville at the U.S. Premiere of Jackass Forever at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Professional career

Johnny debuted in 1992 and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Desert Blues (1995)

(1995) Big Brother (1999)

(1999) Big Trouble (2002)

(2002) A Dirty Shame (2004)

(2004) Walking Tall (2004)

(2004) Family Guy (2008)

(2008) Nature Calls (2012)

(2012) Guys Choice (2014)

(2014) Skiptrace (2016)

(2016) Action Point (2018)

(2018) Rosy (2018)

(2018) Above Suspicion (2019)

(2019) Mainstream (2020)

(2020) Jackass Forever (2022)

(2022) Agent Elvis (2023)

How rich is Steve-O?

Steve-O, Knoxville’s co-star on Jackass, has an alleged net worth of $4 million as of 2023. His earnings primarily come from his career as an entertainer.

Johnny Knoxville’s profiles

Actor Johnny Knoxville at the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story at the El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Axelle

The producer is active on social media. He has 4.2 million Instagram followers and 1.6 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Johnny has 5.2 million Facebook followers as of 10 August 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’How much is Johnny Knoxville’s net worth?’’ The renowned stunt performer rose to fame for his role in Jackass.

