Jon Favreau is an American filmmaker and actor best known for his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His directorial prowess is primarily recognised for his work on the Iron Man franchise, Elf and The Lion King. Due to this popularity, most people are curious about his wealth. So, what is Jon Favreau's net worth, and how did he make money?

Jon Favreau at the Avengers: Infinity War World Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: UGC

Favreau has won a Visual Effects Society Award and two Saturn Awards for his natural talent. With a career spanning over three decades, Jon’s wealth has increased steadily to rank him among the wealthiest Hollywood stars. Take a look at his career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Jon Favreau's profile summary

Full name Jonathan Kolia Favreau Famous as Jon Favreau Gender Male Date of birth 19 October 1966 Age 57 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Flushing, Queens, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater The Bronx High School, Queens College Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 98 Weight in pounds 216 Body measurements in inches 42-17-32 Body measurements in centimetres 107-43-81 Shoe size 14 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Joya Tillem Children 3 (Max, Brighton Rose and Madeleine) Parents Madeleine and Charles Favreau Profession Actor, voice artist, screenwriter, producer, director Years active 1988-present Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Jon Favreau?

Actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: UGC

Jon Favreau (aged 57 as of 2023) was born on 19 October 1966 in Flushing, Queens, New York, USA. He is the only child of Charles Favreau, a special education teacher, and Madeleine, an elementary school teacher who died of leukaemia in 1979.

Regarding his education, Jon graduated from The Bronx High School of Science in 1984. He proceeded to Queens College before dropping out to pursue a comedy career.

How much is Jon Favreau’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Favreau has an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth through various endeavours in the entertainment industry, including film directing, film production, screenwriting and acting.

How did Jon Favreau get so rich?

In 2010, Jon bagged $12 million in base salary and backend profits from his appearance in Iron Man 2. He made $10 million from Cowboys and Aliens the following year. Some of his biggest box office hits include:

2003 – Elf grossed $220 million from a budget of $33 million

grossed $220 million from a budget of $33 million 2008 – Iron Man grossed $585.3 million worldwide

grossed $585.3 million worldwide 2010 – Iron Man 2 grossed $623.9 million worldwide

grossed $623.9 million worldwide 2016 – The Jungle Book grossed $966 million from a budget of $175 million

grossed $966 million from a budget of $175 million 2019 – The Lion King grossed $1.657 billion

Jon Favreau at the Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: UGC

Acting career

Favreau landed his first film role in the sleeper hit Rudy in 1993. The following year, he starred in the movie PCU and made his television debut as Eric the Clown in The Fire. Jon has since starred in numerous films and TV shows, including:

Batman Forever (1995)

(1995) Deep Impact (1998)

(1998) Made (2001)

(2001) The Big Empty (2003)

(2003) Open Season (2006)

(2006) Couples Retreat (2009)

(2009) Zookeeper (2011)

(2011) People Like Us (2012)

(2012) John Carter (2012)

(2012) Identify Thief (2013)

(2013) Chef (2014)

(2014) Entourage (2015)

(2015) The Jungle Book (2016)

(2016) Term Life (2016)

(2016) Avenger: Endgame (2019)

Filmmaking career

Is Jon Favreau a producer or director? Besides acting, Jon is a producer, director and film writer.

Actor Jon Favreau at The Hollywood Reporter's Power Lawyers' Breakfast at Spago in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: UGC

He made his directorial debut with the screenplay Made. Below are some noteworthy films Favreau has written, produced or directed:

The First $20 Million Is Always the Hardest (2002)

(2002) The Big Empty (2003)

(2003) Elf (2003)

(2003) Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

(2005) Iron Man 2 (2010)

(2010) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

(2015) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(2018) The Lion King (2019)

(2019) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(2019) Alien Xmas (2020)

In 2018, Jon launched a TV production company called Golden Creations LTD LLC. It recently partnered with Lucasfilm to produce two TV shows, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Jon Favreau’s awards and recognition

Has Jon Favreau won an Oscar? Although Favreau has yet to bag an Oscar, he has received several award nominations throughout his illustrious career. They include:

A Grammy Award nomination for The Lion King

A Golden Globe Award for The Mandalorian

A Primetime Emmy Award for Dinner for Five

A Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Chef

A Writers Guild of America Award for The Mandalorian

Houses and cars

The producer has made significant real estate investments. Between 2002 and 2021, he and his wife, Joya Tillem, purchased a three-property compound in Santa Monica in three separate deals amounting to $7 million.

Jon Favreau at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: UGC

In 2016, Jon expanded his real estate holdings by paying $5.25 million for the previous Allan’s Aquarium in Venice, California and a nearby property. This property is now his production company’s headquarters.

In addition, he bought an 8,600-square-foot mansion in Laguna Beach’s exclusive community, Irvine Cove, for $24.3 million in May 2021. His penchant for luxury extends to his magnificent car collection, which includes brands like Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls Royce and Range Rover.

Jon Favreau’s net worth is allegedly $200 million at the time of writing. This is a testament to a successful 35-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

READ MORE: Who is Henrietta Rushwaya? Age, family, pictures, gold case, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about controversial Zimbabwean politician Henrietta Rushwaya. She is the niece of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Henrietta is the President of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation. In early 2023, Aljazeera linked her to Southern Africa's Gold Mafia, which smuggles gold and launders money between the region and the Middle East.

Source: Briefly News